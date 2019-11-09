Mitchell leads Santa Clara past Cal Poly 77-63
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) DJ Mitchell had 18 points as Santa Clara defeated Cal Poly 77-63 on Friday night.
The Broncos led 33-26 at halftime, pushed their lead to double-digits early in the second half and maintained at least a 10-point advantage throughout most of the final period.
Guglielmo Caruso and Tahj Eaddy added 15 points each for the Broncos. Caruso also had 10 rebounds for the Broncos.
Josip Vrankic had 14 points for Santa Clara (2-0).
Junior Ballard had 17 points for the Mustangs (0-1). Kyle Colvin added 11 points and seven rebounds. Keith Smith had seven rebounds.
Santa Clara had the edge in points of turnovers (17-10) and fast break points (19-5).
Santa Clara faces Washington State at home on Tuesday. Cal Poly faces North Dakota State on the road on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|25.0
|Colby Rogers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Colin McCarthy
|35.0
|+ 2
|Junior Ballard made layup
|37.0
|+ 1
|Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|+ 1
|Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Personal foul on Job Alexander
|51.0
|+ 2
|Keith Smith made layup
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|77
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|28-37 (75.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|26
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cal Poly 0-1
|63.0 PPG
|35 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Santa Clara 2-0
|87.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|18.5 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Ballard G
|17.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|35.7 FG%
|
0
|D. Mitchell F
|18.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|72.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ballard G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|D. Mitchell F
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|75.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ballard
|17
|3
|0
|5/14
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Jaakkola
|8
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|H. Hollingsworth
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Harwell
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Smith
|2
|7
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ballard
|17
|3
|0
|5/14
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Jaakkola
|8
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|H. Hollingsworth
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Harwell
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Smith
|2
|7
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Colvin
|11
|7
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|J. Smith
|7
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Crowe
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Rogers
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. McCarthy
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Alexander
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Koroma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|31
|12
|23/58
|5/13
|12/18
|26
|200
|3
|0
|15
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|18
|2
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|T. Eaddy
|15
|3
|4
|5/11
|1/4
|4/5
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|G. Caruso
|15
|10
|0
|5/8
|1/1
|4/6
|3
|21
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|J. Vrankic
|14
|4
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|33
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Wertz
|3
|3
|5
|0/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|18
|2
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|T. Eaddy
|15
|3
|4
|5/11
|1/4
|4/5
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|G. Caruso
|15
|10
|0
|5/8
|1/1
|4/6
|3
|21
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|J. Vrankic
|14
|4
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|33
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Wertz
|3
|3
|5
|0/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|8
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|26
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|D. Thompson
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bediako
|2
|7
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|16
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|G. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Justice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tomley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|30
|14
|23/49
|3/10
|28/37
|20
|200
|8
|4
|12
|4
|26
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO71
81
Final
-
PORT
USC65
76
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII52
65
Final