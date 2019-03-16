SDGST
Utah State beats San Diego State, wins Mountain West title

  Mar 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Sam Merrill scored 24 points, Neemias Queta had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Utah State won its first Mountain West Conference championship with a 64-57 victory over San Diego State on Saturday.

Utah State (28-6) scored the first 13 points of the second half to pull away after leading 34-32 at halftime. The Aggies, who joined the conference in 2013-14, were the No. 2 seeds after sharing the regular-season title with No. 14 Nevada.

Merrill, who went 11 of 12 from the free throw line, was the tournament's MVP. Abel Porter had 10 points for the Aggies, who have won 10 straight and 17 of their last 18 games.

Fourth-seeded San Diego State got no closer than five points on two occasions after Utah State's run, cutting it to 60-55 in the final minute. But Merrill responded by hitting two free throws with 43 seconds left to seal it.

Devin Watson scored 18 points in a game the Aztecs (21-13) in all likelihood needed to win to make the NCAA Tournament.

Even though the Aggies led for 12 minutes, 15 seconds of the first half, there were 10 lead changes and seven ties in the session. Neither team could build more than Utah State's five-point advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: This was the Aggies' first conference championship game appearance since winning the Western Athletic Conference title in 2011 with a 77-69 victory over Boise State. Merrill became the seventh Aggie to reach 700 points in a season and moved into fifth on the team's career scoring list with his 21st point Saturday.

San Diego State: The Aztecs won the MWC tournament in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2011 and 2018. This also was their ninth finals appearance in 11 years, all at the Thomas & Mack Center. They have appeared in 11, a conference record.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Awaits word for a seeding in the NCAA Tournament

San Diego State: Awaits word on a postseason tournament berth

Key Players
D. Watson
0 G
S. Merrill
5 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
39.9 Field Goal % 46.5
38.2 Three Point % 37.8
74.7 Free Throw % 90.7
+ 2 Nolan Narain made tip-in 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Nolan Narain 1.0
  Devin Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by San Diego State 4.0
  Devin Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Matt Mitchell 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Utah State 14.0
  Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by San Diego State 19.0
Team Stats
Points 57 64
Field Goals 21-63 (33.3%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 39
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 19 22
Team 6 8
Assists 10 9
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 24 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
D. Watson G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
S. Merrill G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 21-13 322557
home team logo Utah State 28-6 343064
UTAHST -6, O/U 134.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
UTAHST -6, O/U 134.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 21-13 72.1 PPG 39 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Utah State 28-6 79.6 PPG 43.4 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
0
D. Watson G 15.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.2 APG 40.0 FG%
5
S. Merrill G 21.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.3 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Watson G 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
5
S. Merrill G 24 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 40.4
25.0 3PT FG% 26.3
66.7 FT% 70.8
San Diego State
Starters
D. Watson
J. McDaniels
M. Mitchell
J. Hemsley
N. Mensah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Watson 18 3 3 5/14 5/12 3/4 1 35 0 0 2 1 2
J. McDaniels 8 5 1 4/12 0/1 0/0 5 24 1 2 1 1 4
M. Mitchell 8 3 0 3/12 1/5 1/2 4 31 0 0 2 0 3
J. Hemsley 7 5 3 3/7 1/5 0/1 5 36 2 1 1 0 5
N. Mensah 4 7 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 5 2
Bench
A. Arop
N. Narain
J. Schakel
A. Seiko
M. Flynn
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
C. Giordano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Arop 6 2 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 23 1 1 1 1 1
N. Narain 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 3 10 0 0 0 2 2
J. Schakel 2 2 1 0/4 0/4 2/2 3 22 0 0 1 2 0
A. Seiko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 31 10 21/63 7/28 8/12 24 200 5 4 9 12 19
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
N. Queta
A. Porter
B. Miller
Q. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 24 6 1 6/16 1/9 11/12 2 38 0 0 1 1 5
N. Queta 17 8 1 6/10 0/0 5/5 4 32 0 2 3 2 6
A. Porter 10 0 3 4/6 2/2 0/0 2 34 2 0 1 0 0
B. Miller 6 3 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 1 2
Q. Taylor 2 6 1 1/5 0/1 0/1 1 25 0 0 0 3 3
Bench
D. Brito
J. Bean
D. Brown Jr.
K. Stall
C. Ainge
R. Grootfaam
J. Knight III
T. Knight
B. Fakira
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 5 5 2 2/5 0/2 1/6 2 27 1 0 2 0 5
J. Bean 0 2 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 3 17 2 0 2 2 0
D. Brown Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ainge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knight III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fakira - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 31 9 21/52 5/19 17/24 16 200 6 2 10 9 22
