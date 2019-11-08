Cayo's OT layup lifts Richmond past St. Francis (PA) 100-98
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nathan Cayo scored at the basket in the final minute of overtime to give Richmond the lead and the Spiders held on to beat St. Francis of Pennsylvania, 100-98 in its season opener on Friday night.
Deivydas Kuzavas' free throw with 41 seconds left in regulation put the Red Flash in front, 90-86, but Jacob Gilyard scored at the basket and followed it a few seconds later with two free throws to tie the game with 27 seconds left to force overtime.
Isaiah Blackmon knocked down a 3 with 2:06 remaining to get St. Francis even at 97-97, but missed from beyond the arc with 16 seconds on the clock. Keith Braxton hit a free throw to cut the lead to two with a second left, but the Spiders grabbed the rebound on his missed second attempt to seal the victory.
Nick Sherod finished with 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Richmond. Gilyard added 24 points, Grant Golden 15 and Blake Francis 14.
Blackmon's 23 points paced St. Francis (0-2), with Tyler Stewart and Braxton each adding 20. Braxton added 11 rebounds.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Richmond
|1.0
|Keith Braxton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Keith Braxton
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tyler Stewart, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Jacob Gilyard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Blackmon
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|17.0
|Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|100
|Field Goals
|35-72 (48.6%)
|35-68 (51.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-28 (50.0%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|33
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|28
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|22
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-Pa. 0-2
|58.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|9.0 APG
|Richmond 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
11
|I. Blackmon G
|15.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|35.7 FG%
|
00
|N. Sherod G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Blackmon G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|N. Sherod G
|27 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.6
|FG%
|51.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|44.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sherod
|27
|8
|1
|9/17
|6/12
|3/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|J. Gilyard
|24
|1
|8
|7/11
|2/6
|8/11
|1
|42
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Golden
|15
|8
|5
|6/10
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|32
|0
|2
|1
|0
|8
|B. Francis
|14
|4
|1
|5/14
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|N. Cayo
|9
|3
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
