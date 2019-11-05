JVILLE
Jones, Marshall lead No. 19 Xavier over Jacksonville 76-57

  • AP
  • Nov 05, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) It's easy to see why Xavier has some lofty aspirations this season, even if the Musketeers are just beginning to work out the kinks.

Tyrique Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Naji Marshall also scored 17 and No. 19 Xavier beat Jacksonville 76-57 on Tuesday night.

Defense is expected to be a strength for the Musketeers, picked to finish third in the Big East Conference preseason coaches' poll, and that was evident in the season opener.

''As a team, we're very good on the defensive end,'' Marshall said. ''It's not just one person. It's the whole team.''

Xavier forced 13 turnovers in the first half and 18 overall while limiting the Dolphins to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.

''We have the chance to be an elite defensive team,'' Xavier coach Travis Steele said. ''That's got to be our identity. It's got to be who we are. If we do that, we have a chance to be a successful team this year.''

Paul Scruggs scored all 12 of his points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help the Musketeers build a 21-point lead at the break. Bryce Moore's 3 off an assist from Scruggs put Xavier ahead 41-22 late in the half.

But the Musketeers took their foot off the gas late in the second half. And with 4:28 remaining and Xavier up by 17, Steele called a timeout and angrily addressed his team.

Xavier led by as many as 30 points, but was outscored 35-33 in the second half.

''Our guys need to learn to play 40 minutes,'' Steele said, ''not just 25 or 26.''

It was a sloppy performance at times for the Musketeers, who return four starters from last year's NIT team. Xavier committed 11 turnovers, shot 58% from the free throw line and 17% from 3-point range.

''We're a much better shooting team than 4 for 23,'' Steele said. ''When we take good shots.''

Aamahne Santos and Bryce Workman each had 15 points for Jacksonville.

''Obviously, we're playing against a team that has a lot of accolades early in the year,'' Jacksonville coach Tony Jasick said. ''I think we settled in a little bit. We finished some possessions defensively in the second half. We can take a handful of good things out of this game.''

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville hasn't defeated a Top 25 opponent since beating No. 20 Florida 71-68 in overtime on Dec 20, 2010.

Xavier has won 30 straight openers dating to a 97-90 loss to Southern Utah State on Dec. 2, 1989.

BIG DEBUT

Xavier freshman Zach Freemantle electrified the crowd in the first half with a two-handed dunk in transition off a pass from Marshall for his first career points. Freemantle, a 6-foot-9 forward, had 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. ''He's going to be really good for this team,'' Jones said. ''Can't wait to see what else he brings to the team.''

DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Jones recorded his 12th career double-double. With no Jacksonville player able to body him up, the senior forward finished 7 for 8 from the field. ''He makes the game really easy,'' Marshall said. ''Just get the ball down to Tyrique and let him do his thing.'' Jones had 10 double-doubles last season.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville hosts Johnson (FL) on Friday.

Xavier hosts Siena on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Dahmir Bishop 30.0
  Trey Sides missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 2 Dahmir Bishop made layup 46.0
+ 2 Donovan Forte made layup, assist by Mo Arnold 59.0
+ 2 Dontarius James made layup 1:12
+ 1 Bryce Workman made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:38
  Bryce Workman missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:38
  Shooting foul on Dontarius James 1:38
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Workman 1:38
  DeAnthony McCallum missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle 1:39
  Defensive rebound by Mo Arnold 1:48
Team Stats
Points 57 76
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 4-23 (17.4%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 26 29
Team 2 0
Assists 10 11
Steals 7 10
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Santos G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
4
T. Jones F
17 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Jacksonville 0-1 223557
home team logo 19 Xavier 1-0 433376
XAVIER -23, O/U 145
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
XAVIER -23, O/U 145
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Jacksonville 0-1 74.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 19 Xavier 1-0 72.2 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
13
B. Workman F 2.5 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.3 APG 45.6 FG%
13
N. Marshall F 14.7 PPG 7.2 RPG 3.4 APG 39.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
B. Workman F 15 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
13
N. Marshall F 17 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
41.1 FG% 48.3
23.8 3PT FG% 17.4
50.0 FT% 58.3
Jacksonville
Jacksonville
A. Santos
D. Barnes
D. Bell
D. McCallum
T. Sides
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Santos 15 1 5 6/12 3/7 0/0 0 31 1 0 0 1 0
D. Barnes 6 0 0 3/7 0/3 0/0 2 20 2 0 1 0 0
D. Bell 4 7 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 1 3 1 6
D. McCallum 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 17 0 0 3 0 3
T. Sides 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 24 1 0 4 0 1
Starters
A. Santos
D. Barnes
D. Bell
D. McCallum
T. Sides
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Santos 15 1 5 6/12 3/7 0/0 0 31 1 0 0 1 0
D. Barnes 6 0 0 3/7 0/3 0/0 2 20 2 0 1 0 0
D. Bell 4 7 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 1 3 1 6
D. McCallum 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 17 0 0 3 0 3
T. Sides 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 24 1 0 4 0 1
Bench
B. Workman
M. Arnold
K. Norman
D. Forte
D. Flowers
C. Romich
D. Wood
K. Nolan
T. Owen
T. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Workman 15 8 1 6/9 0/2 3/5 2 18 0 0 3 2 6
M. Arnold 7 3 3 2/8 1/2 2/4 1 23 1 0 0 0 3
K. Norman 6 5 1 2/9 1/5 1/1 3 22 1 0 2 1 4
D. Forte 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Flowers 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 1
C. Romich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wood 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 2
K. Nolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 31 10 23/56 5/21 6/12 20 200 7 1 17 5 26
Xavier
Starters
T. Jones
N. Marshall
P. Scruggs
Q. Goodin
L. Schrand
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 17 11 0 7/8 0/0 3/5 0 21 0 1 0 3 8
N. Marshall 17 6 4 5/10 0/4 7/10 2 26 2 0 2 0 6
P. Scruggs 12 3 2 5/11 2/7 0/0 2 29 3 0 2 0 3
Q. Goodin 5 2 1 2/10 1/4 0/1 1 27 2 0 2 0 2
L. Schrand 1 0 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 17 2 0 1 0 0
Starters
T. Jones
N. Marshall
P. Scruggs
Q. Goodin
L. Schrand
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 17 11 0 7/8 0/0 3/5 0 21 0 1 0 3 8
N. Marshall 17 6 4 5/10 0/4 7/10 2 26 2 0 2 0 6
P. Scruggs 12 3 2 5/11 2/7 0/0 2 29 3 0 2 0 3
Q. Goodin 5 2 1 2/10 1/4 0/1 1 27 2 0 2 0 2
L. Schrand 1 0 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 17 2 0 1 0 0
Bench
Z. Freemantle
B. Moore
D. Bishop
J. Carter
D. James
M. Hanson
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
K. Tandy
D. Miles
D. Ramsey
S. Cody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Freemantle 11 5 0 4/7 0/1 3/4 3 19 0 1 1 3 2
B. Moore 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 0
D. Bishop 4 7 3 2/6 0/2 0/2 2 21 0 0 0 1 6
J. Carter 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 3 1
D. James 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
M. Hanson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tandy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 39 11 29/60 4/23 14/24 15 200 10 2 11 10 29
