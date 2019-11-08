Jones leads No. 4 Duke past Colorado State 89-55
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Those freshmen at No. 4 Duke are figuring out how to score at this level. It helps that they have a veteran sophomore getting them the ball.
Tre Jones had 15 points and eight assists in the Blue Devils' 89-55 rout of Colorado State on Friday night.
Alex O'Connell had 14 points while three freshmen also reached double figures - Cassius Stanley led the way with 19 points, Vernon Carey had 11 before fouling out and Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 10 - for the Blue Devils (2-0).
''That's going to be our team - we're going to play a lot of guys and see what works,'' coach Mike Krzyzewski said.
They shot 54% and dominated the paint, hitting 70% of their shots inside the arc to win their 38th consecutive home opener.
Wearing gray uniforms trimmed in gold to honor Krzyzewski - who led the U.S. national team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2008-16 - the Blue Devils pulled away by closing the first half on a 10-0 run, then outscored the Rams 47-29 in the final 20 minutes.
''We know that that'll come - we're still learning a lot of things about ourselves,'' Jones said. ''We're really focused on defense right now, and that can lead to easy offense. We're still figuring out our offense, bit by bit, and always keep learning.''
Duke improved to 19-1 when Jones - the only member of last season's star-studded freshman class to return for his sophomore season - scores in double figures. He followed his 15-point, seven-assist performance in the opening victory over No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic with another strong game.
He had a hand in 11 of Duke's first 21 field goals - hitting seven, assisting on four - and his reverse layup with 17 1/2 minutes left pushed the lead into the 20s.
Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy had 12 points apiece for the Rams (1-1). They shot 33% with as many turnovers (18) as field goals.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado State: The Rams were trying for their first win over a power-conference opponent (not including instate rival Colorado) since they beat Missouri in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, but Cameron Indoor Stadium is a tough place to make that happen. Colorado State never led but kept this one competitive for about 15 minutes, giving second-year coach Niko Medved some positives to build upon as Mountain West play draws closer.
''This will help them a lot more than they realize,'' Medved said.
Duke: The Blue Devils simply don't lose nonconference home games - this was their 148th consecutive victory against a non-ACC opponent at Cameron - but there were plenty of teachable moments for Krzyzewski's young team. The Duke players aside from Jones combined for six assists, and the Blue Devils were just 4 of 22 from 3-point range.
''We can improve a lot. There's no ceiling on any kid because ... none of them are in complementary roles,'' Krzyzewski said. ''When you're playing with Zion (Williamson) and RJ (Barrett), (Marvin) Bagley and (Wendell) Carter, (Jayson) Tatum. ... It's like a musical. When you have two guys (at a time) like that, they sing most of the songs and do most of the dances. Ours is more like a cabaret.''
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
The highlight-reel dunks didn't leave Duke just because Williamson did. O'Connell stole it from Kendle Moore near midcourt and passed upcourt to Stanley, whose tomahawk jam put the Blue Devils up 46-28 with just over 18 minutes left.
IN THE CROWD
Just your ordinary night at Cameron: Jerry Seinfeld sat next to David Robinson in the second row under Duke's second-half basket. Seinfeld's daughter is a Duke freshman while Robinson's son Justin was selected as the team's fourth captain earlier in the week.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: Plays host to Omaha on Wednesday night.
Duke: Plays host to Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Mike Buckmire
|8.0
|David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 2
|Matthew Hurt made layup
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|26.0
|Mike Buckmire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson
|42.0
|Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Buckmire
|50.0
|John Tonje missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|58.0
|Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|89
|Field Goals
|18-55 (32.7%)
|37-69 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|43
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|26
|32
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|5
|14
|Steals
|5
|12
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|9
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 1-1
|74.0 PPG
|35 RPG
|12.0 APG
|4 Duke 2-0
|68.0 PPG
|30 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|D. Roddy G
|4.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|25.0 FG%
|
2
|C. Stanley G
|13.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|83.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Roddy G
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|C. Stanley G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.7
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stevens
|12
|1
|0
|4/10
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Carvacho
|11
|9
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|K. Martin
|9
|4
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|2/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Thistlewood
|3
|6
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|K. Moore
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stevens
|12
|1
|0
|4/10
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Carvacho
|11
|9
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|K. Martin
|9
|4
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|2/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Thistlewood
|3
|6
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|K. Moore
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|12
|6
|2
|5/11
|0/4
|2/4
|3
|21
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|D. Thomas
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|H. Edwards
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Tonje
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Lukasiewicz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|32
|5
|18/55
|5/21
|14/22
|17
|200
|5
|0
|17
|6
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stanley
|19
|7
|0
|8/11
|0/1
|3/5
|1
|25
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|T. Jones
|15
|5
|8
|7/14
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. O'Connell
|14
|6
|3
|5/9
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|V. Carey Jr.
|11
|3
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|15
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|M. Hurt
|9
|5
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stanley
|19
|7
|0
|8/11
|0/1
|3/5
|1
|25
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|T. Jones
|15
|5
|8
|7/14
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. O'Connell
|14
|6
|3
|5/9
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|V. Carey Jr.
|11
|3
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|15
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|M. Hurt
|9
|5
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Moore Jr.
|10
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. DeLaurier
|5
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|J. Baker
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|14
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. White
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Robinson
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Goldwire
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Buckmire
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|40
|14
|37/69
|4/22
|11/18
|19
|200
|12
|6
|9
|8
|32
-
ARIZST
COLO66
70
2nd 5:44 ESP2
-
PORT
USC48
50
2nd 13:29 PACN
-
FAMU
HAWAII4
7
1st 18:00
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final