Davis, defense help No. 11 Houston hold off Memphis 61-58

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Houston defense stifled Memphis for the bulk of its semifinal game of the American Athletic Conference tournament. But the final seven minutes almost made the Cougars' effort for naught.

Corey Davis Jr. scored 17 points and No. 11 Houston weathered a late Memphis rally to defeat the Tigers 61-58 in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis with 23 points, most of them from the free throw line, as he made only 5 of 24 shots, including going 1 of 7 from outside the arc. He did make 12 of 14 free throws.

''I thought our defense was outstanding for most of the game,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''Our biggest challenge was keeping Martin off the free throw line. . 12 for 14 was problematic for us.''

Houston, the tournament's top seed, moves on to Sunday's championship game against the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between No. 24 Cincinnati and sixth-seed Wichita State.

From the start, Houston smothered the Memphis offense. Cougar defenders were blocking shots, deflecting passes, cutting off drives and basically gumming up the Tigers offensive flow, leaving them to launch 3-point attempts - unsuccessfully.

By halftime, Memphis was shooting less than 23 percent, including missing 9 of 11 from outside the arc. The Tigers missed 11 of their final 12 shots in the half.

Despite the late rally, the Tigers never got above 25 percent shooting in the game, ending at 23.5 percent. They were 4 of 23 from outside the arc.

Memphis (21-13) was trailing 60-48 When Nate Hinton made a pair of free throws with 7:40 remaining. From there, Memphis crafted a 10-1 run to pull within 61-58 with a minute left. During that stretch, Houston missed 10 straight shots and failed to score for more than four minutes. That included missing five of six free throws down the stretch.

''Most of our wounds were self-inflicted,'' Sampson said. ''We had some kids who just didn't play with a lot of confidence for whatever reason. This isn't rocket science. Sometimes that unguarded 15-footer can be daunting.''

Sampson later added: ''It helps to make free throws.''

Despite the Houston free-throw woes, Martin missed a 3-point attempt with 20 seconds left after Memphis pulled within 61-58 with a minute left when Martin scored inside. On the final Memphis possession, freshman Tyler Harris missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left, then he grabbed the offensive rebound, but his final 3-point attempt was blocked by Fabian White as time expired.

''I thought I was going to make it,'' Martin said of his attempt. ''(But) I really haven't shot well this whole tournament.''

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Houston almost let a stellar defensive performance go for naught down the stretch as Memphis made its comeback. The Houston defense was stifling any Memphis offense and thwarting everything Martin tried. In the end, Houston had enough of a lead to hold off Memphis' final run, although the Tigers had their opportunities.

Memphis: The Tigers, in some circles, were considered a bit of a favorite in the tournament because they lost only twice at home. But both of those were by ranked teams - Tennessee and Cincinnati. Houston, which didn't play at Memphis during the regular season, made the third as Martin could never get untracked against the Cougar defense

MIA

Nate Hinton, who was 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range in Houston 84-45 quarterfinal win over UConn, missed five of his six shots and ended with five points.

Sampson said as well as Hinton played Friday, ''(Saturday) he was in the witness protection program. I couldn't even find him.''

UP NEXT

Houston: Awaits the winner of Saturday's second semifinal game between Cincinnati and Wichita State to play for the championship on Sunday.

Memphis: With a 21-13 record, the Tigers will wait to see if they are invited to play in a postseason tournament.

Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
J. Martin
3 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
44.7 Field Goal % 44.6
33.8 Three Point % 35.1
66.2 Free Throw % 75.9
  Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr. 0.0
  Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Fabian White Jr. 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris 3.0
  Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton 18.0
  Armoni Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Armoni Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Antwann Jones 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 18.0
  Jeremiah Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Memphis 28.0
Team Stats
Points 61 58
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 16-68 (23.5%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 4-23 (17.4%)
Free Throws 14-27 (51.9%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 48 47
Offensive 14 17
Defensive 32 26
Team 2 4
Assists 8 4
Steals 4 5
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
17 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
3
J. Martin G
23 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Houston 31-2 362561
home team logo Memphis 21-13 263258
MEMP 7.5, O/U 150.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
MEMP 7.5, O/U 150.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Houston 31-2 76.7 PPG 44.9 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Memphis 21-13 81.3 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
5
C. Davis Jr. G 16.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.9 APG 43.1 FG%
3
J. Martin G 19.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.5 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Davis Jr. G 17 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
3
J. Martin G 23 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
36.8 FG% 23.5
26.3 3PT FG% 17.4
51.9 FT% 84.6
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 17 5 0 7/16 3/8 0/0 3 37 0 2 2 0 5
B. Brady 9 5 0 3/6 0/0 3/5 3 13 1 0 1 3 2
A. Brooks 8 7 1 2/6 1/5 3/6 3 32 0 1 0 2 5
G. Robinson Jr. 5 2 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 2 32 2 1 0 0 2
F. White Jr. 5 11 1 2/3 0/0 1/4 3 26 1 1 3 4 7
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 17 5 0 7/16 3/8 0/0 3 37 0 2 2 0 5
B. Brady 9 5 0 3/6 0/0 3/5 3 13 1 0 1 3 2
A. Brooks 8 7 1 2/6 1/5 3/6 3 32 0 1 0 2 5
G. Robinson Jr. 5 2 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 2 32 2 1 0 0 2
F. White Jr. 5 11 1 2/3 0/0 1/4 3 26 1 1 3 4 7
Bench
D. Jarreau
N. Hinton
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 8 3 4 3/10 0/0 2/6 2 25 0 2 3 0 3
N. Hinton 5 3 0 1/6 1/3 2/2 3 16 0 0 1 2 1
B. Gresham 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 2 1 3 1
C. Alley Jr. 2 6 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 6
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 46 8 21/57 5/19 14/27 22 200 4 9 12 14 32
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
K. Brewton Jr.
M. Parks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 23 9 1 5/24 1/7 12/14 2 38 2 2 4 4 5
K. Davenport 8 6 0 3/8 2/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 2 4
R. Thornton 8 7 1 2/3 0/0 4/4 2 28 1 1 0 4 3
K. Brewton Jr. 5 7 0 2/9 0/1 1/2 2 26 1 1 2 1 6
M. Parks Jr. 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 3 0 0
Starters
J. Martin
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
K. Brewton Jr.
M. Parks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 23 9 1 5/24 1/7 12/14 2 38 2 2 4 4 5
K. Davenport 8 6 0 3/8 2/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 2 4
R. Thornton 8 7 1 2/3 0/0 4/4 2 28 1 1 0 4 3
K. Brewton Jr. 5 7 0 2/9 0/1 1/2 2 26 1 1 2 1 6
M. Parks Jr. 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
A. Lomax
A. Jones
T. Harris
I. Maurice
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lomax 7 3 0 2/7 1/2 2/2 3 19 1 1 0 1 2
A. Jones 6 7 1 2/8 0/1 2/2 3 21 0 0 0 2 5
T. Harris 0 3 0 0/6 0/5 0/0 4 23 0 0 0 2 1
I. Maurice 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 43 4 16/68 4/23 22/26 21 200 5 5 9 17 26
