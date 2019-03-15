WICHST
McDuffie scores 34 to lead Wichita St. past Temple 80-74

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Markis McDuffie had a career-high 34 points plus 12 rebounds as Wichita State topped Temple 80-74 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

McDuffie hit 12 of 13 foul shots.

Dexter Dennis had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Wichita State (19-13).

Shizz Alston Jr. had 20 points for the Owls (23-9). Quinton Rose added 17 points and six rebounds. Ernest Aflakpui had 16 points and 19 rebounds.

---

---

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
4 G
S. Alston Jr.
10 G
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
36.1 Field Goal % 40.7
30.9 Three Point % 35.3
80.9 Free Throw % 90.7
+ 1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard 4.0
+ 1 Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Dexter Dennis missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis 11.0
  Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup 13.0
  Backcourt turnover on Erik Stevenson 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique 18.0
  Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
Team Stats
Points 80 74
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 22-24 (91.7%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 41 38
Offensive 15 16
Defensive 25 22
Team 1 0
Assists 14 10
Steals 7 5
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
34 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
20 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 19-13 354580
home team logo Temple 23-9 373774
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 19-13 70.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Temple 23-9 74.9 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
1
M. McDuffie F 17.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.1 APG 40.9 FG%
10
S. Alston Jr. G 19.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.1 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. McDuffie F 34 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
10
S. Alston Jr. G 20 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
39.1 FG% 39.3
33.3 3PT FG% 35.0
91.7 FT% 73.1
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
D. Dennis
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Echenique
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 34 12 2 9/19 4/9 12/13 2 38 3 2 1 7 5
D. Dennis 19 12 2 6/11 1/4 6/7 3 38 2 2 4 4 8
S. Haynes-Jones 8 6 2 3/13 2/6 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 1 5
J. Echenique 6 1 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 4 11 1 0 0 0 1
J. Burton 2 3 5 1/6 0/1 0/0 4 27 0 0 3 1 2
Bench
A. Midtgaard
E. Stevenson
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Brown
R. Torres
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 6 4 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 23 0 2 2 2 2
E. Stevenson 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 3 0 1
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 6 1 0 0 0 1
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Torres 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 40 14 25/64 8/24 22/24 22 200 7 6 14 15 25
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
E. Aflakpui
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 20 1 3 7/18 4/10 2/2 2 36 1 0 4 0 1
Q. Rose 17 6 2 6/16 1/4 4/4 1 36 3 0 1 3 3
E. Aflakpui 16 19 0 6/10 0/0 4/5 4 28 0 1 4 10 9
N. Pierre-Louis 11 5 3 2/9 0/1 7/11 1 37 0 0 1 2 3
J. Moorman II 4 3 0 1/3 1/2 1/2 5 26 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
D. Perry
J. Hamilton
A. Moore II
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
D. Moore
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Perry 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 3 0 1
J. Hamilton 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 12 0 0 0 1 2
A. Moore II 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 38 10 24/61 7/20 19/26 18 200 5 1 15 16 22
NCAA BB Scores