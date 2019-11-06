SELOU
Walker scores 24 to lead Tulane past SE Louisiana 76-55

  AP
  Nov 06, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jelly Walker scored 24 points and Teshaun Hightower added 18 points as Tulane rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 76-55 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Christion Thompson had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Green Wave and K.J. Lawson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Tyron Brewer led the Lions with 17 points.

The Lions committed 21 turnovers and Tulane had only 12, which led to the Green Wave's 29-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Tulane plays Jackson State at home on Tuesday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Xavier (LA) at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Charlie Russell Jr. 23.0
  Byron Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Von Julien 28.0
+ 2 Ty Brewer made tip-in 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Ty Brewer 38.0
  Jeremiah Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 2 Jelly Walker made layup 48.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Saunders, stolen by Jelly Walker 52.0
+ 1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
Team Stats
Points 55 76
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 5-28 (17.9%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 2-11 (18.2%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 42
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 29 31
Team 1 1
Assists 13 15
Steals 3 10
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 24 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Brewer F
17 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Walker G
24 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SE Louisiana 0-1 213455
home team logo Tulane 1-0 334376
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo SE Louisiana 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Tulane 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
T. Brewer F PPG RPG APG FG%
00
J. Walker G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Brewer F 17 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
2
J. Walker G 24 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 41.3
17.9 3PT FG% 28.6
18.2 FT% 66.7
SE Louisiana
Starters
T. Brewer
V. Julien
P. Diop
L. Butler
B. Gonzalez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brewer 17 14 1 8/13 0/0 1/4 2 35 2 0 3 6 8
V. Julien 8 6 4 3/6 1/3 1/2 4 37 0 0 5 0 6
P. Diop 4 9 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 21 0 1 2 0 9
L. Butler 3 1 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 5 13 0 0 0 0 1
B. Gonzalez 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
T. Brewer
V. Julien
P. Diop
L. Butler
B. Gonzalez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brewer 17 14 1 8/13 0/0 1/4 2 35 2 0 3 6 8
V. Julien 8 6 4 3/6 1/3 1/2 4 37 0 0 5 0 6
P. Diop 4 9 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 21 0 1 2 0 9
L. Butler 3 1 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 5 13 0 0 0 0 1
B. Gonzalez 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
N. Caldwell
J. Saunders
B. Smith
M. Starwood
I. Kirby
M. Romanov
A. Wilson
M. Howell
M. Brackmann
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Caldwell 9 4 3 4/8 1/4 0/2 1 26 1 1 1 2 2
J. Saunders 7 3 0 3/10 1/8 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 1 2
B. Smith 5 1 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 19 0 0 2 1 0
M. Starwood 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 0
I. Kirby 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/2 0 13 0 0 2 0 0
M. Romanov 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Howell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brackmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 39 13 24/61 5/28 2/11 24 200 3 2 19 10 29
Tulane
Starters
J. Walker
T. Hightower
K. Lawson
C. Thompson
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 24 1 2 7/11 5/8 5/7 2 36 4 0 3 0 1
T. Hightower 18 7 2 5/11 1/5 7/7 1 33 0 1 3 3 4
K. Lawson 13 8 6 5/12 2/7 1/2 2 37 3 0 5 0 8
C. Thompson 10 14 2 5/12 0/3 0/2 3 34 2 0 0 2 12
K. Zhang 2 3 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 2
Starters
J. Walker
T. Hightower
K. Lawson
C. Thompson
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 24 1 2 7/11 5/8 5/7 2 36 4 0 3 0 1
T. Hightower 18 7 2 5/11 1/5 7/7 1 33 0 1 3 3 4
K. Lawson 13 8 6 5/12 2/7 1/2 2 37 3 0 5 0 8
C. Thompson 10 14 2 5/12 0/3 0/2 3 34 2 0 0 2 12
K. Zhang 2 3 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
R. Ona Embo
N. Days
I. Ali
R. McGee
C. Russell Jr.
N. Thomas
G. Quinn
B. Koka
C. Galic
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Ona Embo 7 4 2 2/8 0/3 3/6 2 26 1 0 1 2 2
N. Days 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 2 1
I. Ali 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0
R. McGee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Russell Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
N. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 41 15 26/63 8/28 16/24 15 200 10 2 12 10 31
