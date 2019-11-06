Georgetown defeats Mount St. Mary's 81-68
WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven and James Akinjo scored 20 points apiece and Georgetown closed the game with a 20-1 run to defeat Mount St. Mary's 81-68 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams.
Mac McClung had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Georgetown and Yurtseven, who was 7-for-9 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds.
Yurtseven made a pair of free throws at the 6:12 mark to start the run and cut the Hoyas' deficit to 67-63. McClung followed with a 3-pointer and Yurtseven's dunk put Georgetown ahead 68-67. Yurtseven followed with a jumper and then had the last four points.
A free throw for the Mountaineers scored with 46 seconds left closed the scoring. Mt. St. Mary's missed its last seven shots of the game while the Hoyas made their last six and went 16 of 19 in the final 15 1/2 minutes.
Jalen Gibbs had 19 points for the Mountaineers. Vado Morse added 18 points.
Mount St. Mary's led 37-25 at the half as the Hoyas shot 30% and made of 1 of 10 3-pointers. The lead was 19 points after a Gibbs layup with 17 1/2 minutes to play. The Hoyas shot 65.6% in the second half, making 7 of 11 from distance.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this game were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Lost ball turnover on Brandon Leftwich, stolen by James Akinjo
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|42.0
|Chidozie Collin Nnamene missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Chidozie Collin Nnamene made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven
|42.0
|+ 2
|Omer Yurtseven made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely
|50.0
|Lost ball turnover on Brandon Leftwich, stolen by Jamorko Pickett
|1:06
|+ 1
|Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 1
|Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Personal foul on Omar Habwe
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|81
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|28-59 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|40
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Mt St Mary's 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Georgetown 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|46.3
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibbs
|19
|4
|4
|7/13
|0/2
|5/7
|2
|36
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|V. Morse
|18
|4
|3
|6/15
|3/8
|3/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|N. Opoku
|9
|0
|0
|3/4
|2/2
|1/1
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Jefferson
|8
|6
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|D. Chong Qui
|3
|3
|5
|1/5
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibbs
|19
|4
|4
|7/13
|0/2
|5/7
|2
|36
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|V. Morse
|18
|4
|3
|6/15
|3/8
|3/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|N. Opoku
|9
|0
|0
|3/4
|2/2
|1/1
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Jefferson
|8
|6
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|D. Chong Qui
|3
|3
|5
|1/5
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Habwe
|8
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Nnamene
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|16
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|B. Leftwich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Miller
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Dedolli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Becht
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Teel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|25
|13
|25/54
|8/21
|10/16
|20
|200
|7
|2
|14
|4
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|20
|12
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|29
|0
|0
|4
|5
|7
|J. Akinjo
|20
|3
|5
|7/15
|3/6
|3/3
|1
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. McClung
|16
|1
|1
|6/9
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Mosely
|7
|3
|4
|2/2
|2/2
|1/3
|3
|21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Pickett
|6
|8
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|20
|12
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|29
|0
|0
|4
|5
|7
|J. Akinjo
|20
|3
|5
|7/15
|3/6
|3/3
|1
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. McClung
|16
|1
|1
|6/9
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Mosely
|7
|3
|4
|2/2
|2/2
|1/3
|3
|21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Pickett
|6
|8
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Alexander
|5
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|15
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Gardner
|4
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Q. Wahab
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|1
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Blair
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. LeBlanc
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ighoefe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Azinge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|37
|16
|28/59
|8/21
|17/21
|14
|200
|9
|1
|12
|10
|27
-
LNGBCH
UCLA65
69
2nd 0.0 PACN
-
WAKE
BC70
77
Final
-
MERCER
STJOHN79
109
Final
-
IUPUI
BUTLER47
80
Final
-
MACUM
HAMP52
112
Final
-
NEWB
ETNST50
79
Final
-
MERMAK
MAINE64
84
Final
-
ND
9UNC65
76
Final
-
BREW
GAST35
104
Final
-
FCC
BCU68
110
Final
-
NALAB
SC55
77
Final
-
SJST
HOFSTRA79
71
Final
-
NJTECH
COLG75
80
Final
-
HIRAM
KENTST58
97
Final
-
CPENN
MORGAN44
71
Final
-
MCNSE
WMICH65
75
Final
-
WISGB
23PURDUE57
79
Final
-
MOUNT
GTOWN68
81
Final
-
LOYNO
STHRN70
87
Final
-
CHARLO
JMAD74
79
Final
-
LETOURN
SFA70
89
Final
-
LATECH
TXAMCC82
49
Final
-
ORAL
OKLAST75
80
Final
-
SEMO
VANDY65
83
Final
-
FSU
PITT61
63
Final
-
BELMONT
ILLST72
79
Final
-
UIW
MIZZOU42
82
Final
-
PIKE
SALAB51
82
Final
-
SELOU
TULANE55
76
Final
-
NWST
TEXAM63
77
Final
-
CHIC
DEPAUL55
84
Final
-
ETB
GRAM70
102
Final
-
CINCY
18OHIOST56
64
Final
-
ARKM
ARKST49
65
Final
-
11UVA
CUSE48
34
Final
-
ENM
NMEX71
92
Final
-
NAU
21ARIZ52
91
Final
-
JACKST
UCSB62
83
Final
-
MNTNA
STNFRD62
73
Final