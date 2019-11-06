MOUNT
Georgetown defeats Mount St. Mary's 81-68

  • Nov 06, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven and James Akinjo scored 20 points apiece and Georgetown closed the game with a 20-1 run to defeat Mount St. Mary's 81-68 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams.

Mac McClung had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Georgetown and Yurtseven, who was 7-for-9 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds.

Yurtseven made a pair of free throws at the 6:12 mark to start the run and cut the Hoyas' deficit to 67-63. McClung followed with a 3-pointer and Yurtseven's dunk put Georgetown ahead 68-67. Yurtseven followed with a jumper and then had the last four points.

A free throw for the Mountaineers scored with 46 seconds left closed the scoring. Mt. St. Mary's missed its last seven shots of the game while the Hoyas made their last six and went 16 of 19 in the final 15 1/2 minutes.

Jalen Gibbs had 19 points for the Mountaineers. Vado Morse added 18 points.

Mount St. Mary's led 37-25 at the half as the Hoyas shot 30% and made of 1 of 10 3-pointers. The lead was 19 points after a Gibbs layup with 17 1/2 minutes to play. The Hoyas shot 65.6% in the second half, making 7 of 11 from distance.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 68 81
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 28-59 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 40
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 21 27
Team 1 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Gibbs G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
44
O. Yurtseven C
20 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Mt St Mary's 0-1 373168
home team logo Georgetown 1-0 255681
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Mt St Mary's 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Georgetown 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
J. Gibbs G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
J. Akinjo G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Gibbs G 19 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
3
J. Akinjo G 20 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
46.3 FG% 47.5
38.1 3PT FG% 38.1
62.5 FT% 81.0
Mt St Mary's
Starters
J. Gibbs
V. Morse
N. Opoku
M. Jefferson
D. Chong Qui
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gibbs 19 4 4 7/13 0/2 5/7 2 36 3 0 1 2 2
V. Morse 18 4 3 6/15 3/8 3/4 3 38 1 0 4 0 4
N. Opoku 9 0 0 3/4 2/2 1/1 5 16 0 0 1 0 0
M. Jefferson 8 6 0 4/5 0/0 0/1 3 23 2 0 2 0 6
D. Chong Qui 3 3 5 1/5 1/3 0/1 3 33 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
O. Habwe
C. Nnamene
B. Leftwich
J. Jefferson
N. Miller
O. Dedolli
D. Barnes
M. Becht
A. Teel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Habwe 8 2 1 3/7 2/5 0/0 3 24 0 0 3 1 1
C. Nnamene 3 5 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 16 0 2 0 1 4
B. Leftwich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0
J. Jefferson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Miller 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
O. Dedolli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Becht - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Teel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 25 13 25/54 8/21 10/16 20 200 7 2 14 4 21
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
J. Akinjo
M. McClung
J. Mosely
J. Pickett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 20 12 1 7/9 0/0 6/6 2 29 0 0 4 5 7
J. Akinjo 20 3 5 7/15 3/6 3/3 1 33 3 0 1 0 3
M. McClung 16 1 1 6/9 2/4 2/2 1 24 1 0 2 0 1
J. Mosely 7 3 4 2/2 2/2 1/3 3 21 2 0 1 1 2
J. Pickett 6 8 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 28 1 0 1 2 6
Bench
G. Alexander
M. Gardner
Q. Wahab
T. Allen
J. Blair
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
J. LeBlanc
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Alexander 5 2 1 1/5 1/3 2/2 2 15 2 0 1 0 2
M. Gardner 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 1 0 0 3
Q. Wahab 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 3 11 0 0 0 0 1
T. Allen 1 1 1 0/4 0/1 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 1 0
J. Blair 0 3 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 1 2
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. LeBlanc - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 37 16 28/59 8/21 17/21 14 200 9 1 12 10 27
NCAA BB Scores