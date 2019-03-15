GMASON
STBON

No Text

Bonnies top George Mason behind Welch's career high 20

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Dominick Welch scored a career high 20 points to lead fourth seeded St. Bonaventure to a 68-57 win over fifth seed George Mason in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Kyle Lofton added 20, and LaDarien Griffin had 10 for St. Bonaventure (17-15, which will meet eighth seeded Rhode Island in the semifinals on Saturday. Rhode Island upset top-seeded VCU 75-70 in the first game of the day at Barclays Center.

Rhode Island won the only regular season matchup with the Bonnies, taking a 75-63 decision on Jan. 16.

The Bonnies fell behind 5-0, and then 8-7, in the third matchup of the season with George Mason. The Patriots won the first matchup, 68-53, on Jan. 6. St. Bonaventure returned the favor, topping the Patriots 79-56 on Feb.17. That was their second of six straight wins between Feb. 12 and Mar. 2.

From that point on, though, the Bonnies never trailed. Their lead grew to as much as 15 early in the second half, and never fell below seven.

The win was punctuated by Courtney Stockard's soaring, one-handed jam off of a pass from Lofton with 7:33 left.

Justin Kier led the Patriots (18-15) with 20. Jordan Miller finished with 13.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Kier
K. Lofton
37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
47.1 Field Goal % 45.3
37.1 Three Point % 33.0
76.9 Free Throw % 82.9
  Shot clock violation turnover on St. Bona. 5.0
+ 2 Jordan Miller made tip-in 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller 36.0
  Jamal Hartwell II missed layup 38.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch 46.0
  Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by LaDarien Griffin 48.0
  Offensive rebound by George Mason 51.0
  Justin Kier missed jump shot 56.0
Team Stats
Points 57 68
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 43 34
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 25 22
Team 6 5
Assists 12 17
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
1
J. Kier G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
D. Welch G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 18-15 243357
home team logo St. Bona. 17-15 343468
STBON -5, O/U 129.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
STBON -5, O/U 129.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 18-15 70.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo St. Bona. 17-15 66.5 PPG 37.1 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
1
J. Kier G 14.3 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.6 APG 47.4 FG%
0
K. Lofton G 14.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.6 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Kier G 20 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
0
K. Lofton G 20 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
35.0 FG% 40.7
28.6 3PT FG% 41.7
50.0 FT% 82.4
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
J. Miller
O. Livingston II
G. Calixte
J. Greene
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 20 7 2 7/17 2/6 4/4 3 35 1 0 2 0 7
J. Miller 13 8 2 6/9 1/2 0/2 3 31 0 1 0 7 1
O. Livingston II 6 4 2 2/9 2/7 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 4
G. Calixte 6 6 0 2/4 0/0 2/6 2 21 0 0 1 4 2
J. Greene 1 5 1 0/4 0/3 1/2 3 18 0 0 2 1 4
Starters
J. Kier
J. Miller
O. Livingston II
G. Calixte
J. Greene
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 20 7 2 7/17 2/6 4/4 3 35 1 0 2 0 7
J. Miller 13 8 2 6/9 1/2 0/2 3 31 0 1 0 7 1
O. Livingston II 6 4 2 2/9 2/7 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 4
G. Calixte 6 6 0 2/4 0/0 2/6 2 21 0 0 1 4 2
J. Greene 1 5 1 0/4 0/3 1/2 3 18 0 0 2 1 4
Bench
J. Hartwell II
G. Mar
J. Reuter
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Douglas-Stanley
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hartwell II 8 0 1 3/12 2/7 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 0 0
G. Mar 3 4 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 0 0 4
J. Reuter 0 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2
I. Boyd 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 37 12 21/60 8/28 7/14 19 200 2 1 8 12 25
St. Bona.
Starters
D. Welch
K. Lofton
L. Griffin
O. Osunniyi
C. Stockard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Welch 20 5 1 6/12 6/12 2/2 3 40 0 3 1 1 4
K. Lofton 20 3 5 6/12 4/6 4/4 2 40 0 0 1 1 2
L. Griffin 10 11 1 3/11 0/1 4/5 2 40 2 3 0 2 9
O. Osunniyi 7 8 3 2/6 0/0 3/4 1 37 0 3 1 3 5
C. Stockard 6 1 6 3/6 0/2 0/0 3 26 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
D. Welch
K. Lofton
L. Griffin
O. Osunniyi
C. Stockard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Welch 20 5 1 6/12 6/12 2/2 3 40 0 3 1 1 4
K. Lofton 20 3 5 6/12 4/6 4/4 2 40 0 0 1 1 2
L. Griffin 10 11 1 3/11 0/1 4/5 2 40 2 3 0 2 9
O. Osunniyi 7 8 3 2/6 0/0 3/4 1 37 0 3 1 3 5
C. Stockard 6 1 6 3/6 0/2 0/0 3 26 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Poyser
A. Ikpeze
N. Kaputo
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
A. Okoli
M. Moreaux
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Poyser 5 1 1 2/6 0/3 1/2 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
A. Ikpeze 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
N. Kaputo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 17 22/54 10/24 14/17 12 200 2 9 6 7 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores