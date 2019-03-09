PURDUE
Edwards scores 21, No. 11 Purdue beats Northwestern 70-57

  • Mar 09, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and No. 11 Purdue clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship with a 70-57 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (23-8, 16-4) secured the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament in Chicago and a share of their second regular-season title in three years. They came in tied with Michigan State and Michigan, who played each other on Saturday night.

Edwards, the Big Ten's leading scorer, made just 6 of 18 shots. Nojel Eastern scored a career-high 15 points, and the Boilermakers bounced back from a loss at Minnesota on Tuesday to win for the 14th time in 16 games.

Northwestern's Vic Law scored 13 before getting carried off the court with an apparent leg injury in the second half.

The senior collided with Edwards as he popped toward the top of the key near the Wildcats' basket. Law appeared to be clutching his right leg and pounded the court in pain. He was tended to for several minutes before being carried off the court as the crowd gave him a loud ovation.

A.J. Turner scored 14. But the last-place Wildcats (13-18, 4-16) lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Purdue had trouble putting this one away after building a 15-point lead in the second half. Northwestern got within 63-55 with 4:10 remaining on back-to-back 3's by Turner.

But Edwards answered with a 3 and Eastern hit two free throws to make it a 13-point game.

Purdue scored 10 straight to extend its lead to 32-20 late in the first half, capping the run by making four free throws with 1:50 remaining. Pardon got called for a foul guarding Ryan Cline on the perimeter, and Northwestern coach Chris Collins picked up a technical after saying something to an official. That led to two free throws each for Edwards and Cline, making it 32-20.

Edwards scored 11 as the Boilermakers grabbed a 33-25 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers bounced back from a loss at Minnesota and got the win despite some difficulties in the early going.

Northwestern: As if the Wildcats needed more bad news this season, they might have to get by without their leading scorer after Law was carried off the court. He came in averaging 15.1 points. Law missed the 2015-16 season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays Friday in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Northwestern: Plays Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Edwards
3 G
V. Law
4 F
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
39.0 Field Goal % 39.6
34.1 Three Point % 33.5
84.2 Free Throw % 78.6
  Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms 40.0
  A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 1 Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Gaines 48.0
+ 2 Dererk Pardon made hook shot 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Pete Nance 1:40
  Grady Eifert missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:42
  Defensive rebound by Purdue 2:00
  Aaron Falzon missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:02
Team Stats
Points 70 57
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 19-48 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 26
Offensive 10 1
Defensive 24 21
Team 3 4
Assists 15 13
Steals 6 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 1
3
C. Edwards G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
21
A. Turner F
14 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Purdue 23-8 333770
home team logo Northwestern 13-18 253257
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
away team logo 11 Purdue 23-8 76.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Northwestern 13-18 66.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 14.1 APG
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
N. Eastern
M. Haarms
R. Cline
G. Eifert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 21 5 5 6/18 3/10 6/7 4 35 1 0 1 0 5
N. Eastern 15 5 3 5/9 0/0 5/7 1 29 0 0 2 1 4
M. Haarms 11 6 2 4/5 0/1 3/3 3 26 2 3 1 2 4
R. Cline 8 2 2 2/8 1/4 3/4 2 36 1 0 0 0 2
G. Eifert 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 30 0 0 0 1 1
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
A. Gaines
D. Pardon
A. Falzon
C. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Law 13 7 1 4/10 3/6 2/2 2 31 0 0 1 0 7
A. Gaines 9 3 3 3/5 1/1 2/2 4 30 0 1 2 0 3
D. Pardon 8 2 2 3/11 0/2 2/2 2 32 1 0 3 0 2
A. Falzon 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 0
C. Hall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
