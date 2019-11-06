Washington lifts San Jose St. over Hofstra 79-71
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) Rich Washington scored 23 points and Craig LeCesne had a double-double as San Jose State topped Hofstra 79-71 in a season opener on Wednesday night.
LeCesne had 19 points and 11 rebounds for San Jose State, which won only four games last season. Seneca Knight added 13 points and eight rebounds. Brae Ivey had 10 points for the Spartans.
After Hofstra led 61-53 with 7 minutes to go San Jose State closed with a 26-10 run, at one point making seven consecutive field goals in a 12-0 spurt.
Eli Pemberton had 23 points for the Pride. Jalen Ray added 13 points. Desure Buie had 13 points and seven assists.
San Jose State plays Portland at home on Sunday. Hofstra faces Monmouth at home on Saturday.
---
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|0.0
|Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Ray
|4.0
|+ 2
|Eli Pemberton made jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
|5.0
|Tareq Coburn missed jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn
|16.0
|Richard Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Richard Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|71
|Field Goals
|31-66 (47.0%)
|29-68 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|33
|Offensive
|14
|7
|Defensive
|32
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|14
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Hofstra 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|R. Washington G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|E. Pemberton G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Washington G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|E. Pemberton G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.0
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|27.6
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. LeCesne
|19
|11
|4
|9/17
|0/4
|1/1
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|S. Knight
|13
|8
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|32
|3
|1
|2
|2
|6
|B. Ivey
|10
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/7
|2/3
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Anigwe
|2
|7
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|E. Lane
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Pemberton
|23
|4
|1
|10/18
|2/7
|1/2
|2
|40
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Buie
|13
|2
|7
|6/15
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|J. Ray
|13
|4
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Coburn
|12
|6
|1
|5/14
|2/9
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|I. Kante
|8
|11
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Schutte
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Silverio
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Miranda
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Burgess
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Trueheart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Klementowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gibson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|31
|12
|29/68
|8/29
|5/7
|17
|200
|6
|0
|8
|7
|24
