Bonnies top George Mason behind Welch's career high 20
NEW YORK (AP) Dominick Welch scored a career high 20 points to lead fourth seeded St. Bonaventure to a 68-57 win over fifth seed George Mason in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
Kyle Lofton added 20, and LaDarien Griffin had 10 for St. Bonaventure (17-15, which will meet eighth seeded Rhode Island in the semifinals on Saturday. Rhode Island upset top-seeded VCU 75-70 in the first game of the day at Barclays Center.
Rhode Island won the only regular season matchup with the Bonnies, taking a 75-63 decision on Jan. 16.
The Bonnies fell behind 5-0, and then 8-7, in the third matchup of the season with George Mason. The Patriots won the first matchup, 68-53, on Jan. 6. St. Bonaventure returned the favor, topping the Patriots 79-56 on Feb.17. That was their second of six straight wins between Feb. 12 and Mar. 2.
From that point on, though, the Bonnies never trailed. Their lead grew to as much as 15 early in the second half, and never fell below seven.
The win was punctuated by Courtney Stockard's soaring, one-handed jam off of a pass from Lofton with 7:33 left.
Justin Kier led the Patriots (18-15) with 20. Jordan Miller finished with 13.
|37.5
|Min. Per Game
|37.5
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|37.1
|Three Point %
|33.0
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|Shot clock violation turnover on St. Bona.
|5.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Miller made tip-in
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|36.0
|Jamal Hartwell II missed layup
|38.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|46.0
|Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by LaDarien Griffin
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by George Mason
|51.0
|Justin Kier missed jump shot
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|68
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|34
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|9
|Turnovers
|8
|6
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|George Mason 18-15
|70.5 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.1 APG
|St. Bona. 17-15
|66.5 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|35.0
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|20
|7
|2
|7/17
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Miller
|13
|8
|2
|6/9
|1/2
|0/2
|3
|31
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1
|O. Livingston II
|6
|4
|2
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|G. Calixte
|6
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|J. Greene
|1
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Welch
|20
|5
|1
|6/12
|6/12
|2/2
|3
|40
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|K. Lofton
|20
|3
|5
|6/12
|4/6
|4/4
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Griffin
|10
|11
|1
|3/11
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|40
|2
|3
|0
|2
|9
|O. Osunniyi
|7
|8
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|37
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5
|C. Stockard
|6
|1
|6
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
