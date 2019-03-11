WILL
Griesel carries North Dakota St. past W. Illinois 76-73

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Sam Griesel had a season-high 20 points as North Dakota State narrowly defeated Western Illinois 76-73 in the semifinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Vinnie Shahid had 14 points for North Dakota State (17-15). Deng Geu added 11 points.

Tyson Ward, the Bison's leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Kobe Webster had 24 points for the Leathernecks (10-21). Ben Pyle added 14 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Gilbeck had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

---

---

Key Players
K. Webster
T. Ward
26.5 Min. Per Game 26.5
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
43.5 Field Goal % 47.3
39.9 Three Point % 25.0
70.7 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by North Dakota State 1.0
  C.J. Duff missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Gilbeck 3.0
  Kobe Webster missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Gilbeck 31.0
  Vinnie Shahid missed layup, blocked by Brandon Gilbeck 33.0
+ 2 Kobe Webster made layup 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Ben Pyle 1:11
  Sam Griesel missed layup 1:13
  Turnover on C.J. Duff 1:34
  Offensive foul on C.J. Duff 1:34
Team Stats
Points 73 76
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 26
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 23 19
Team 3 3
Assists 7 11
Steals 3 0
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
K. Webster G
24 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
5
S. Griesel G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo W. Illinois 10-21 403373
home team logo N. Dakota St. 17-15 492776
NDAKST -6.5, O/U 138
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
NDAKST -6.5, O/U 138
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Team Stats
away team logo W. Illinois 10-21 70.8 PPG 38.5 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo N. Dakota St. 17-15 73.1 PPG 33.5 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
10
K. Webster G 16.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.2 APG 42.2 FG%
5
S. Griesel G 5.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.7 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
K. Webster G 24 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
5
S. Griesel G 20 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
48.2 FG% 50.0
43.8 3PT FG% 53.8
80.0 FT% 66.7
W. Illinois
Starters
K. Webster
B. Pyle
B. Gilbeck
C. Duff
Z. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Webster 24 3 0 10/17 2/7 2/2 2 39 0 1 0 0 3
B. Pyle 14 7 1 5/8 3/4 1/2 2 30 1 0 0 0 7
B. Gilbeck 11 11 1 4/9 0/0 3/4 3 28 1 1 3 6 5
C. Duff 7 4 2 3/9 1/4 0/0 2 38 0 0 1 0 4
Z. Young 7 2 3 2/4 1/1 2/3 4 29 0 0 1 0 2
Starters
K. Webster
B. Pyle
B. Gilbeck
C. Duff
Z. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Webster 24 3 0 10/17 2/7 2/2 2 39 0 1 0 0 3
B. Pyle 14 7 1 5/8 3/4 1/2 2 30 1 0 0 0 7
B. Gilbeck 11 11 1 4/9 0/0 3/4 3 28 1 1 3 6 5
C. Duff 7 4 2 3/9 1/4 0/0 2 38 0 0 1 0 4
Z. Young 7 2 3 2/4 1/1 2/3 4 29 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
I. Johnson
J. Claar
K. Montague
J. Usiosefe
J. Hughes
R. Maas
O. Dortch
P. Little
J. Weyhrich
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Johnson 8 2 0 2/7 0/0 4/4 0 24 1 0 1 0 2
J. Claar 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 0 1 0
K. Montague 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Usiosefe 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Maas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Dortch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Weyhrich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 30 7 27/56 7/16 12/15 15 200 3 3 6 7 23
N. Dakota St.
Starters
S. Griesel
V. Shahid
R. Kreuser
J. Samuelson
T. Ward
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Griesel 20 5 1 8/12 2/4 2/2 2 29 0 0 1 1 4
V. Shahid 14 1 3 5/9 3/4 1/2 0 30 0 0 1 0 1
R. Kreuser 5 2 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 4 19 0 2 1 0 2
J. Samuelson 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 0 2
T. Ward 3 4 2 1/6 0/2 1/3 1 34 0 0 0 2 2
Starters
S. Griesel
V. Shahid
R. Kreuser
J. Samuelson
T. Ward
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Griesel 20 5 1 8/12 2/4 2/2 2 29 0 0 1 1 4
V. Shahid 14 1 3 5/9 3/4 1/2 0 30 0 0 1 0 1
R. Kreuser 5 2 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 4 19 0 2 1 0 2
J. Samuelson 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 0 2
T. Ward 3 4 2 1/6 0/2 1/3 1 34 0 0 0 2 2
Bench
D. Geu
T. Eady
C. Hunter
C. Quayle
J. Horn
J. Meidinger
O. Wilson IV
J. Cook
J. Knotek
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Geu 11 4 2 3/6 1/1 4/5 2 17 0 0 1 1 3
T. Eady 8 1 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
C. Hunter 6 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 3 19 0 1 1 0 1
C. Quayle 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Horn 3 3 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3
J. Meidinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Wilson IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knotek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 23 11 27/54 14/26 8/12 16 200 0 3 5 4 19
NCAA BB Scores