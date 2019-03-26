CREIGH
Noi scores 25 to lead TCU over Creighton 71-58 in NIT

  • Mar 26, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kouat Noi had 25 points with six 3-pointers as TCU beat Creighton 71-58 in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

TCU advanced to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York for the second time in three seasons.

JD Miller had 15 points for TCU (23-13). Alex Robinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Samuel had four blocks for the hosts.

TCU scored the first 16 points of the second half to build a 46-33 lead until Mitch Ballock ended Creighton's drought at the 15:56 mark. TCU made eight of its first 11 shots after halftime to take control as Creighton only got as close as eight points the rest of the way.

Ballock had 14 points for the Bluejays (20-15). Ty-Shon Alexander and Christian Bishop each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Ballock
A. Robinson
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
45.5 Field Goal % 43.1
41.9 Three Point % 31.4
76.2 Free Throw % 64.9
Team Stats
Points 58 71
Field Goals 21-58 (36.2%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 22 28
Team 2 1
Assists 17 16
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 12 12
Technicals 0 0
24
M. Ballock G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12
K. Noi F
25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
Creighton
Starters
M. Ballock
T. Alexander
D. Mintz
M. Krampelj
M. Zegarowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ballock 14 4 2 5/11 4/10 0/0 2 31 0 1 1 1 3
T. Alexander 10 4 2 3/11 2/9 2/2 2 30 1 1 2 1 3
D. Mintz 8 2 1 3/11 0/4 2/2 1 24 0 0 3 2 0
M. Krampelj 7 5 1 3/6 1/3 0/2 0 15 0 1 3 0 5
M. Zegarowski 6 3 4 2/9 2/5 0/0 3 27 1 0 2 0 3
TCU
Starters
K. Noi
J. Miller
A. Robinson
D. Bane
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Noi 25 7 2 8/15 6/12 3/4 1 38 1 0 2 2 5
J. Miller 15 5 2 5/11 0/2 5/6 2 27 0 0 2 1 4
A. Robinson 12 11 3 6/9 0/1 0/0 2 35 2 0 5 0 11
D. Bane 6 5 4 3/7 0/1 0/0 3 31 0 0 0 2 3
K. Samuel 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 24 2 4 1 2 1
