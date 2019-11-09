DePaul caps perfect week with win over Farleigh Dickinson
CHICAGO (AP) Charlie Moore scored 27 points and Paul Reed scored 12 with 11 rebounds and DePaul downed Fairleigh Dickinson 70-59 on Friday night.
Jahlil Jenkins and Kaleb Bishop made successive layups to put the Knights up 50-47 with 9:55 remaining. But Moore sandwiched a layup and a 3-pointer between a Romeo Weems layup that started a 14-2 run and Fairleigh Dickinson never recovered.
The Blue Demons (3-0) played their third game in four nights. DePaul scored 19 points off 21 Fairleigh Dickinson (1-1) turnovers. Jaylen Butz added 13 points for DePaul.
Jenkins scored had 17 points for the Knights (1-1), and Elyjah Williams and Bishop each scored 12.
DePaul plays at Iowa on Monday and Fairleigh Dickinson travels to Fordham Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kaleb Bishop made layup
|10.0
|+ 3
|Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jahlil Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Jahlil Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Shooting foul on Paul Reed
|54.0
|Bad pass turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson
|59.0
|Devin Gage missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|1:01
|Jahlil Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed
|1:01
|+ 2
|Paul Reed made dunk
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|70
|Field Goals
|22-48 (45.8%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|15-28 (53.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|33
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|21
|12
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 1-1
|101.0 PPG
|49 RPG
|16.0 APG
|DePaul 3-0
|78.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Jenkins G
|21.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|54.5 FG%
|
11
|C. Moore G
|15.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|58.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jenkins G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|C. Moore G
|27 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.8
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|53.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jenkins
|17
|5
|4
|5/8
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|38
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Bishop
|12
|7
|0
|6/10
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5
|E. Williams
|12
|8
|3
|4/10
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|37
|0
|3
|7
|2
|6
|B. Powell
|6
|2
|0
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Rush
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jenkins
|17
|5
|4
|5/8
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|38
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Bishop
|12
|7
|0
|6/10
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5
|E. Williams
|12
|8
|3
|4/10
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|37
|0
|3
|7
|2
|6
|B. Powell
|6
|2
|0
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Rush
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dunn
|8
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Rodriguez
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Saliba Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Okeke
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Baker
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. McManus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Malone-Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|29
|9
|22/48
|5/14
|10/14
|21
|200
|4
|4
|21
|7
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|27
|1
|4
|10/16
|5/9
|2/2
|0
|36
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Butz
|13
|6
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|38
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|P. Reed
|12
|11
|2
|5/10
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|32
|2
|1
|2
|3
|8
|R. Weems
|4
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|21
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|27
|1
|4
|10/16
|5/9
|2/2
|0
|36
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Butz
|13
|6
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|38
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|P. Reed
|12
|11
|2
|5/10
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|32
|2
|1
|2
|3
|8
|R. Weems
|4
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|21
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jacobs
|9
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|4/8
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Hall
|2
|5
|4
|0/7
|0/2
|2/6
|3
|27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|D. Gage
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shreiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Menard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Lopez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ongenda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|30
|13
|24/54
|7/18
|15/28
|17
|200
|10
|4
|12
|11
|19
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO71
81
Final
-
PORT
USC65
76
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII52
65
Final