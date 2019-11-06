Maxey leads No. 2 Kentucky past No. 1 Michigan State 69-62
NEW YORK (AP) Kentucky's latest freshman star is a guard from Texas who likes to smile wide and take big shots.
Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points, including a clutch 3 that beat the shot clock with a minute left, and the second-ranked Wildcats opened the season with a 69-62 victory over No. 1 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
A day after his 19th birthday, Maxey came off the bench at Madison Square Garden and had one of the best debuts for a freshman in coach John Calipari's 11-years at Kentucky, which has been filled with one-and-done guards like John Wall and Devin Booker.
''I wanted him to come in firing,'' Calipari said.
The Nos. 1 and 2 teams opened their seasons against each other for the first time since 1975, and the Wildcats made their case to be top-ranked next week.
Michigan State entered the season as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time, but aside from All-American Cassius Winston, the Spartans struggled to score. Winston had 21 points.
This Kentucky team is built around returning contributors instead of freshmen, but Maxey asserted himself in his first game.
After Winston cut the lead to three on a three-point play with 1:27 left, Maxey hit a 3 from way behind the line to make it 65-60 with 59 seconds left.
''Honestly, I just trust my training,'' Maxey said. ''I shot that shot a thousand times.''
The Champions Classic brought the top-four teams in the nation to the same building for the first time in college basketball. No. 4 Duke beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the doubleheader. The nightcap marked the fourth No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in college basketball in the last 10 years, and the third involving Michigan State in the Champions Classic.
Neither game was particularly well-played, and each coach said they would have liked to have had a couple of games under their belts before stepping onto the big stage.
''There were four good teams today,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. ''None of them were ready for February or March. It is a very difficult thing to play that kind of competition this early.''
The passionate fanbases sold out the Garden. Kentucky supporters and Michigan State traded ''Go Big Blue!'' and ''Go Green! Go White!'' chants when things got close. It was a marquee, event but a choppy game. Neither team shot 40% from the field. They combined to take 50 free throws.
The Spartans couldn't find the range from 3, going 5 for 26 and certainly looked like they could have used the scoring of senior guard Joshua Langford, who is expected to be out until January with a right foot injury.
Michigan State had whittled a 10-point halftime deficit down to four when Kentucky went on a 9-0 run behind 3s from Kahlil Whiney and Nate Sestina, pushing the lead to 54-41 with 9:57 left in the second half.
Kentucky's veteran backcourt of Ashton Hagans (11 points) and Immanuel Quickley (10 points), both sophomores, but were outshined by Maxey.
''He put on a show,'' Izzo said. ''He's got great intangibles. He's happy-go-lucky but plays hard.''
The 6-foot-3 guard attacked the basket and made big 3s.
''It was an amazing birthday celebration,'' Maxey said. ''I'm very happy, happy for me and my guys. It was a lot of fun out there.''
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: Calipari improved to 6-4 against No. 1 teams, including 3-2 at Kentucky.
Michigan State: The Wildcats looked more the part of the No. 1 team in the country in the first half, building 34-24 lead and disrupting the Spartans with their length and depth. It was all Winston for Michigan State. The senior had 12 points, and the rest of the starting lineup managed just two points.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: The Wildcats go home to face Eastern Kentucky on Friday.
Michigan State: The Spartans host Binghamton on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|2.0
|Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 2
|Nate Sestina made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans
|11.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Rocket Watts
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|21.0
|Kahlil Whitney missed free throw
|21.0
|Personal foul on Malik Hall
|18.0
|+ 2
|Thomas Kithier made layup, assist by Aaron Henry
|24.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Xavier Tillman
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|69
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|19-50 (38.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-26 (19.2%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|25-32 (78.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|30
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|1 Michigan State 0-1
|77.6 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|18.3 APG
|2 Kentucky 1-0
|75.8 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Winston G
|18.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|7.5 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
00
|T. Maxey G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Winston G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|T. Maxey G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|38.0
|
|
|19.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|78.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|21
|1
|4
|5/12
|1/7
|10/11
|4
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Henry
|9
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|X. Tillman
|7
|9
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|29
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|T. Kithier
|7
|3
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Watts
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|21
|1
|4
|5/12
|1/7
|10/11
|4
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Henry
|9
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|X. Tillman
|7
|9
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|29
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|T. Kithier
|7
|3
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Watts
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Brown
|8
|3
|0
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Bingham Jr.
|7
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|1/4
|0
|17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|K. Ahrens
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Loyer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Hall
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Marble
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|30
|14
|22/56
|5/26
|13/18
|22
|200
|4
|2
|15
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hagans
|11
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|5/5
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|I. Quickley
|10
|5
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|7/8
|2
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|N. Sestina
|7
|6
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|E. Montgomery
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|K. Whitney
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hagans
|11
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|5/5
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|I. Quickley
|10
|5
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|7/8
|2
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|N. Sestina
|7
|6
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|E. Montgomery
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|K. Whitney
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Maxey
|26
|5
|1
|7/12
|3/7
|9/10
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|N. Richards
|7
|4
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Brooks Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Juzang
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|30
|9
|19/50
|6/18
|25/32
|20
|200
|4
|3
|10
|5
|25
-
CARK
16BAYLOR61
105
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR40
86
Final
-
MARYVI
MTSU61
119
Final
-
HOUBP
TULSA72
80
Final
-
CLMBUN
HOW71
68
Final
-
PRINCE
DUQ67
94
Final
-
WAGNER
12SETON71
105
Final
-
5LVILLE
MIAMI87
74
Final
-
CENTRY
NWST57
84
Final
-
SFTRPA
25VCU58
72
Final
-
JVILLE
19XAVIER57
76
Final
-
WMMARY
HIGHPT70
56
Final
-
GWASH
TOWSON58
72
Final
-
UCCLER
NKY55
105
Final
-
JWUNC
NCWILM83
103
Final
-
BROWN
BRYANT73
71
Final
-
GOSHEN
OAK66
94
Final
-
UMES
PSU46
84
Final
-
YALE
STNYBRK74
69
Final/OT
-
NCASHV
TENN63
78
Final
-
BRAD
STJOES81
86
Final
-
FURMAN
GWEBB70
63
Final
-
MARYM
LONGWD51
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
MOREHD86
90
Final/2OT
-
UVF
UMBC46
134
Final
-
ERSKINE
WOFF63
86
Final
-
NCAT
NCGRN50
83
Final
-
WILL
IND65
98
Final
-
CURRY
NH29
93
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV60
106
Final
-
LIU
RI65
76
Final
-
3KANSAS
4DUKE66
68
Final
-
CSTATE
WRIGHT77
96
Final
-
VATECH
CLEM67
60
Final
-
USCUP
CHARLS55
74
Final
-
CAMP
CSTCAR75
74
Final
-
RIDER
COPPST91
84
Final
-
BING
CORN64
84
Final
-
MICHDB
CMICH62
102
Final
-
HARTFD
CCTST74
59
Final
-
APPST
MICH71
79
Final
-
DEFI
BALLST43
87
Final
-
NEAST
BU72
67
Final
-
TIF
BGREEN73
94
Final
-
VMI
ECU68
80
Final
-
BRIDGE
DEL51
97
Final
-
WCAR
UGA72
91
Final
-
MIT
HARV27
84
Final
-
MNMTH
LEHIGH66
62
Final
-
MASLOW
UMASS64
79
Final
-
FLAG
FAU81
92
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON55
68
Final/OT
-
FDUFH
FDU52
101
Final
-
CHATT
EKY68
79
Final
-
UNF
6FLA59
74
Final
-
BUCK
FAIR68
64
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON64
81
Final
-
CLU
CHARSO71
99
Final
-
HOLY
7MD71
95
Final
-
PQ
SAMHOU57
95
Final
-
RHODES
LPSCMB55
104
Final
-
MARS
ELON84
90
Final
-
AMER
SIENA80
96
Final
-
OHIO
STBON65
53
Final
-
THIEL
YOUNG53
101
Final
-
NICHST
ILL70
78
Final/OT
-
MVSU
IOWAST74
110
Final
-
LOYMD
MARQET53
88
Final
-
ALST
8GONZAG64
95
Final
-
CUW
MILW62
72
Final
-
TNTECH
WKY64
76
Final
-
NEBOM
WICHST54
68
Final
-
SCST
14MEMP64
97
Final
-
TEXPA
SDAKST57
70
Final
-
EILL
13TXTECH60
85
Final
-
DELTAS
USM71
90
Final
-
ILLWES
SILL48
76
Final
-
STLUCP
TNMART48
106
Final
-
OKCHRSTN
NTEXAS40
79
Final
-
JARVIS
PVAM62
100
Final
-
TXDAL
TXARL50
84
Final
-
TOLEDO
VALPO77
79
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL58
114
Final
-
TXSA
OKLA67
85
Final
-
NDAKST
KSTATE54
67
Final
-
OLIVET
ILLCHI72
75
Final
-
UCDAV
LOYCHI48
82
Final
-
CLEVST
MINN50
85
Final
-
RICE
ARK43
91
Final
-
PENN
BAMA81
80
Final
-
NCOLO
TEXAS45
69
Final
-
ARKPB
SFLA41
70
Final
-
FIU
MISSST69
77
Final
-
TRNBPTST
STETSON26
84
Final
-
ALAM
TNST66
106
Final
-
ARKLR
MOST67
66
Final
-
LACO
LAMON41
64
Final
-
LOYNO
LALAF67
95
Final
-
ODU
NIOWA53
58
Final
-
FGC
STLOU67
89
Final
-
JAXST
SMU65
74
Final
-
JUDSON
CHIST60
103
Final
-
CLMB
LAFAY63
65
Final
-
DREXEL
TEMPLE62
70
Final
-
GREEN
NORFLK59
100
Final
-
GATECH
NCST82
81
Final/OT
-
ARMY
10NOVA54
97
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
ABIL39
90
Final
-
TXLTH
TEXST45
103
Final
-
OAKCITY
PEAY67
110
Final
-
NMHI
UTEP70
93
Final
-
BTHSDA
SUTAH66
110
Final
-
IDST
WYO40
54
Final
-
WNM
NMEXST46
92
Final
-
FRESNO
15OREG57
71
Final
-
ALCORN
DEPAUL54
72
Final
-
KENSAW
CREIGH55
81
Final
-
WESTUT
UTVALL55
72
Final
-
DENVER
COLOST63
74
Final
-
AVILA
UMKC49
102
Final
-
GASOU
24AUBURN74
83
Final
-
UCRIV
NEB66
47
Final
-
20MARYCA
WISC65
63
Final/OT
-
CSFULL
BYU58
76
Final
-
DVNPRT
GC82
73
Final
-
PORTBIBL
EWASH25
107
Final
-
QUIN
SIUE52
61
Final
-
STFRAN
FORD59
68
Final
-
1MICHST
2UK62
69
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN50
101
Final
-
TEXSO
SDGST42
77
Final
-
WCLIFF
LOYMRY62
105
Final
-
PACLUTH
SEATTLE64
98
Final
-
UCIRV
USD76
73
Final
-
UCSC
SNCLRA52
97
Final
-
IPFW
UNLV71
86
Final
-
WILLAME
PORT36
86
Final
-
LIFEPAC
BOISE49
126
Final
-
PEPPER
CAL71
87
Final
-
MONST
17UTAHST73
81
Final
-
CLS
UOP47
69
Final
-
EVER
IDAHO82
88
Final
-
JACKST
CALBPTST70
93
Final
-
NTRDMNMR
CSBAK51
103
Final
-
UTAH
NEVADA79
74
Final
-
PUGET
PORTST69
94
Final
-
FAMU
USC48
77
Final
-
CSN
OREGST67
87
Final