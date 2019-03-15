McDuffie scores 34 to lead Wichita St. past Temple 80-74
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Markis McDuffie had a career-high 34 points plus 12 rebounds as Wichita State topped Temple 80-74 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.
McDuffie hit 12 of 13 foul shots.
Dexter Dennis had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Wichita State (19-13).
Shizz Alston Jr. had 20 points for the Owls (23-9). Quinton Rose added 17 points and six rebounds. Ernest Aflakpui had 16 points and 19 rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|36.1
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|30.9
|Three Point %
|35.3
|80.9
|Free Throw %
|90.7
|+ 1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard
|4.0
|+ 1
|Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Dexter Dennis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|11.0
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup
|13.0
|Backcourt turnover on Erik Stevenson
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|18.0
|Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|74
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|22-24 (91.7%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|38
|Offensive
|15
|16
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 19-13
|70.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Temple 23-9
|74.9 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|17.8 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
10
|S. Alston Jr. G
|19.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.1 APG
|40.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McDuffie F
|34 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|S. Alston Jr. G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|91.7
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|34
|12
|2
|9/19
|4/9
|12/13
|2
|38
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|D. Dennis
|19
|12
|2
|6/11
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|38
|2
|2
|4
|4
|8
|S. Haynes-Jones
|8
|6
|2
|3/13
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Echenique
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Burton
|2
|3
|5
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Midtgaard
|6
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|E. Stevenson
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Torres
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|40
|14
|25/64
|8/24
|22/24
|22
|200
|7
|6
|14
|15
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|20
|1
|3
|7/18
|4/10
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Q. Rose
|17
|6
|2
|6/16
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|36
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|E. Aflakpui
|16
|19
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|28
|0
|1
|4
|10
|9
|N. Pierre-Louis
|11
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/1
|7/11
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Moorman II
|4
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|5
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Perry
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Hamilton
|1
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Moore II
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|38
|10
|24/61
|7/20
|19/26
|18
|200
|5
|1
|15
|16
|22
