Cayo's layup lifts Richmond past Fordham in A-10 tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Nathan Cayo's layup with 0.2 seconds left lifted Richmond to a 52-50 win over Fordham in the Atlantic 10 tournament on Wednesday.

Richmond will meet sixth-seeded Saint Louis in the fourth of four second round games Thursday at Barclays Center.

Cayo led the No. 11 seed Spiders (13-19) with 15 points. Noah Yates added 10.

Antwon Portley led 14th-seeded Fordham (12-20) with 17 points. Nick Honor added 13 and Jalen Cobb scored 11.

With Fordham trailing by five late in regulation, a Portley 3 from in front of the Rams bench cut the deficit to 49-47. On the ensuing possession, Honor forced Jacob Gilyard into a turnover which led to Cobb making the first of two free throws and drawing Fordham within one.

Cobb missed the second, and Grant Golden was fouled when grabbing the rebound. Richmond's big man made the first free throw and missed the second. Portley knocked down two foul shots to tie the game. On the penultimate possession, Gilyard drew the Fordham defense to him as he drove the lane, then found Cayo for the layup.

The Rams had one last chance, but Portley's desperation in-bounds pass was knocked away.

Fordham shot 33 percent (19 for 57) from the field and 29 percent (6 for 21) from 3-point range, while Richmond 22 of 69 (32 percent) from the field (22 for 69), including 4 of 21 (19 percent) from behind the arc.

Key Players
N. Honor
J. Gilyard
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
37.3 Field Goal % 47.4
33.2 Three Point % 36.7
81.6 Free Throw % 77.1
  30-second timeout called 1.0
+ 2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 1.0
+ 1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Nathan Cayo 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley 11.0
  Grant Golden missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Chris Downing 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Golden 12.0
  Jalen Cobb missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
Team Stats
Points 50 52
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 22-69 (31.9%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Total Rebounds 45 44
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 34 29
Team 3 5
Assists 6 18
Steals 4 7
Blocks 10 8
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 0 0
13
A. Portley G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
4
N. Cayo F
15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Fordham 12-20 183250
home team logo Richmond 13-19 232952
RICH -4.5, O/U 134.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Fordham 12-20 66.4 PPG 36.5 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Richmond 13-19 70.8 PPG 31.4 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
13
A. Portley G 11.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.9 APG 37.3 FG%
4
N. Cayo F 12.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.8 APG 60.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
A. Portley G 17 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
4
N. Cayo F 15 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 31.9
28.6 3PT FG% 19.0
60.0 FT% 36.4
Starters
A. Portley
N. Honor
J. Cobb
O. Eyisi
C. Ohams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 17 7 2 6/15 3/8 2/2 1 33 0 1 1 1 6
N. Honor 13 5 2 5/14 1/3 2/2 1 39 3 0 2 1 4
J. Cobb 11 3 0 4/8 1/4 2/4 1 34 0 1 1 1 2
O. Eyisi 4 9 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 5 26 0 1 2 2 7
C. Ohams 0 13 0 0/7 0/1 0/2 2 33 0 6 2 3 10
I. Raut
T. Perry
C. Downing
E. Gazi
J. Bunting
D. Pekarek
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Raut 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 2
T. Perry 2 3 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3
C. Downing 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 1 0 0 0
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bunting - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pekarek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 42 6 19/57 6/21 6/10 13 200 4 10 10 8 34
Starters
N. Cayo
G. Golden
J. Wojcik
J. Gilyard
A. Gustavson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 15 7 1 7/15 0/0 1/4 2 27 0 3 2 3 4
G. Golden 9 11 7 4/14 0/0 1/4 1 34 1 1 0 2 9
J. Wojcik 9 6 0 3/6 2/5 1/2 1 27 1 1 1 0 6
J. Gilyard 4 1 6 2/14 0/8 0/0 1 40 2 1 2 1 0
A. Gustavson 2 6 3 1/10 0/2 0/0 0 30 2 1 0 3 3
N. Yates
M. Grace
J. Johnson
S. Koureissi
K. Oddo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Yates 10 5 0 4/8 1/5 1/1 1 24 1 1 0 0 5
M. Grace 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1
J. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
S. Koureissi 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 39 18 22/69 4/21 4/11 10 200 7 8 5 10 29
