Washington lifts San Jose St. over Hofstra 79-71

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) Rich Washington scored 23 points and Craig LeCesne had a double-double as San Jose State topped Hofstra 79-71 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

LeCesne had 19 points and 11 rebounds for San Jose State, which won only four games last season. Seneca Knight added 13 points and eight rebounds. Brae Ivey had 10 points for the Spartans.

After Hofstra led 61-53 with 7 minutes to go San Jose State closed with a 26-10 run, at one point making seven consecutive field goals in a 12-0 spurt.

Eli Pemberton had 23 points for the Pride. Jalen Ray added 13 points. Desure Buie had 13 points and seven assists.

San Jose State plays Portland at home on Sunday. Hofstra faces Monmouth at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 79 71
Field Goals 31-66 (47.0%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 47 33
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 32 24
Team 1 2
Assists 16 12
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
R. Washington G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
E. Pemberton G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo San Jose State 1-0 344579
home team logo Hofstra 0-1 353671
David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena Hempstead, NY
Team Stats
away team logo San Jose State 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Hofstra 0-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
R. Washington G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
E. Pemberton G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
22
R. Washington G 23 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
5
E. Pemberton G 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
47.0 FG% 42.6
31.8 3PT FG% 27.6
71.4 FT% 71.4
San Jose State
Starters
C. LeCesne
S. Knight
B. Ivey
C. Anigwe
E. Lane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. LeCesne 19 11 4 9/17 0/4 1/1 2 31 1 0 2 3 8
S. Knight 13 8 3 5/11 1/3 2/4 1 32 3 1 2 2 6
B. Ivey 10 1 4 3/8 2/7 2/3 1 27 0 0 1 0 1
C. Anigwe 2 7 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 19 1 1 2 4 3
E. Lane 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 1 0 4
Bench
R. Washington
R. Agee
S. Japhet-Mathias
O. Moore
I. Nichols
Z. Chappell
C. Simmons
T. Smith
K. Hammonds
H. Dhaliwal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 23 7 3 8/13 4/7 3/4 1 32 1 0 2 1 6
R. Agee 6 4 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 3 1
S. Japhet-Mathias 4 2 1 2/8 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 1 0 2
O. Moore 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
I. Nichols 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 1
Z. Chappell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 46 16 31/66 7/22 10/14 14 200 6 3 11 14 32
Hofstra
Starters
E. Pemberton
D. Buie
J. Ray
T. Coburn
I. Kante
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Pemberton 23 4 1 10/18 2/7 1/2 2 40 2 0 0 1 3
D. Buie 13 2 7 6/15 1/5 0/0 2 38 1 0 5 0 2
J. Ray 13 4 0 4/11 3/8 2/2 2 34 1 0 1 1 3
T. Coburn 12 6 1 5/14 2/9 0/0 4 35 1 0 1 1 5
I. Kante 8 11 1 3/9 0/0 2/3 1 33 1 0 0 3 8
Bench
K. Schutte
O. Silverio
J. Miranda
C. Burgess
S. Trueheart
C. Klementowicz
H. Hughes
K. Cramer
C. Gibson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Schutte 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
O. Silverio 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Miranda 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
C. Burgess 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Trueheart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gibson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 12 29/68 8/29 5/7 17 200 6 0 8 7 24
