Cayo's OT layup lifts Richmond past St. Francis (PA) 100-98

  • Nov 08, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nathan Cayo scored at the basket in the final minute of overtime to give Richmond the lead and the Spiders held on to beat St. Francis of Pennsylvania, 100-98 in its season opener on Friday night.

Deivydas Kuzavas' free throw with 41 seconds left in regulation put the Red Flash in front, 90-86, but Jacob Gilyard scored at the basket and followed it a few seconds later with two free throws to tie the game with 27 seconds left to force overtime.

Isaiah Blackmon knocked down a 3 with 2:06 remaining to get St. Francis even at 97-97, but missed from beyond the arc with 16 seconds on the clock. Keith Braxton hit a free throw to cut the lead to two with a second left, but the Spiders grabbed the rebound on his missed second attempt to seal the victory.

Nick Sherod finished with 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Richmond. Gilyard added 24 points, Grant Golden 15 and Blake Francis 14.

Blackmon's 23 points paced St. Francis (0-2), with Tyler Stewart and Braxton each adding 20. Braxton added 11 rebounds.

Team Stats
Points 98 100
Field Goals 35-72 (48.6%) 35-68 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 44 33
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 28 24
Team 3 2
Assists 12 22
Steals 5 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 1 1
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
I. Blackmon
T. Stewart
K. Braxton
M. Thompson
R. Dixon-Conover
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Blackmon 23 6 0 9/17 5/10 0/0 4 39 1 0 1 1 5
T. Stewart 20 5 3 7/14 2/3 4/4 4 41 1 2 1 2 3
K. Braxton 20 11 8 7/11 1/3 5/9 2 43 1 0 2 5 6
M. Thompson 4 9 0 2/11 0/3 0/1 1 31 2 0 1 3 6
R. Dixon-Conover 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
S. Meredith
D. Kuzavas
R. Gaskins Jr.
M. Flagg
D. Henry
P. Ikediashi
B. Laskey
A. Labriola
B. McCabe
J. Cohen
J. Anderson
B. Seidel
L. Ruggery
A. Burch
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Meredith 18 3 0 6/10 6/9 0/0 1 34 0 0 3 0 3
D. Kuzavas 11 6 0 4/8 0/0 3/6 4 19 0 0 0 2 4
R. Gaskins Jr. 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 10 0 0 1 0 1
M. Flagg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ikediashi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Laskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labriola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McCabe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cohen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ruggery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 41 12 35/72 14/28 14/22 19 225 5 2 10 13 28
Richmond
Starters
N. Sherod
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
B. Francis
N. Cayo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sherod 27 8 1 9/17 6/12 3/4 2 37 0 0 2 1 7
J. Gilyard 24 1 8 7/11 2/6 8/11 1 42 5 0 1 0 1
G. Golden 15 8 5 6/10 0/1 3/4 2 32 0 2 1 0 8
B. Francis 14 4 1 5/14 3/5 1/2 2 31 1 0 2 3 1
N. Cayo 9 3 1 4/7 0/0 1/1 4 23 0 1 1 0 3
Bench
J. Wojcik
T. Burton
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
A. Gustavson
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wojcik 7 0 1 2/2 2/2 1/2 0 13 1 0 0 0 0
T. Burton 4 4 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 3 0 2 2
M. Grace 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 1
S. Koureissi 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
A. Gustavson 0 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 31 22 35/68 13/29 17/24 18 225 9 6 8 7 24
