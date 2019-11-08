EILL
Wisconsin defeats Eastern Illinois 65-52 in home opener

  • Nov 08, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Kobe King scored a game-high 18 points, Nate Reuvers added 14 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks, and the Wisconsin Badgers defeated Eastern Illinois 65-52 in their home opener Friday night.

Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford had 11 points before fouling out, as the Badgers (1-1) bounced back from their season-opening overtime loss to No. 20 Saint Mary's on Tuesday.

Marvin Johnson led Eastern Illinois with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, and George Dixon added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers.

But the night belonged to Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore.

Before the game, Wisconsin had a video tribute and a moment of silence for Moore and his family. The Moore family was involved in a fatal accident in May. Moore's wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, were killed, as was the driver of the vehicle that collided with the Moore family's SUV.

Moore suffered serious burns and his 13-year-old son, Jerell, escaped with minor injuries. Moore had plans on returning to coaching this season. But a month after the accident, Moore was back in the hospital after being found unconscious in his home. He is on medical leave.

Moore's parents spoke to the crowd before the game, and Jerell was introduced as an honorary member of the Badgers' starting lineup. Jerell wore No. 34, the jersey number his father donned for Wisconsin in the 1990s.

The Badgers are wearing warm-up shirts this season honoring Moore. They read: Be Moore. Do Moore. 4 Moore.

As for on the court, the highlight of the night came when King used a jab step to blow by Eastern Illinois' Dondre Duffus to give the Badgers an early 14-7.

The Panthers gave the Badgers all they could handle. Wisconsin led by only seven at halftime, and the Panthers pulled within three with less than nine minutes to play after a 3-pointer by Mack Smith before the Badgers pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Illinois continued its difficult opening week. The Panthers fell to 85-60 to No. 13 Texas Tech, last season national champion runner-up, on Tuesday night. The tough out-of-conference slate will prepare Eastern Illinois for their completion in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Wisconsin returns nearly 62% of its scoring from last season's team that finished 23-11 overall and earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Badgers look as though they will rely heavily on their defense while figuring out how to replace the production of graduated big man Ethan Happ.

UP NEXT

Eastern Illinois: Hosts Chicago State on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: Host McNeese State on Wednesday.

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Marvin Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Dixon 4.0
  Offensive rebound by George Dixon 10.0
  Shareef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 22.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Johnson 47.0
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Personal foul on Shareef Smith 54.0
+ 2 George Dixon made layup 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois 1:17
  Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
Team Stats
Points 52 65
Field Goals 21-63 (33.3%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 3-8 (37.5%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 42
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 23 29
Team 2 1
Assists 10 7
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 12
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 22 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
M. Johnson G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
K. King G
18 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo E. Illinois 0-2 272552
home team logo Wisconsin 1-1 343165
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logo E. Illinois 0-2 60.0 PPG 32 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo Wisconsin 1-1 63.0 PPG 30 RPG 8.0 APG
Key Players
4
M. Johnson G 5.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.0 APG 11.1 FG%
23
K. King G 6.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
M. Johnson G 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
23
K. King G 18 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 38.2
36.8 3PT FG% 16.7
37.5 FT% 83.3
E. Illinois
Starters
M. Johnson
G. Dixon
J. Skipper-Brown
M. Smith
J. Wallace
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 12 3 1 5/17 2/4 0/0 1 29 1 0 3 2 1
G. Dixon 11 8 4 4/8 1/1 2/6 4 32 2 1 0 5 3
J. Skipper-Brown 6 2 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 4 25 1 2 2 0 2
M. Smith 5 3 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 27 1 0 2 0 3
J. Wallace 5 5 1 2/12 1/3 0/0 1 26 0 1 0 0 5
Bench
D. Deang
S. Smith
J. Matlock
D. Duffus
B. Shaw
L. Koch
S. Wilson
K. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Deang 6 5 1 2/6 1/2 1/2 1 25 1 0 2 0 5
S. Smith 5 2 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 0 2
J. Matlock 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 3 2
D. Duffus 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
B. Shaw 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Koch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 33 10 21/63 7/19 3/8 22 200 6 4 11 10 23
Wisconsin
Starters
K. King
N. Reuvers
A. Ford
B. Davison
D. Trice
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. King 18 6 0 5/12 0/1 8/10 0 37 3 1 0 3 3
N. Reuvers 14 14 0 4/8 1/2 5/5 2 33 0 9 3 3 11
A. Ford 11 4 0 4/10 1/5 2/3 5 17 1 0 1 0 4
B. Davison 8 3 4 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 30 1 0 2 2 1
D. Trice 4 4 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 27 1 0 2 1 3
Bench
B. Pritzl
T. Anderson
M. Ballard
J. Hedstrom
T. Wahl
S. Qawi
C. Cuevas
M. Potter
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
C. Higginbottom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 9 7 0 3/9 1/6 2/2 3 26 0 1 2 2 5
T. Anderson 1 3 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 14 0 0 0 1 2
M. Ballard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hedstrom 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Wahl 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 1 1 0 0
S. Qawi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Cuevas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 41 7 21/55 3/18 20/24 13 200 6 12 11 12 29
