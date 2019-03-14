Mississippi State routs Texas A&M 80-54 at SEC tournament
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Lamar Peters scored 15 points, and Mississippi State routed Texas A&M 80-54 Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Bulldogs (23-9) now have won seven of their last nine with their second win over Texas A&M in six days. Mississippi State beat the Aggies by 92-81 in Starkville to wrap up the regular season, and their first game ever in this tournament was never that close as the Bulldogs never trailed.
Sixth-seeded Mississippi State now will play No. 8 Tennessee for a second straight year in the quarterfinals Friday night in another rematch from the Bulldogs' final week of the regular season. Tennessee won that game 71-54 in Knoxville and also knocked Mississippi State out of the tournament last year.
No. 11 seed Texas A&M (14-18) finished up a painful season that only got worse when sophomore guard TJ Starks dislocated a shoulder Feb. 26 in a loss at LSU. Starks not only averaged 12.3 points a game, he also led the Aggies in assists. His injury left coach Billy Kennedy with seven scholarship players, and this loss likely was the last of his eight-year career after reports he will be fired once the season ends.
Tyson Carter scored 14 points for Mississippi State, and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 12.
Savion Flagg led Texas A&M with 21 points and 10 rebounds a night after scoring a career-high 29 points. Brandon Mahan had 10.
Peters opened the game with a 3 for Mississippi State, and Weatherspoon added a 3 as the Bulldogs built a double-digit lead within the first six minutes at 15-4 on a 3-point play by Abdul Ado. From there, the Bulldogs just kept padding the lead to as much as 17 late before Flagg scored on a fast-break layup to trim the halftime margin to 38-23.
It only got worse in the second half where the Bulldogs' biggest issue was a warning to coach Ben Howland to get back inside the coach's box. Robert Woodard II finished off a 3-point play to push Mississippi State's lead to 50-30 with 14:21 to go, and the Bulldogs pushed the lead to as much as 30 on a 3-pointer by Peters with 4:06 left.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: Kennedy had a very young team this season with 10 players either sophomores or freshmen. Flagg led the Aggies in both scoring and rebounds this season as a sophomore. The Aggies now are 3-7 all-time in the SEC tournament.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs dominated the undermanned Aggies, especially inside. They outrebounded Texas A&M 38-24 and had a 36-18 scoring edge in the paint.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Announcement on Kennedy's future.
Mississippi State: Quarterfinal against No. 8 Tennessee on Friday night.
---
---
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|33.8
|Three Point %
|41.1
|66.3
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 3
|Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|+ 3
|T.J. Gray made 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 3
|Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell
|1:24
|Mitchell Storm missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by E.J. Datcher
|1:33
|Chris Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:35
|Offensive rebound by Chris Collins
|1:43
|Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:45
|+ 2
|Tate Clayton made tip-in
|1:42
|Offensive rebound by Tate Clayton
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|80
|Field Goals
|18-49 (36.7%)
|31-58 (53.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|38
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|17
|26
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|9
|17
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M 14-18
|70.9 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Miss. State 23-9
|77.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|36.7
|FG%
|53.4
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Flagg
|21
|10
|2
|7/15
|1/4
|6/8
|2
|39
|1
|0
|7
|1
|9
|J. Chandler
|7
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|1/3
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W. Mitchell
|6
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Mekowulu
|3
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. French
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mahan
|10
|3
|2
|3/6
|3/4
|1/4
|2
|26
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|J. Nebo
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Walker III
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Collins
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Gilder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|24
|9
|18/49
|5/18
|13/22
|13
|201
|7
|2
|12
|7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|15
|2
|3
|5/11
|5/9
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Carter
|14
|2
|2
|5/12
|2/7
|2/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Q. Weatherspoon
|12
|4
|9
|5/6
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|28
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4
|R. Perry
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|25
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|A. Ado
|7
|4
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Holman
|9
|5
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|R. Woodard II
|9
|8
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|T. Gray
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Clayton
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Datcher
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Feazell
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Storm
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tshisumpa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Weatherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|33
|17
|31/58
|11/25
|7/9
|18
|198
|8
|2
|14
|7
|26
