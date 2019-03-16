FRESNO
Merrill lifts Utah St. over Fresno St. 85-60 in MWC tourney

  STATS AP
  Mar 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Sam Merrill had 22 points as Utah State easily beat Fresno State 85-60 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday night. Diogo Brito added 20 points for the Aggies. Brito also had seven rebounds for the Aggies.

Abel Porter had 11 points for Utah State (27-6). Neemias Queta added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Nate Grimes scored a career-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Bulldogs (23-9). Braxton Huggins added 11 points. Noah Blackwell had 10 points.

Deshon Taylor, whose 18 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Bulldogs, scored only 6 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

---

---

Key Players
D. Taylor
21 G
S. Merrill
5 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
44.6 Field Goal % 46.8
40.1 Three Point % 39.0
78.4 Free Throw % 90.6
+ 3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aguir Agau 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau 32.0
  Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 2 Nate Grimes made jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell 1:24
  Tauriawn Knight missed layup, blocked by Nate Grimes 1:26
+ 1 Nate Grimes made free throw 1:52
  Shooting foul on Ben Fakira 1:52
+ 2 Nate Grimes made layup 1:52
  Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau 2:05
  Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:07
Team Stats
Points 60 85
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 32-66 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 5-26 (19.2%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 43
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 23 27
Team 2 4
Assists 12 23
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 10 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
N. Grimes F
21 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
5
S. Merrill G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 23-9 273360
home team logo Utah State 27-6 503585
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 23-9 76.5 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Utah State 27-6 79.6 PPG 43.4 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
32
N. Grimes F 11.8 PPG 9.2 RPG 0.7 APG 59.9 FG%
5
S. Merrill G 21.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.3 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
32
N. Grimes F 21 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
5
S. Merrill G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
40.4 FG% 48.5
19.2 3PT FG% 41.9
81.8 FT% 72.7
Fresno State
Starters
N. Grimes
B. Huggins
N. Blackwell
D. Taylor
S. Bittner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Grimes 21 6 0 8/9 0/0 5/7 3 28 1 3 1 1 5
B. Huggins 11 4 0 5/15 1/6 0/0 0 25 0 0 2 0 4
N. Blackwell 10 3 4 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 34 0 0 0 0 3
D. Taylor 6 3 5 2/13 0/6 2/2 3 31 0 0 4 0 3
S. Bittner 3 3 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 29 1 0 1 1 2
Starters
N. Grimes
B. Huggins
N. Blackwell
D. Taylor
S. Bittner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Grimes 21 6 0 8/9 0/0 5/7 3 28 1 3 1 1 5
B. Huggins 11 4 0 5/15 1/6 0/0 0 25 0 0 2 0 4
N. Blackwell 10 3 4 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 34 0 0 0 0 3
D. Taylor 6 3 5 2/13 0/6 2/2 3 31 0 0 4 0 3
S. Bittner 3 3 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 29 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
A. Agau
N. Williams
L. Rojas
C. Gray
J. McWilliams
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Agau 7 3 2 2/4 1/3 2/2 1 18 1 1 1 0 3
N. Williams 2 4 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 25 0 1 1 1 3
L. Rojas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
C. Gray 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. McWilliams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 27 12 23/57 5/26 9/11 10 200 4 5 10 4 23
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
A. Porter
B. Miller
N. Queta
Q. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 22 5 5 8/15 3/9 3/3 0 36 2 0 3 0 5
A. Porter 11 2 2 4/7 3/5 0/0 4 16 0 0 1 1 1
B. Miller 10 0 2 4/8 2/6 0/0 0 33 1 0 0 0 0
N. Queta 10 13 4 3/7 0/0 4/6 4 26 0 1 1 3 10
Q. Taylor 5 7 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 3 4
Starters
S. Merrill
A. Porter
B. Miller
N. Queta
Q. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 22 5 5 8/15 3/9 3/3 0 36 2 0 3 0 5
A. Porter 11 2 2 4/7 3/5 0/0 4 16 0 0 1 1 1
B. Miller 10 0 2 4/8 2/6 0/0 0 33 1 0 0 0 0
N. Queta 10 13 4 3/7 0/0 4/6 4 26 0 1 1 3 10
Q. Taylor 5 7 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 3 4
Bench
D. Brito
J. Bean
D. Brown Jr.
T. Knight
B. Fakira
A. Johnson
K. Stall
C. Ainge
R. Grootfaam
J. Knight III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 20 7 4 8/15 4/6 0/0 2 28 0 1 1 2 5
J. Bean 7 5 3 3/7 0/1 1/2 3 25 1 0 1 3 2
D. Brown Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Knight 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Fakira 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ainge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knight III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 39 23 32/66 13/31 8/11 16 200 5 2 8 12 27
