No. 4 Duke edges third-ranked Kansas 68-66
NEW YORK (AP) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with his young team's poise in the season opener, especially that of sophomore Tre Jones.
Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
''The difference maker was Tre. Lot of young guys, lot of new guys,'' Krzyzewski said. ''We really tried to play good defense in our first 30 practices. We played really good defense (tonight). It starts with that kid. Really happy with my team. Terrific win for us.''
While Duke doesn't have the star-studded freshmen class of last season of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, Krzyzewski may have a more balanced team, capable of making plays down the stretch when needed.
''One of the main things I have to learn how to do is sub,'' the Hall of Fame coach joked. ''Last couple years might bring in one guy. All of a sudden there are three guys. Not sure I did a good job, but it worked.''
Trailing 61-59 with 2:29 left, Stanley drove to the basket and made the layup and was fouled. The freshman guard converted the free throw to give the Blue Devils a one-point lead.
Devon Dotson missed a layup on the other end and Jones then hit a jumper that bounced off the rim twice before dropping in with 1:33 left.
Marcus Garrett got the Jayhawks back within one. After a miss by the Blue Devils, Kansas turned the ball over with 37 seconds left. It was the Jayhawks' 28th turnover of the game. Jones then converted two free throws with 26.2 seconds left.
Kansas had chances, but couldn't convert until Dotson banked in a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with 17 points.
''We're disappointed in the outcome. That was a game that either team could have won multiple times. We had ourselves in good position in the second half and the game got away from us,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. ''It's a learning experience. Not sure a game win or lose on Nov. 5 will count much in March. There's a lot of things we can learn.''
Self wasn't happy with the turnovers, but knows that it was the first game of the season.
''Duke's defense is better than the exhibition game. I think we played uncharacteristic,'' Self said. ''I think we made easy plays difficult many times. A lot of that was the nerves, the environment. Guys wanted to do well so bad.''
Tuesday's game marked the return of Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike, who played only nine games last year after tearing ligaments in his right hand. He had eight points. It also was the first game for Silvio De Sousa since the 2017-18 season. He was suspended for two seasons because of NCAA violations and sat out last year as Kansas was implicated in the FBI probe of college basketball. Kansas won an appeal that allowed De Sousa to play this year. He got a nice ovation from the fans when he checked in nearly 3:30 into the game. He finished with three points.
Duke led 33-30 at the half as neither team really got into much of an offensive rhythm in the opening 20 minutes. There was a lot of sloppy play with Kansas committing 18 turnovers. Despite all the miscues, the Jayhawks were able to stay in the game by hitting 10 of their 19 shots from the field.
No. 1 Michigan State played second-ranked Kentucky in the second game of the doubleheader. This is the first time in the nine-year history of the event that the four teams occupy the top four spots in the poll.
NIFTY PLAY: Stanley had back-to-back dunks on the break, both coming on assists from Tre Jones. The second one came when Jones threw a 45-foot bounce pass to a streaking Spencer who finished the play with a one-handed jam.
NOT SO FREE THROWS: Both teams struggled from the foul line with Kansas going 16 for 26 and Duke 14 for 23.
MSG MILESTONES: Krzyzewski has had many memorable moments at Madison Square Garden, including passing Bobby Knight with his 903rd career win in 2011 to become No. 1 on the all-time men's victory list. He also had his 1,000th career win at MSG in 2015.
''This is the one I love playing in after Cameron. Balls bounce different, the noise. Something about this place,'' Krzyzewski said. ''I've now coached over 50 games in here. ... When eventually I stop coaching, I'll look back at the times here as very special times in New York.''
UP NEXT:
Duke: Hosts Colorado State on Friday.
Kansas: Hosts UNC Greensboro on Friday.
---
Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://apnews.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on David McCormack
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Jones
|4.0
|David McCormack missed jump shot
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by David McCormack
|7.0
|Marcus Garrett missed jump shot, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Kansas
|14.0
|Marcus Garrett missed layup
|16.0
|+ 1
|Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|68
|Field Goals
|23-50 (46.0%)
|23-64 (35.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-26 (61.5%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|34
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|30
|19
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|13
|12
|Steals
|11
|11
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|26
|16
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|46.0
|FG%
|35.9
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dotson
|17
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|6/8
|1
|38
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|O. Agbaji
|15
|6
|2
|6/10
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|39
|4
|0
|5
|2
|4
|M. Garrett
|12
|5
|5
|5/13
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|U. Azubuike
|8
|8
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|29
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7
|D. McCormack
|6
|13
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|28
|2
|1
|3
|3
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dotson
|17
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|6/8
|1
|38
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|O. Agbaji
|15
|6
|2
|6/10
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|39
|4
|0
|5
|2
|4
|M. Garrett
|12
|5
|5
|5/13
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|U. Azubuike
|8
|8
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|29
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7
|D. McCormack
|6
|13
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|28
|2
|1
|3
|3
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Enaruna
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|S. De Sousa
|3
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Jankovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Braun
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lightfoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|40
|13
|23/50
|4/9
|16/26
|20
|202
|11
|5
|26
|10
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|15
|6
|7
|5/14
|0/4
|5/6
|0
|39
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Stanley
|13
|2
|1
|5/6
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. Hurt
|11
|2
|0
|4/12
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|V. Carey Jr.
|11
|6
|1
|3/8
|2/2
|3/6
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|J. Goldwire
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|15
|6
|7
|5/14
|0/4
|5/6
|0
|39
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Stanley
|13
|2
|1
|5/6
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. Hurt
|11
|2
|0
|4/12
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|V. Carey Jr.
|11
|6
|1
|3/8
|2/2
|3/6
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|J. Goldwire
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. O'Connell
|9
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|25
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. DeLaurier
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. White
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|W. Moore Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|30
|12
|23/64
|8/24
|14/23
|17
|200
|11
|3
|16
|11
|19
-
1MICHST
2UK51
56
2nd 6:20 ESPN
-
IPFW
UNLV67
86
2nd 1:37
-
PEPPER
CAL71
87
2nd 0.0
-
MONST
17UTAHST66
66
2nd 4:21 ATSN
-
CLS
UOP41
65
2nd 3:01
-
UCIRV
USD67
66
2nd 3:18
-
