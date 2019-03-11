Griesel carries North Dakota St. past W. Illinois 76-73
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Sam Griesel had a season-high 20 points as North Dakota State narrowly defeated Western Illinois 76-73 in the semifinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Monday night.
Vinnie Shahid had 14 points for North Dakota State (17-15). Deng Geu added 11 points.
Tyson Ward, the Bison's leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
Kobe Webster had 24 points for the Leathernecks (10-21). Ben Pyle added 14 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Gilbeck had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|26.5
|Min. Per Game
|26.5
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|47.3
|39.9
|Three Point %
|25.0
|70.7
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by North Dakota State
|1.0
|C.J. Duff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Gilbeck
|3.0
|Kobe Webster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Gilbeck
|31.0
|Vinnie Shahid missed layup, blocked by Brandon Gilbeck
|33.0
|+ 2
|Kobe Webster made layup
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Ben Pyle
|1:11
|Sam Griesel missed layup
|1:13
|Turnover on C.J. Duff
|1:34
|Offensive foul on C.J. Duff
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|76
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|27-54 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|14-26 (53.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|26
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|3
|0
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Illinois 10-21
|70.8 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|10.4 APG
|N. Dakota St. 17-15
|73.1 PPG
|33.5 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|K. Webster G
|16.7 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.2 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
5
|S. Griesel G
|5.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Webster G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|S. Griesel G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|53.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Webster
|24
|3
|0
|10/17
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|39
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|B. Pyle
|14
|7
|1
|5/8
|3/4
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|B. Gilbeck
|11
|11
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|28
|1
|1
|3
|6
|5
|C. Duff
|7
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Z. Young
|7
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Webster
|24
|3
|0
|10/17
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|39
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|B. Pyle
|14
|7
|1
|5/8
|3/4
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|B. Gilbeck
|11
|11
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|28
|1
|1
|3
|6
|5
|C. Duff
|7
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Z. Young
|7
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|2/3
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Johnson
|8
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Claar
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K. Montague
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Usiosefe
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Maas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Dortch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Weyhrich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|30
|7
|27/56
|7/16
|12/15
|15
|200
|3
|3
|6
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griesel
|20
|5
|1
|8/12
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|V. Shahid
|14
|1
|3
|5/9
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Kreuser
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|J. Samuelson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Ward
|3
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Griesel
|20
|5
|1
|8/12
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|V. Shahid
|14
|1
|3
|5/9
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Kreuser
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|J. Samuelson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Ward
|3
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Geu
|11
|4
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|4/5
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Eady
|8
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Hunter
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Quayle
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Horn
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Meidinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Wilson IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Knotek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|23
|11
|27/54
|14/26
|8/12
|16
|200
|0
|3
|5
|4
|19
-
OHIO
NILL57
72
2nd 2:38 ESP+
-
OAK
NKY48
49
2nd 10:57 ESPU
-
IPFW
NEBOM55
56
2nd 5:47 ESP+
-
DEL
HOFSTRA74
78
Final/OT
-
DELST
SAV71
67
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST73
76
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH61
43
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT54
66
Final
-
WMICH
CMICH67
81
Final
-
NCGRN
20WOFF58
70
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON51
80
Final
-
CHARLS
NEAST67
70
Final
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG74
100
Final
-
MNMTH
IONA60
81
Final
-
USD
MARYCA0
0128 O/U
-4.5
11:30pm ESP2