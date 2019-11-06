Walker scores 24 to lead Tulane past SE Louisiana 76-55
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jelly Walker scored 24 points and Teshaun Hightower added 18 points as Tulane rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 76-55 in a season opener on Wednesday night.
Christion Thompson had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Green Wave and K.J. Lawson added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Tyron Brewer led the Lions with 17 points.
The Lions committed 21 turnovers and Tulane had only 12, which led to the Green Wave's 29-11 advantage in points off turnovers.
Tulane plays Jackson State at home on Tuesday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Xavier (LA) at home on Monday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Charlie Russell Jr.
|23.0
|Byron Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Von Julien
|28.0
|+ 2
|Ty Brewer made tip-in
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Ty Brewer
|38.0
|Jeremiah Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|+ 2
|Jelly Walker made layup
|48.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Saunders, stolen by Jelly Walker
|52.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|76
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|26-63 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-28 (17.9%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|2-11 (18.2%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|42
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|29
|31
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|12
|Fouls
|24
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SE Louisiana 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tulane 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|39.3
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|17.9
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|18.2
|FT%
|66.7
|
|T. Brewer
|17
|14
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|V. Julien
|8
|6
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|P. Diop
|4
|9
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|L. Butler
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Gonzalez
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Brewer
|17
|14
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|V. Julien
|8
|6
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|P. Diop
|4
|9
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|L. Butler
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Gonzalez
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Caldwell
|9
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/4
|0/2
|1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|J. Saunders
|7
|3
|0
|3/10
|1/8
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Smith
|5
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|M. Starwood
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Kirby
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Romanov
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Howell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brackmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|39
|13
|24/61
|5/28
|2/11
|24
|200
|3
|2
|19
|10
|29
|J. Walker
|24
|1
|2
|7/11
|5/8
|5/7
|2
|36
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Hightower
|18
|7
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|7/7
|1
|33
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|K. Lawson
|13
|8
|6
|5/12
|2/7
|1/2
|2
|37
|3
|0
|5
|0
|8
|C. Thompson
|10
|14
|2
|5/12
|0/3
|0/2
|3
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|K. Zhang
|2
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Walker
|24
|1
|2
|7/11
|5/8
|5/7
|2
|36
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Hightower
|18
|7
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|7/7
|1
|33
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|K. Lawson
|13
|8
|6
|5/12
|2/7
|1/2
|2
|37
|3
|0
|5
|0
|8
|C. Thompson
|10
|14
|2
|5/12
|0/3
|0/2
|3
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|K. Zhang
|2
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Ona Embo
|7
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|3/6
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|N. Days
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|I. Ali
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. McGee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Russell Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|41
|15
|26/63
|8/28
|16/24
|15
|200
|10
|2
|12
|10
|31