PACLUTH
SEATTLE64
98
2nd 1:24
-
UCSC
SNCLRA52
97
2nd 0.0
-
TEXSO
SDGST36
71
2nd 2:28
-
WCLIFF
LOYMRY62
105
2nd 1:05
-
JACKST
CALBPTST44
66
2nd 11:04
-
NTRDMNMR
CSBAK26
52
2nd 16:53
-
UTAH
NEVADA45
43
2nd 15:37 CBSSN
-
PUGET
PORTST38
67
2nd 14:33
-
CSN
OREGST31
44
1st 14.0
-
FAMU
USC23
24
1st 0.0 PACN
-
CARK
16BAYLOR61
105
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR40
86
Final
-
MARYVI
MTSU61
119
Final
-
HOUBP
TULSA72
80
Final
-
CLMBUN
HOW71
68
Final
-
PRINCE
DUQ67
94
Final
-
WAGNER
12SETON71
105
Final
-
5LVILLE
MIAMI87
74
Final
-
CENTRY
NWST57
84
Final
-
WILL
IND65
98
Final
-
CURRY
NH29
93
Final
-
3KANSAS
4DUKE66
68
Final
-
JVILLE
19XAVIER57
76
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV60
106
Final
-
WMMARY
HIGHPT70
56
Final
-
UCCLER
NKY55
105
Final
-
FURMAN
GWEBB70
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
MOREHD86
90
Final/2OT
-
UVF
UMBC46
134
Final
-
MARYM
LONGWD51
73
Final
-
CSTATE
WRIGHT77
96
Final
-
BRAD
STJOES81
86
Final
-
ERSKINE
WOFF63
86
Final
-
LIU
RI65
76
Final
-
BROWN
BRYANT73
71
Final
-
BING
CORN64
84
Final
-
RIDER
COPPST91
84
Final
-
CAMP
CSTCAR75
74
Final
-
BRIDGE
DEL51
97
Final
-
VMI
ECU68
80
Final
-
FDUFH
FDU52
101
Final
-
CHATT
EKY68
79
Final
-
VATECH
CLEM67
60
Final
-
USCUP
CHARLS55
74
Final
-
DEFI
BALLST43
87
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON64
81
Final
-
NEAST
BU72
67
Final
-
TIF
BGREEN73
94
Final
-
MICHDB
CMICH62
102
Final
-
HARTFD
CCTST74
59
Final
-
SFTRPA
25VCU58
72
Final
-
BUCK
FAIR68
64
Final
-
APPST
MICH71
79
Final
-
MASLOW
UMASS64
79
Final
-
MNMTH
LEHIGH66
62
Final
-
MIT
HARV27
84
Final
-
JWUNC
NCWILM83
103
Final
-
GOSHEN
OAK66
94
Final
-
GWASH
TOWSON58
72
Final
-
NCASHV
TENN63
78
Final
-
YALE
STNYBRK74
69
Final/OT
-
UMES
PSU46
84
Final
-
WCAR
UGA72
91
Final
-
NCAT
NCGRN50
83
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON55
68
Final
-
UNF
6FLA59
74
Final
-
FLAG
FAU81
92
Final
-
PQ
SAMHOU57
95
Final
-
AMER
SIENA80
96
Final
-
CLU
CHARSO71
99
Final
-
OHIO
STBON65
53
Final
-
RHODES
LPSCMB55
104
Final
-
HOLY
7MD71
95
Final
-
MARS
ELON84
90
Final
-
THIEL
YOUNG53
101
Final
-
TOLEDO
VALPO77
79
Final
-
SCST
14MEMP64
97
Final
-
EILL
13TXTECH60
85
Final
-
TXSA
OKLA67
85
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL58
114
Final
-
DELTAS
USM71
90
Final
-
LOYMD
MARQET53
88
Final
-
STLUCP
TNMART48
106
Final
-
ILLWES
SILL48
76
Final
-
OKCHRSTN
NTEXAS40
79
Final
-
JARVIS
PVAM62
100
Final
-
NDAKST
KSTATE54
67
Final
-
ARKPB
SFLA41
70
Final
-
TRNBPTST
STETSON26
84
Final
-
LOYNO
LALAF67
95
Final
-
LACO
LAMON41
64
Final
-
ODU
NIOWA53
58
Final
-
PENN
BAMA81
80
Final
-
RICE
ARK43
91
Final
-
MVSU
IOWAST74
110
Final
-
CLEVST
MINN50
85
Final
-
UCDAV
LOYCHI48
82
Final
-
OLIVET
ILLCHI72
75
Final
-
FIU
MISSST69
77
Final
-
JAXST
SMU65
74
Final
-
TNTECH
WKY64
76
Final
-
NICHST
ILL70
78
Final/OT
-
NEBOM
WICHST54
68
Final
-
CUW
MILW62
72
Final
-
TEXPA
SDAKST57
70
Final
-
FGC
STLOU67
89
Final
-
TXDAL
TXARL50
84
Final
-
ARKLR
MOST67
66
Final
-
ALAM
TNST65
106
Final
-
NCOLO
TEXAS47
71
Final
-
ALST
8GONZAG64
95
Final
-
JUDSON
CHIST70
65
Final
-
CLMB
LAFAY63
65
Final
-
DREXEL
TEMPLE62
70
Final
-
GREEN
NORFLK59
100
Final
-
GATECH
NCST82
81
Final/OT
-
ARMY
10NOVA54
97
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
ABIL39
90
Final
-
TXLTH
TEXST45
103
Final
-
OAKCITY
PEAY67
110
Final
-
NMHI
UTEP70
93
Final
-
DENVER
COLOST63
74
Final
-
DVNPRT
GC82
73
Final
-
WNM
NMEXST46
92
Final
-
CSFULL
BYU58
76
Final
-
20MARYCA
WISC65
63
Final/OT
-
GASOU
24AUBURN74
83
Final
-
AVILA
UMKC49
102
Final
-
UCRIV
NEB66
47
Final
-
IDST
WYO40
54
Final
-
BTHSDA
SUTAH66
110
Final
-
KENSAW
CREIGH55
81
Final
-
ALCORN
DEPAUL54
72
Final
-
FRESNO
15OREG57
71
Final
-
WESTUT
UTVALL55
72
Final
-
PORTBIBL
EWASH25
107
Final
-
QUIN
SIUE52
61
Final
-
STFRAN
FORD59
68
Final
-
LIFEPAC
BOISE49
126
Final
-
EVER
IDAHO82
88
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN50
101
Final
-
WILLAME
PORT36
86
Final