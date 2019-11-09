FDU
DEPAUL

No Text

DePaul caps perfect week with win over Farleigh Dickinson

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Charlie Moore scored 27 points and Paul Reed scored 12 with 11 rebounds and DePaul downed Fairleigh Dickinson 70-59 on Friday night.

Jahlil Jenkins and Kaleb Bishop made successive layups to put the Knights up 50-47 with 9:55 remaining. But Moore sandwiched a layup and a 3-pointer between a Romeo Weems layup that started a 14-2 run and Fairleigh Dickinson never recovered.

The Blue Demons (3-0) played their third game in four nights. DePaul scored 19 points off 21 Fairleigh Dickinson (1-1) turnovers. Jaylen Butz added 13 points for DePaul.

Jenkins scored had 17 points for the Knights (1-1), and Elyjah Williams and Bishop each scored 12.

DePaul plays at Iowa on Monday and Fairleigh Dickinson travels to Fordham Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Kaleb Bishop made layup 10.0
+ 3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall 29.0
+ 1 Jahlil Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Jahlil Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Shooting foul on Paul Reed 54.0
  Bad pass turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson 59.0
  Devin Gage missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Paul Reed 1:01
  Jahlil Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed 1:01
+ 2 Paul Reed made dunk 1:32
Team Stats
Points 59 70
Field Goals 22-48 (45.8%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 15-28 (53.6%)
Total Rebounds 34 33
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 22 19
Team 5 3
Assists 9 13
Steals 4 10
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 21 12
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Jenkins G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
11
C. Moore G
27 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo F. Dickinson 1-1 283159
home team logo DePaul 3-0 343670
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo F. Dickinson 1-1 101.0 PPG 49 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo DePaul 3-0 78.0 PPG 43 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
3
J. Jenkins G 21.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 54.5 FG%
11
C. Moore G 15.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.5 APG 58.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Jenkins G 17 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
11
C. Moore G 27 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
45.8 FG% 44.4
35.7 3PT FG% 38.9
71.4 FT% 53.6
F. Dickinson
Starters
J. Jenkins
K. Bishop
E. Williams
B. Powell
B. Rush
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jenkins 17 5 4 5/8 1/2 6/8 2 38 3 0 3 1 4
K. Bishop 12 7 0 6/10 0/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 5 2 5
E. Williams 12 8 3 4/10 0/1 4/6 3 37 0 3 7 2 6
B. Powell 6 2 0 2/7 2/4 0/0 3 30 0 0 1 0 2
B. Rush 2 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 20 1 1 2 0 2
Starters
J. Jenkins
K. Bishop
E. Williams
B. Powell
B. Rush
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jenkins 17 5 4 5/8 1/2 6/8 2 38 3 0 3 1 4
K. Bishop 12 7 0 6/10 0/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 5 2 5
E. Williams 12 8 3 4/10 0/1 4/6 3 37 0 3 7 2 6
B. Powell 6 2 0 2/7 2/4 0/0 3 30 0 0 1 0 2
B. Rush 2 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 20 1 1 2 0 2
Bench
D. Dunn
D. Rodriguez
B. Saliba Jr.
O. Okeke
C. Baker
C. McManus
X. Malone-Key
M. Dadika
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dunn 8 1 0 3/7 2/3 0/0 3 27 0 0 2 1 0
D. Rodriguez 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 1 2
B. Saliba Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
O. Okeke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Baker 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. McManus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Malone-Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 29 9 22/48 5/14 10/14 21 200 4 4 21 7 22
DePaul
Starters
C. Moore
J. Butz
P. Reed
R. Weems
J. Coleman-Lands
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 27 1 4 10/16 5/9 2/2 0 36 2 0 2 1 0
J. Butz 13 6 1 5/7 0/0 3/6 2 38 0 2 3 2 4
P. Reed 12 11 2 5/10 0/1 2/2 5 32 2 1 2 3 8
R. Weems 4 5 0 1/3 0/1 2/4 4 21 1 1 1 2 3
J. Coleman-Lands 3 2 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 1 1
Starters
C. Moore
J. Butz
P. Reed
R. Weems
J. Coleman-Lands
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 27 1 4 10/16 5/9 2/2 0 36 2 0 2 1 0
J. Butz 13 6 1 5/7 0/0 3/6 2 38 0 2 3 2 4
P. Reed 12 11 2 5/10 0/1 2/2 5 32 2 1 2 3 8
R. Weems 4 5 0 1/3 0/1 2/4 4 21 1 1 1 2 3
J. Coleman-Lands 3 2 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
M. Jacobs
D. Hall
D. Gage
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
O. Lopez Jr.
N. Ongenda
B. Favre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jacobs 9 0 0 2/6 1/3 4/8 1 14 0 0 1 0 0
D. Hall 2 5 4 0/7 0/2 2/6 3 27 2 0 2 2 3
D. Gage 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 2 0 0 0 0
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Lopez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ongenda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 30 13 24/54 7/18 15/28 17 200 10 4 12 11 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores