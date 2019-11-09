CPOLY
SNCLRA

No Text

Mitchell leads Santa Clara past Cal Poly 77-63

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) DJ Mitchell had 18 points as Santa Clara defeated Cal Poly 77-63 on Friday night.

The Broncos led 33-26 at halftime, pushed their lead to double-digits early in the second half and maintained at least a 10-point advantage throughout most of the final period.

Guglielmo Caruso and Tahj Eaddy added 15 points each for the Broncos. Caruso also had 10 rebounds for the Broncos.

Josip Vrankic had 14 points for Santa Clara (2-0).

Junior Ballard had 17 points for the Mustangs (0-1). Kyle Colvin added 11 points and seven rebounds. Keith Smith had seven rebounds.

Santa Clara had the edge in points of turnovers (17-10) and fast break points (19-5).

Santa Clara faces Washington State at home on Tuesday. Cal Poly faces North Dakota State on the road on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic 25.0
  Colby Rogers missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Colin McCarthy 35.0
+ 2 Junior Ballard made layup 37.0
+ 1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
  Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Job Alexander 51.0
+ 2 Keith Smith made layup 1:06
Team Stats
Points 63 77
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 28-37 (75.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 23 26
Team 2 4
Assists 12 14
Steals 3 8
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
J. Ballard G
17 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
0
D. Mitchell F
18 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Cal Poly 0-1 263763
home team logo Santa Clara 2-0 334477
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Cal Poly 0-1 63.0 PPG 35 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 2-0 87.0 PPG 41 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
24
J. Ballard G 17.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 35.7 FG%
0
D. Mitchell F 18.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.0 APG 72.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Ballard G 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
0
D. Mitchell F 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
39.7 FG% 46.9
38.5 3PT FG% 30.0
66.7 FT% 75.7
Cal Poly
Starters
J. Ballard
T. Jaakkola
H. Hollingsworth
M. Harwell
K. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ballard 17 3 0 5/14 1/2 6/8 2 29 2 0 3 0 3
T. Jaakkola 8 4 1 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 28 0 0 2 0 4
H. Hollingsworth 6 4 0 2/5 0/0 2/3 4 19 0 0 1 2 2
M. Harwell 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
K. Smith 2 7 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 2 5
Starters
J. Ballard
T. Jaakkola
H. Hollingsworth
M. Harwell
K. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ballard 17 3 0 5/14 1/2 6/8 2 29 2 0 3 0 3
T. Jaakkola 8 4 1 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 28 0 0 2 0 4
H. Hollingsworth 6 4 0 2/5 0/0 2/3 4 19 0 0 1 2 2
M. Harwell 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
K. Smith 2 7 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 2 5
Bench
K. Colvin
J. Smith
M. Crowe
C. Rogers
C. McCarthy
J. Alexander
N. Taylor
J. Rice
A. Koroma
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Colvin 11 7 3 4/9 1/2 2/3 1 29 0 0 2 3 4
J. Smith 7 3 2 3/8 1/2 0/0 3 25 1 0 2 0 3
M. Crowe 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 0
C. Rogers 3 2 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 0 2
C. McCarthy 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Alexander 2 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/1 1 11 0 0 0 1 0
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Koroma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 12 23/58 5/13 12/18 26 200 3 0 15 8 23
Santa Clara
Starters
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
G. Caruso
J. Vrankic
T. Wertz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 18 2 0 6/9 1/2 5/6 3 27 1 1 1 0 2
T. Eaddy 15 3 4 5/11 1/4 4/5 2 33 2 0 1 1 2
G. Caruso 15 10 0 5/8 1/1 4/6 3 21 0 2 1 1 9
J. Vrankic 14 4 3 4/9 0/0 6/6 1 33 4 0 1 0 4
T. Wertz 3 3 5 0/4 0/0 3/4 4 24 0 0 4 0 3
Starters
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
G. Caruso
J. Vrankic
T. Wertz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 18 2 0 6/9 1/2 5/6 3 27 1 1 1 0 2
T. Eaddy 15 3 4 5/11 1/4 4/5 2 33 2 0 1 1 2
G. Caruso 15 10 0 5/8 1/1 4/6 3 21 0 2 1 1 9
J. Vrankic 14 4 3 4/9 0/0 6/6 1 33 4 0 1 0 4
T. Wertz 3 3 5 0/4 0/0 3/4 4 24 0 0 4 0 3
Bench
J. Williams
D. Thompson
J. Bediako
G. Williams
J. Ducasse
E. Richards
K. Justice
M. Tomley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 8 0 1 2/4 0/1 4/6 3 26 0 0 4 0 0
D. Thompson 2 0 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 14 1 0 0 0 0
J. Bediako 2 7 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 3 16 0 1 0 2 5
G. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Justice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 30 14 23/49 3/10 28/37 20 200 8 4 12 4 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores