FSU
UVA

No Text

Florida State upends No. 2 Virginia 69-59 in ACC semifinals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) David Nichols scored 14 points and No. 12 Florida State knocked off No. 2 Virginia 69-59 on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Phil Cofer had 11 points and 7-foot-3 center Christ Koumadje added nine points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles, who will play the winner of No. 3 North Carolina/No. 5 Duke on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers loss comes on the same floor where they became the first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a 16 seed in Maryland-Baltimore County last year. It's also the same floor where Virginia lost a second-round game as a No. 2 seed to seventh-seeded Michigan State in 2015.

De'Andre Hunter had 13 points for Virginia (29-3), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss to a team other than Duke.

Florida State (27-6) was in control from the start. The Seminoles built a 35-31 at halftime behind the inside play of Koumadje, who had seven points and nine rebounds in the first half after registering just two points and two rebounds in a 65-52 loss to Virginia earlier this season.

The 35 points were essentially an offensive explosion for the Seminoles, who didn't score their 35th point against Virginia until 2:34 remained in the previous matchup.

Florida State broke open the game midway through the second half with a 13-1 run led by Nichols, a graduate transfer who scored on a drive, a low post move, and a turnaround jumper during the stretch. While Nichols was heating up, the Cavaliers couldn't score, going nearly 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles are one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 14 of 15 games with the only loss during that stretch coming at North Carolina.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have only lost three games all season - two of those to Duke - so it stands to reason they still have a chance at earning a No. 1 seed.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Will look for its first ACC Tournament title since 2012.

Virginia: Will wait to hear on where they are seeded in the NCAA Tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Mann
14 G
T. Jerome
11 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
51.0 Field Goal % 43.4
41.2 Three Point % 39.7
77.7 Free Throw % 74.0
  Defensive rebound by David Nichols 2.0
  De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 2 Terance Mann made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker 8.0
  Defensive rebound by David Nichols 16.0
  Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Mfiondu Kabengele made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Mfiondu Kabengele made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Kyle Guy 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 27.0
  Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker 46.0
Team Stats
Points 69 59
Field Goals 26-46 (56.5%) 22-53 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 21
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 24 12
Team 2 3
Assists 10 8
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
D. Nichols G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
D. Hunter G
13 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo 12 Florida State 27-6 353469
home team logo 2 Virginia 29-3 312859
UVA -8.5, O/U 123.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
UVA -8.5, O/U 123.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Florida State 27-6 75.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo 2 Virginia 29-3 72.3 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
11
D. Nichols G 6.3 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.7 APG 38.5 FG%
12
D. Hunter G 15.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.2 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Nichols G 14 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
12
D. Hunter G 13 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
56.5 FG% 41.5
37.5 3PT FG% 20.8
73.3 FT% 76.9
Florida State
Starters
P. Cofer
T. Forrest
C. Koumadje
M. Walker
T. Mann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Cofer 11 2 1 4/11 3/9 0/1 1 32 0 0 0 0 2
T. Forrest 10 6 3 4/7 1/1 1/2 2 25 0 0 3 1 5
C. Koumadje 9 9 0 3/3 0/0 3/4 3 20 0 1 2 3 6
M. Walker 9 0 1 3/6 1/1 2/2 0 30 0 0 1 0 0
T. Mann 2 3 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 31 0 0 3 0 3
Starters
P. Cofer
T. Forrest
C. Koumadje
M. Walker
T. Mann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Cofer 11 2 1 4/11 3/9 0/1 1 32 0 0 0 0 2
T. Forrest 10 6 3 4/7 1/1 1/2 2 25 0 0 3 1 5
C. Koumadje 9 9 0 3/3 0/0 3/4 3 20 0 1 2 3 6
M. Walker 9 0 1 3/6 1/1 2/2 0 30 0 0 1 0 0
T. Mann 2 3 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 31 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
D. Nichols
M. Kabengele
R. Gray
P. Savoy
D. Vassell
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Nichols 14 5 3 6/8 0/1 2/2 1 22 2 0 2 0 5
M. Kabengele 10 6 0 3/4 1/2 3/4 3 16 0 2 0 3 3
R. Gray 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 1 0
P. Savoy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Vassell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 1 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 33 10 26/46 6/16 11/15 16 200 3 3 12 9 24
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
K. Guy
T. Jerome
K. Clark
J. Salt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 13 1 0 6/12 0/4 1/2 3 40 0 2 1 0 1
K. Guy 11 2 4 3/8 2/5 3/3 2 39 2 0 2 2 0
T. Jerome 10 2 2 4/13 2/9 0/0 3 37 2 0 1 0 2
K. Clark 9 4 1 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 28 0 0 0 0 4
J. Salt 8 5 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 3 18 0 0 0 1 4
Starters
D. Hunter
K. Guy
T. Jerome
K. Clark
J. Salt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 13 1 0 6/12 0/4 1/2 3 40 0 2 1 0 1
K. Guy 11 2 4 3/8 2/5 3/3 2 39 2 0 2 2 0
T. Jerome 10 2 2 4/13 2/9 0/0 3 37 2 0 1 0 2
K. Clark 9 4 1 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 28 0 0 0 0 4
J. Salt 8 5 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 3 18 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
B. Key
M. Diakite
J. Huff
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 4 4 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 3 1
M. Diakite 3 0 0 1/5 0/0 1/1 2 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. Huff 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 7 0 0 1 0 0
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 18 8 22/53 5/24 10/13 17 200 5 2 7 6 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores