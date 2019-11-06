IUPUI
McDermott scores 26 to carry Butler over IUPUI 80-47

  • Nov 06, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Sean McDermott had 26 points as Butler rolled past IUPUI 80-47 on Wednesday night.

McDermott made his first nine shots from the field and finished 10 for 11.

Bryce Golden had 17 points and eight rebounds for Butler. Bryce Nze added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Khalif Battle had 11 points.

Marcus Burk had 17 points for the Jaguars.

Butler plays New Orleans at home on Saturday. IUPUI matches up against Bradley on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 47 80
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 35-59 (59.3%)
3-Pointers 3-21 (14.3%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 2-8 (25.0%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 36
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 17 23
Team 1 2
Assists 7 21
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 1
14
M. Burk G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
22
S. McDermott F
26 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo IUPUI 0-1 262147
home team logo Butler 1-0 364480
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo IUPUI 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Butler 1-0 PPG RPG APG
IUPUI
Starters
M. Burk
J. Minnett
G. Weatherford
E. Goss
I. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Burk 17 5 1 7/21 2/11 1/1 1 37 1 0 5 2 3
J. Minnett 7 5 0 3/12 1/7 0/0 2 34 0 1 0 2 3
G. Weatherford 6 5 1 3/5 0/1 0/2 1 30 0 0 1 2 3
E. Goss 6 3 0 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 20 1 1 2 1 2
I. Williams 3 4 1 1/5 0/0 1/5 3 26 0 0 3 2 2
Bench
Z. Tyson
M. DePersia
J. Kemp
J. Jackson Jr.
B. Kenyon
T. Kessinger
S. Stoltz
T. White
Z. Swaby
M. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Tyson 8 5 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 4 27 3 1 2 3 2
M. DePersia 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 2
J. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kenyon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kessinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stoltz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swaby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 29 7 21/57 3/21 2/8 14 200 5 3 14 12 17
Butler
Starters
S. McDermott
B. Golden
B. Nze
A. Thompson
K. Baldwin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McDermott 26 6 1 10/11 4/5 2/4 1 37 0 0 1 2 4
B. Golden 17 8 4 8/16 0/3 1/2 3 32 0 0 2 3 5
B. Nze 11 11 3 5/6 0/0 1/3 2 34 1 1 1 4 7
A. Thompson 8 3 9 4/8 0/1 0/0 4 40 2 3 2 0 3
K. Baldwin 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
K. Battle
J. Mulloy
C. Donovan
D. Smits
H. Baddley
C. David
J. Tucker
M. Hastings
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Battle 11 1 2 5/13 1/4 0/0 1 33 2 0 0 0 1
J. Mulloy 4 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 2 2
C. Donovan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Smits - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Baddley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 34 21 35/59 6/14 4/9 13 200 6 4 8 11 23
