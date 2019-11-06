WISGB
PURDUE

No Text

Revamped backcourt helps No. 23 Purdue get past Green Bay

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Jahaad Proctor and Eric Hunter Jr. gave Purdue's revamped backcourt a completely different look Wednesday night.

If the new tag-team tandem keeps operating at peak proficiency, the Boilermakers again could pose major problems for opponents.

Proctor scored 26 points in his first game at Mackey Arena, Hunter added 15 and No. 23 Purdue pulled away from Green Bay for a 79-57 victory - the Boilermakers' seventh straight opening-night win.

''I just know when the (shot-clock) is winding down it's time to go make a play,'' Proctor said, noting it was the biggest crowd he's played in front of. ''Most of the time I don't like settling for jump shots because the defense is, nine times out of ten, going to foul you if you get to the basket.''

The style change was obvious right from the start.

Rather than having Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline pull defenses out with 3-pointers, Proctor and Hunter challenged the Phoenix by driving to the basket.

Together, they were virtually unbeatable.

Proctor, a graduate transfer from High Point, went 11 of 17 from the field while grabbing five rebounds. Hunter, who made only one start last season as a freshman, was 7 of 14 from the field with four rebounds and six assists.

The Boilermakers considered it the perfect ending on a celebratory night on which they unveiled their 24th Big Ten championship banner and played highlights from last season's Elite Eight run.

But it certainly wasn't what Green Bay coach Linc Darner envisioned when he scheduled the return to his alma mater.

''He had a great game and when he gets going downhill there,'' Darner said, referring to Proctor. ''It was hard to guard, we've got to do a better job of helping.''

The Phoenix (0-1) never really had a chance after giving up the first eight points and falling behind 14-2 less than six minutes into the game.

Freshman Amari Davis scored six of his 10 points during an 8-0 run that got Green Bay within 14-10, but Purdue scored the next eight to make it 22-10 and the Phoenix never seriously challenged again.

Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points. JayQuan McCloud also scored 10 for Green Bay.

Purdue finally sealed the game with an 8-0 run that extended the lead to 69-49 with 4:32 to play.

''You've got to be able to cut through the paint, you got to be able to get the ball in and get angles and attack people in different actions,'' coach Matt Painter said. ''I thought those guys (Proctor and Hunter) were able to do that.''

BIG PICTURE

Green Bay: Darner's team just couldn't match Purdue's size or depth. But the Phoenix managed to stick around long enough to show why they could be a legitimate Horizon League contender.

Purdue: The Boilermakers certainly can play defense. They held the usually high-scoring Phoenix without a 3-pointer in a first half during which they also forced 10 turnovers. They just need to find a quicker knockout punch.

SCARY MOMENT

The only real score for Purdue was the wrist injury starting guard Nojel Eastern sustained when he was fouled with 5:30 to go in the first half.

After a brief delay, the junior walked to the end of the bench with a trainer and then headed straight for the locker room. He returned before halftime with his left wrist taped, then appeared to re-injure himself wrist with less than six minutes to play.

Again, Eastern walked to the end of the bench with the trainer and this time did not return.

Painter described it as a hand injury and said only that it was not broken.

STAT SHEET

Green Bay: The Phoenix shot 36.5% from the field and went 8 of 21 on 3s after scoring 81.3 points per game last season. ... Green Bay has lost 11 straight against Big Ten teams. ... Darner's streak of alternating losses and wins through his first five season-openers continued. He's now 2-3 on opening night. ... Purdue had a 44-16 scoring advantage in the paint.

Purdue: Painter improved to 14-1 in season openers at Purdue. ... The Boilermakers have won 16 in a row against Horizon League foes, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against non-conference foes. ... Matt Haarms had 16 points and seven rebounds. ... Aaron Wheeler finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. ... Painter said he plans to redshirt freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman.

UP NEXT

Green Bay returns home Saturday to face Wisconsin-Stout, a Division III school.

Purdue hosts Texas on Saturday in an early-season matchup between power-five conference schools.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Kameron Hankerson made jump shot, assist by Hunter Crist 10.0
+ 2 Aaron Wheeler made dunk, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler 47.0
  Trevian Bell missed jump shot 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevian Bell 58.0
  Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
  Lost ball turnover on JayQuan McCloud, stolen by Aaron Wheeler 1:18
+ 2 Trevion Williams made layup 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler 2:00
  Amari Davis missed free throw 2:00
  Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson 2:00
Team Stats
Points 57 79
Field Goals 23-63 (36.5%) 31-61 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 18 25
Team 7 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
21
K. Hankerson G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Proctor G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Green Bay 0-1 223557
home team logo 23 Purdue 1-0 354479
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Green Bay 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 23 Purdue 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
K. Hankerson G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
J. Proctor G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
21
K. Hankerson G 14 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
3
J. Proctor G 26 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
36.5 FG% 50.8
35.0 3PT FG% 31.6
44.4 FT% 64.7
Green Bay
Starters
K. Hankerson
J. McCloud
M. Patterson
J. McNair
S. Hemphill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hankerson 14 3 3 6/14 2/3 0/0 3 25 0 0 2 2 1
J. McCloud 10 3 2 4/13 1/6 1/3 3 31 0 0 4 1 2
M. Patterson 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 24 0 0 1 1 3
J. McNair 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 15 0 0 2 2 2
S. Hemphill 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 2 0 2 0 1
Starters
K. Hankerson
J. McCloud
M. Patterson
J. McNair
S. Hemphill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hankerson 14 3 3 6/14 2/3 0/0 3 25 0 0 2 2 1
J. McCloud 10 3 2 4/13 1/6 1/3 3 31 0 0 4 1 2
M. Patterson 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 24 0 0 1 1 3
J. McNair 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 15 0 0 2 2 2
S. Hemphill 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 2 0 2 0 1
Bench
A. Davis
P. Pipes
T. Bell
W. Chevalier
H. Crist
C. Schwartz
J. Jefferson
J. Kellogg III
L. Stieber
J. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 10 2 2 5/9 0/1 0/2 0 20 1 0 0 0 2
P. Pipes 6 2 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 0 2
T. Bell 5 4 1 1/8 1/2 2/2 1 27 0 1 1 1 3
W. Chevalier 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
H. Crist 2 2 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
C. Schwartz 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 3 1 0
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kellogg III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stieber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 26 12 23/63 7/20 4/9 17 200 4 1 16 8 18
Purdue
Starters
J. Proctor
M. Haarms
E. Hunter Jr.
A. Wheeler
N. Eastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Proctor 26 5 2 11/17 1/3 3/6 2 38 2 0 1 0 5
M. Haarms 16 7 3 5/6 2/2 4/5 1 28 0 7 1 4 3
E. Hunter Jr. 15 4 6 7/14 1/5 0/0 2 34 1 0 1 3 1
A. Wheeler 10 9 2 4/8 2/5 0/0 2 30 2 0 2 1 8
N. Eastern 6 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 25 3 1 2 0 2
Starters
J. Proctor
M. Haarms
E. Hunter Jr.
A. Wheeler
N. Eastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Proctor 26 5 2 11/17 1/3 3/6 2 38 2 0 1 0 5
M. Haarms 16 7 3 5/6 2/2 4/5 1 28 0 7 1 4 3
E. Hunter Jr. 15 4 6 7/14 1/5 0/0 2 34 1 0 1 3 1
A. Wheeler 10 9 2 4/8 2/5 0/0 2 30 2 0 2 1 8
N. Eastern 6 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 25 3 1 2 0 2
Bench
T. Williams
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
I. Thompson
S. Stefanovic
E. Dowuona
M. Gillis
J. Wulbrun
B. Newman
M. Frost
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Williams 4 0 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 3 12 0 1 2 0 0
E. Boudreaux 2 5 0 0/4 0/1 2/3 0 11 0 0 0 2 3
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Thompson 0 3 0 0/5 0/3 0/1 2 22 0 0 1 0 3
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wulbrun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 35 16 31/61 6/19 11/17 14 200 8 9 10 10 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores