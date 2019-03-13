Jackson, New Mexico beat Wyoming in Mountain West tourney
LAS VEGAS (AP) Vance Jackson scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half to help New Mexico overcome a 13-point deficit and beat Wyoming 78-68 on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament.
Jackson was 8-of-15 shooting and finished with eight rebounds, five assists and a career-best four steals.
The No. 7 seed Lobos (14-17), who lost 88-81 to Wyoming in the regular-season finale last Saturday, will play second-seeded Utah State in Thursday's quarterfinals.
The 10th-seeded Cowboys (8-24) led by as many as 16 points in the first half and had a 47-34 lead about five minutes into the second. New Mexico's Carlton Bragg made a layup before Jackson hit a 3, converted a 3-point play, added a layup and then made another 3-pointer to give the Lobos their first lead at 49-47 with 9:47 to go. Justin James tied it with a layup on the other end but Vladimir Pinchuk answered with a 3-point play and New Mexico led the rest of the way.
Jordan Naughton's dunk with 3:24 remaining pulled Wyoming within a point but New Mexico used an 8-0 run, including back-to-back dunks by Makuach Maluach, to make it 70-61 about two minutes later.
James led the Cowboys with 31 points, including four 3-pointers.
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|40.9
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|29.6
|Three Point %
|32.3
|74.1
|Free Throw %
|64.7
|Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|13.0
|Justin James missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Dane Kuiper
|13.0
|+ 1
|Carlton Bragg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Carlton Bragg missed 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on A.J. Banks
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg
|18.0
|Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Bad pass turnover on Carlton Bragg, stolen by Brandon Porter
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|78
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|23-64 (35.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-27 (66.7%)
|25-35 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|45
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|29
|33
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|26
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 8-24
|65.7 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|10.2 APG
|New Mexico 14-17
|76.1 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. James G
|21.8 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|4.4 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
2
|V. Jackson G
|12.3 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. James G
|31 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|V. Jackson G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|35.9
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|31
|7
|4
|8/19
|4/7
|11/16
|4
|38
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|J. Naughton
|10
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Hendricks
|9
|5
|1
|3/8
|3/8
|0/1
|3
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|A. Banks
|8
|5
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Taylor
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|31
|7
|4
|8/19
|4/7
|11/16
|4
|38
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|J. Naughton
|10
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Hendricks
|9
|5
|1
|3/8
|3/8
|0/1
|3
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|A. Banks
|8
|5
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Taylor
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Thompson
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|T. Young
|3
|3
|2
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B. Porter
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Maldonado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Belt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Fornstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|32
|14
|21/55
|8/22
|18/27
|26
|200
|5
|5
|15
|3
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Jackson
|26
|8
|5
|8/15
|3/7
|7/10
|0
|35
|4
|0
|2
|1
|7
|M. Maluach
|13
|3
|1
|3/11
|1/7
|6/6
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bragg
|10
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|4/8
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|A. Mathis
|6
|7
|2
|1/13
|1/6
|3/4
|2
|39
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Kuiper
|1
|7
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Jackson
|26
|8
|5
|8/15
|3/7
|7/10
|0
|35
|4
|0
|2
|1
|7
|M. Maluach
|13
|3
|1
|3/11
|1/7
|6/6
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bragg
|10
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|4/8
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|A. Mathis
|6
|7
|2
|1/13
|1/6
|3/4
|2
|39
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Kuiper
|1
|7
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGee
|12
|1
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|3/3
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Manigault
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|V. Pinchuk
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Drinnon
|3
|2
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Percy
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|40
|14
|23/64
|7/28
|25/35
|21
|200
|7
|0
|10
|7
|33
