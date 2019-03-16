WICHST
CINCY

No Text

No. 24 Cincinnati holds off Wichita State for 66-63 victory

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Nysier Brooks scored 13 points and Cane Broome hit the go-ahead layup with 23.5 seconds left to give No. 24 Cincinnati a 66-63 victory over Wichita State in Saturday's semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Tre Scott had 12 points and eight rebounds, Jarron Cumberland, the conference player of the year was limited to 11 points going 3 of 16 from the field.

Markis McDuffie had 18 for the Shockers (19-14), the tournament's No. 6 seed, while Samajae Haynes-Jones had 17, despite missing six of his seven 3-point attempts.

Cincinnati (27-6), the tournament's No. 2 seed, will face No. 11 Houston in Sunday's championship game. The Cougars defeated Memphis 61-58 in the first semifinal game on Saturday

The teams were tied at 63 after Wichita State's Jaime Echenique split a pair of free throws with 46.7 seconds left.

On the ensuing Cincinnati possession Broome got to the rim for a layup and a Bearcat lead of 65-63 with 23.5 second left.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall called timeout to set up a play. McDuffie drove on Cincinnati's Keith Williams, but missed in close. The Bearcats grabbed the rebound and Cumberland split a pair of free throws for the final margin.

Cincinnati held a 60-53 lead with 5:20 left when the Shockers went on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 62 with 3:08 left on a drive by Haynes-Jones

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers entered the game having won six straight, including beating No. 3 seed Temple on Friday night. Despite trailing by seven - 62-55 with 4:44 left - the Shockers made seven of their next eight shots and put together a 9-2 run to deadlock the game. But Broome's layup kept the Shockers from extending their winning streak.

Cincinnati: Cumberland struggled throughout the game, and dealt with foul trouble in the second half. But while he was out, the Bearcats were able to extend their lead. That was significant in providing a buffer as Wichita State made its comeback.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Waits to see if they get a postseason invitation.

Cincinnati: Faces top-seed Houston in Sunday's title game.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
4 G
J. Cumberland
34 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
36.5 Field Goal % 40.1
30.3 Three Point % 40.0
81.6 Free Throw % 77.6
+ 1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Rashawn Fredericks 2.0
  Markis McDuffie missed layup 4.0
+ 2 Cane Broome made driving layup 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Scott 46.0
  Jaime Echenique missed 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Shooting foul on Nysier Brooks 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton 1:05
Team Stats
Points 63 66
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 7 18
Defensive 23 22
Team 3 2
Assists 7 13
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
18 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
33
N. Brooks C
13 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Wichita State 19-14 323163
home team logo 24 Cincinnati 27-6 293766
CINCY -5, O/U 129.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
CINCY -5, O/U 129.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 19-14 70.9 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo 24 Cincinnati 27-6 72.0 PPG 39 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
1
M. McDuffie F 18.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.1 APG 41.2 FG%
33
N. Brooks C 8.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.4 APG 52.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. McDuffie F 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
33
N. Brooks C 13 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
35.8 FG% 39.1
32.0 3PT FG% 37.5
85.0 FT% 47.6
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Burton
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 18 4 0 4/12 2/6 8/8 2 38 0 0 3 1 3
S. Haynes-Jones 17 2 2 7/15 1/7 2/2 1 38 2 0 1 0 2
J. Burton 9 4 5 3/5 2/2 1/2 2 34 2 0 1 1 3
J. Echenique 7 3 0 1/6 0/0 5/6 2 15 0 0 1 2 1
D. Dennis 4 6 0 1/8 1/6 1/2 4 26 0 1 1 2 4
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Burton
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 18 4 0 4/12 2/6 8/8 2 38 0 0 3 1 3
S. Haynes-Jones 17 2 2 7/15 1/7 2/2 1 38 2 0 1 0 2
J. Burton 9 4 5 3/5 2/2 1/2 2 34 2 0 1 1 3
J. Echenique 7 3 0 1/6 0/0 5/6 2 15 0 0 1 2 1
D. Dennis 4 6 0 1/8 1/6 1/2 4 26 0 1 1 2 4
Bench
E. Stevenson
R. Torres
A. Midtgaard
R. Brown
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 3 4 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 4
R. Torres 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
A. Midtgaard 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 1 0 1 2
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 0 3
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 30 7 19/53 8/25 17/20 17 200 5 2 9 7 23
Cincinnati
Starters
N. Brooks
T. Scott
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Brooks 13 9 0 5/7 0/0 3/8 5 23 0 1 0 7 2
T. Scott 12 8 1 4/11 2/3 2/4 2 39 1 1 0 2 6
J. Cumberland 11 6 4 3/16 1/4 4/6 4 28 1 0 5 4 2
J. Jenifer 7 2 4 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 37 1 0 0 1 1
K. Williams 6 4 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 27 2 3 1 1 3
Starters
N. Brooks
T. Scott
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Brooks 13 9 0 5/7 0/0 3/8 5 23 0 1 0 7 2
T. Scott 12 8 1 4/11 2/3 2/4 2 39 1 1 0 2 6
J. Cumberland 11 6 4 3/16 1/4 4/6 4 28 1 0 5 4 2
J. Jenifer 7 2 4 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 37 1 0 0 1 1
K. Williams 6 4 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 27 2 3 1 1 3
Bench
C. Broome
R. Fredericks
M. Diarra
E. Nsoseme
T. Moore
J. Koz
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
L. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Broome 8 2 2 3/9 2/4 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 0 2
R. Fredericks 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 7 0 1 0 1 3
M. Diarra 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 1 0 0
E. Nsoseme 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 4 0 0 0 1 3
T. Moore 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 40 13 25/64 6/16 10/21 14 200 5 7 7 18 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores