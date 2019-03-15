Florida State upends No. 2 Virginia 69-59 in ACC semifinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) David Nichols scored 14 points and No. 12 Florida State knocked off No. 2 Virginia 69-59 on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Phil Cofer had 11 points and 7-foot-3 center Christ Koumadje added nine points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles, who will play the winner of No. 3 North Carolina/No. 5 Duke on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers loss comes on the same floor where they became the first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a 16 seed in Maryland-Baltimore County last year. It's also the same floor where Virginia lost a second-round game as a No. 2 seed to seventh-seeded Michigan State in 2015.
De'Andre Hunter had 13 points for Virginia (29-3), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss to a team other than Duke.
Florida State (27-6) was in control from the start. The Seminoles built a 35-31 at halftime behind the inside play of Koumadje, who had seven points and nine rebounds in the first half after registering just two points and two rebounds in a 65-52 loss to Virginia earlier this season.
The 35 points were essentially an offensive explosion for the Seminoles, who didn't score their 35th point against Virginia until 2:34 remained in the previous matchup.
Florida State broke open the game midway through the second half with a 13-1 run led by Nichols, a graduate transfer who scored on a drive, a low post move, and a turnaround jumper during the stretch. While Nichols was heating up, the Cavaliers couldn't score, going nearly 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: The Seminoles are one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 14 of 15 games with the only loss during that stretch coming at North Carolina.
Virginia: The Cavaliers have only lost three games all season - two of those to Duke - so it stands to reason they still have a chance at earning a No. 1 seed.
UP NEXT
Florida State: Will look for its first ACC Tournament title since 2012.
Virginia: Will wait to hear on where they are seeded in the NCAA Tournament.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|51.0
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|41.2
|Three Point %
|39.7
|77.7
|Free Throw %
|74.0
|Defensive rebound by David Nichols
|2.0
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 2
|Terance Mann made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by David Nichols
|16.0
|Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Mfiondu Kabengele made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Mfiondu Kabengele made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Kyle Guy
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele
|27.0
|Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|59
|Field Goals
|26-46 (56.5%)
|22-53 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|21
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|24
|12
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|10
|8
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|12 Florida State 27-6
|75.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|2 Virginia 29-3
|72.3 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|D. Nichols G
|6.3 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|15.2 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|2.2 APG
|53.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Nichols G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|D. Hunter G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|56.5
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|11
|2
|1
|4/11
|3/9
|0/1
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Forrest
|10
|6
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|C. Koumadje
|9
|9
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|20
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|M. Walker
|9
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Mann
|2
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nichols
|14
|5
|3
|6/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|M. Kabengele
|10
|6
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|16
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|R. Gray
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Savoy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Vassell
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|33
|10
|26/46
|6/16
|11/15
|16
|200
|3
|3
|12
|9
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|4
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Diakite
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Huff
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|18
|8
|22/53
|5/24
|10/13
|17
|200
|5
|2
|7
|6
|12
