Cayo's layup lifts Richmond past Fordham in A-10 tourney
NEW YORK (AP) Nathan Cayo's layup with 0.2 seconds left lifted Richmond to a 52-50 win over Fordham in the Atlantic 10 tournament on Wednesday.
Richmond will meet sixth-seeded Saint Louis in the fourth of four second round games Thursday at Barclays Center.
Cayo led the No. 11 seed Spiders (13-19) with 15 points. Noah Yates added 10.
Antwon Portley led 14th-seeded Fordham (12-20) with 17 points. Nick Honor added 13 and Jalen Cobb scored 11.
With Fordham trailing by five late in regulation, a Portley 3 from in front of the Rams bench cut the deficit to 49-47. On the ensuing possession, Honor forced Jacob Gilyard into a turnover which led to Cobb making the first of two free throws and drawing Fordham within one.
Cobb missed the second, and Grant Golden was fouled when grabbing the rebound. Richmond's big man made the first free throw and missed the second. Portley knocked down two foul shots to tie the game. On the penultimate possession, Gilyard drew the Fordham defense to him as he drove the lane, then found Cayo for the layup.
The Rams had one last chance, but Portley's desperation in-bounds pass was knocked away.
Fordham shot 33 percent (19 for 57) from the field and 29 percent (6 for 21) from 3-point range, while Richmond 22 of 69 (32 percent) from the field (22 for 69), including 4 of 21 (19 percent) from behind the arc.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.2
|Min. Per Game
|37.2
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|37.3
|Field Goal %
|47.4
|33.2
|Three Point %
|36.7
|81.6
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|30-second timeout called
|1.0
|+ 2
|Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|1.0
|+ 1
|Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Nathan Cayo
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|11.0
|Grant Golden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Chris Downing
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|12.0
|Jalen Cobb missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|52
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|22-69 (31.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|44
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|34
|29
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|6
|18
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|10
|8
|Turnovers
|10
|5
|Fouls
|13
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|A. Portley G
|11.2 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.9 APG
|37.3 FG%
|
4
|N. Cayo F
|12.9 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.8 APG
|60.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Portley G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|N. Cayo F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|31.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|36.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|17
|7
|2
|6/15
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|N. Honor
|13
|5
|2
|5/14
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|39
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Cobb
|11
|3
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|34
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|O. Eyisi
|4
|9
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|26
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|C. Ohams
|0
|13
|0
|0/7
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|33
|0
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|17
|7
|2
|6/15
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|N. Honor
|13
|5
|2
|5/14
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|39
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Cobb
|11
|3
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|34
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|O. Eyisi
|4
|9
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|26
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|C. Ohams
|0
|13
|0
|0/7
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|33
|0
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Raut
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Perry
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Downing
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bunting
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pekarek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|42
|6
|19/57
|6/21
|6/10
|13
|200
|4
|10
|10
|8
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|15
|7
|1
|7/15
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|27
|0
|3
|2
|3
|4
|G. Golden
|9
|11
|7
|4/14
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|34
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|J. Wojcik
|9
|6
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|J. Gilyard
|4
|1
|6
|2/14
|0/8
|0/0
|1
|40
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|A. Gustavson
|2
|6
|3
|1/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|30
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|15
|7
|1
|7/15
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|27
|0
|3
|2
|3
|4
|G. Golden
|9
|11
|7
|4/14
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|34
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|J. Wojcik
|9
|6
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|J. Gilyard
|4
|1
|6
|2/14
|0/8
|0/0
|1
|40
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|A. Gustavson
|2
|6
|3
|1/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|30
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Yates
|10
|5
|0
|4/8
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|M. Grace
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Koureissi
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|39
|18
|22/69
|4/21
|4/11
|10
|200
|7
|8
|5
|10
|29
