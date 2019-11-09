MVSU
Utah sets records in 143-49 rout of Mississippi Valley State

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)  Utah broke the school scoring record for most points scored in a game and set the largest NCAA Division I margin of victory as it cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 143-49 on Friday night.

Utah's 143 points shattered a record that has stood since 1960, when the Utes scored 132 points against Evansville. The margin of victory, 94 points, was the most ever between two Division I schools. Utah's 73-point second also set a school record for most points in a half

"I thought we were dialed in, we guarded well, got out in transition, shared the basketball, rebounded," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "I'm told there's an NCAA record, margin of victory, that doesn't happen unless you're pretty darn sharp."

Rylan Jones and Both Gach each had a triple-double, with Jones totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Gach totaling 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple-doubles were Utah's first since Alex Jensen did it in 1999. Timmy Allen scored 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting to pace the Utes.

"The game felt pretty good. I had a lot of fun, personally. We were sharing the ball, making plays for each other, guys were making baskets," Gach said.

Michael Green's 20 points led the Delta Devils.

"They're a great team. Tip your hat to them, they're a great team," Mississippi Valley State head coach Lindsey Hunter said.

Utah got out to an early lead with a 9-2 advantage early in the contest. The Utes made another push in the middle of the first half after the Delta Devils cut the lead to 15-9 on a Green jumper, spurring a 25-4 Utah run over the next five minutes to extend the Ute lead to 40-13 and essentially put the game out of reach for Mississippi Valley State. Jaxon Brenchley and Gach were instrumental in the run. Brenchley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the Ute scoring push, while Gach tallied seven points during the run.

By halftime, Utah was up by 50 and scored 70 points in the first half on 63 percent shooting while holding Mississippi Valley State to 20 percent from the field. 

It was more of the same in the second half as Utah broke the century mark with 12:29 to go in the game. The Utes broke the school record for most points in a game with 2:54 left in the contest.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils suffered another double-digit loss after losing by 36 points against Iowa State Tuesday and again allowed 110 points or more.

Utah: After a 79-74 opening night victory at Nevada, the Utes got to show off their offense against Mississippi Valley State's defense. Utah totaled its 79 points scored in the opener against the Wolf Pack with 17:50 left in the second half on Friday.

FRESH FACES

7'4" Ute freshman Matt Van Komen saw his first playing time of the year on Friday, along with freshmen Eli Ballstaedt, Brooks King and Brandon Haddock. Van Komen and Ballsteadt each scored 12 points. 

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils continue a 12-game road trip to start the season, taking on Central Michigan on Sunday.

Utah: The Utes get a week off before playing Minnesota Friday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Matt Van Komen made dunk, assist by Eli Ballstaedt 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Riley Battin 51.0
  Brandon Kimble missed jump shot 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Kimble 53.0
  Brandon Haddock missed free throw 53.0
  Personal foul on Torico Simmons 53.0
+ 2 Brandon Kimble made layup 1:04
+ 2 Riley Battin made layup, assist by Brandon Haddock 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Matt Van Komen 1:20
  Caleb Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
+ 2 Matt Van Komen made dunk, assist by Brooks King 1:31
Team Stats
Points 49 143
Field Goals 21-80 (26.3%) 57-90 (63.3%)
3-Pointers 4-30 (13.3%) 17-34 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 69
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 19 51
Team 2 8
Assists 10 41
Steals 9 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. Green G
20 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
T. Allen F
26 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Miss Valley St. 0-2 202949
home team logo Utah 2-0 7073143
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Miss Valley St. 0-2 61.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Utah 2-0 111.0 PPG 66 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
15
M. Green G 21.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.0 APG 47.6 FG%
1
T. Allen F 24.5 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.0 APG 63.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Green G 20 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
T. Allen F 26 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
26.3 FG% 63.3
13.3 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 92.3
Miss Valley St.
Starters
M. Green
C. Hunter
G. Samaha
R. Rivers Jr.
J. Lyons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Green 20 2 0 10/23 0/2 0/1 1 35 0 0 1 1 1
C. Hunter 6 0 4 2/14 2/11 0/0 2 29 2 0 4 0 0
G. Samaha 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 2 1
R. Rivers Jr. 3 5 0 1/9 1/6 0/0 1 22 0 1 0 0 5
J. Lyons 2 5 3 1/4 0/0 0/1 5 29 1 1 5 2 3
Bench
B. Kimble
Q. Alston
T. Simmons
D. Milojevic
Z. Barnes
R. Jones
A. Sarnor
C. Kowouto
C. McGirt
J. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Kimble 9 7 2 4/13 0/2 1/2 1 24 5 1 2 1 6
Q. Alston 3 1 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 4 28 1 3 3 0 1
T. Simmons 2 3 1 0/6 0/2 2/2 2 20 0 0 1 1 2
D. Milojevic 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sarnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kowouto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McGirt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 26 10 21/80 4/30 3/6 16 200 9 6 17 7 19
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
R. Battin
B. Carlson
B. Gach
R. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 26 4 2 9/11 0/0 8/8 1 20 0 0 1 1 3
R. Battin 15 8 6 6/8 1/2 2/2 0 22 0 0 2 3 5
B. Carlson 14 6 0 7/10 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 3 3
B. Gach 12 10 10 5/10 0/3 2/2 1 23 0 0 1 0 10
R. Jones 10 10 11 4/10 2/5 0/0 1 25 4 0 4 0 10
Bench
A. Plummer
J. Brenchley
M. Van Komen
E. Ballstaedt
M. Jantunen
B. King
L. Thioune
B. Haddock
M. Reininger
B. Wenzel
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Plummer 17 1 2 6/13 5/11 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
J. Brenchley 14 1 1 5/6 4/4 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 1
M. Van Komen 12 6 0 6/7 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 1 5
E. Ballstaedt 12 2 2 4/5 4/5 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 0 2
M. Jantunen 6 6 3 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 5
B. King 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1
L. Thioune 2 6 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 2 0 1 5
B. Haddock 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 143 61 41 57/90 17/34 12/13 14 200 6 3 11 10 51
NCAA BB Scores