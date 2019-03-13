WYO
NMEX

Jackson, New Mexico beat Wyoming in Mountain West tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Vance Jackson scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half to help New Mexico overcome a 13-point deficit and beat Wyoming 78-68 on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament.

Jackson was 8-of-15 shooting and finished with eight rebounds, five assists and a career-best four steals.

The No. 7 seed Lobos (14-17), who lost 88-81 to Wyoming in the regular-season finale last Saturday, will play second-seeded Utah State in Thursday's quarterfinals.

The 10th-seeded Cowboys (8-24) led by as many as 16 points in the first half and had a 47-34 lead about five minutes into the second. New Mexico's Carlton Bragg made a layup before Jackson hit a 3, converted a 3-point play, added a layup and then made another 3-pointer to give the Lobos their first lead at 49-47 with 9:47 to go. Justin James tied it with a layup on the other end but Vladimir Pinchuk answered with a 3-point play and New Mexico led the rest of the way.

Jordan Naughton's dunk with 3:24 remaining pulled Wyoming within a point but New Mexico used an 8-0 run, including back-to-back dunks by Makuach Maluach, to make it 70-61 about two minutes later.

James led the Cowboys with 31 points, including four 3-pointers.

Key Players
J. James
V. Jackson
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
40.9 Field Goal % 40.0
29.6 Three Point % 32.3
74.1 Free Throw % 64.7
  Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson 13.0
  Justin James missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Dane Kuiper 13.0
+ 1 Carlton Bragg made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Carlton Bragg missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on A.J. Banks 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg 18.0
  Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on Carlton Bragg, stolen by Brandon Porter 23.0
  Defensive rebound by New Mexico 24.0
Team Stats
Points 68 78
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 23-64 (35.9%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 25-35 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 29 33
Team 4 5
Assists 14 14
Steals 5 7
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 26 21
Technicals 0 0
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
J. Naughton
J. Hendricks
A. Banks
T. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 31 7 4 8/19 4/7 11/16 4 38 1 1 7 0 7
J. Naughton 10 5 0 4/7 0/0 2/3 4 18 0 1 1 1 4
J. Hendricks 9 5 1 3/8 3/8 0/1 3 38 1 0 0 0 5
A. Banks 8 5 4 3/7 0/1 2/3 2 33 1 0 4 0 5
T. Taylor 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 22 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
H. Thompson
T. Young
B. Porter
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
B. Belt
T. Johnson
K. Henry
H. Fornstrom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Thompson 5 4 1 2/7 0/3 1/2 4 27 0 1 1 1 3
T. Young 3 3 2 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 13 1 2 1 1 2
B. Porter 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 11 1 0 0 0 1
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Fornstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 14 21/55 8/22 18/27 26 200 5 5 15 3 29
New Mexico
Starters
V. Jackson
M. Maluach
C. Bragg
A. Mathis
D. Kuiper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Jackson 26 8 5 8/15 3/7 7/10 0 35 4 0 2 1 7
M. Maluach 13 3 1 3/11 1/7 6/6 2 28 0 0 1 1 2
C. Bragg 10 7 0 3/7 0/0 4/8 4 18 0 0 1 1 6
A. Mathis 6 7 2 1/13 1/6 3/4 2 39 2 0 0 3 4
D. Kuiper 1 7 2 0/3 0/3 1/2 3 24 0 0 2 0 7
Bench
K. McGee
C. Manigault
V. Pinchuk
D. Drinnon
T. Percy
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGee 12 1 0 4/6 1/2 3/3 4 12 0 0 1 0 1
C. Manigault 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/1 1 12 1 0 2 0 1
V. Pinchuk 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 13 0 0 0 1 2
D. Drinnon 3 2 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 2
T. Percy 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 40 14 23/64 7/28 25/35 21 200 7 0 10 7 33
