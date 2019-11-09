SIUE
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) It wasn't an overstatement, Fran McCaffery said.

Asked about junior center Luka Garza, McCaffery, Iowa's basketball coach said, ''He's one of the hardest working guys I've ever been around. That's no exaggeration. He never takes a possession off at either end.''

Garza showed that work ethic on Friday night, opening the season with a double-double and Iowa pulled away in the second half for an 87-60 win over SIU-Edwardsville.

Garza, Iowa's leading returning scorer from a team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawkeyes won their season opener.

It was the sixth double-double of Garza's career.

''I think we just really followed the game plan,'' said Garza, who had 14 points and seven rebounds in the first half. ''We really wanted to get the ball inside. I was just able to be put into great positions by my teammates who tried to get me the ball. And when they put me into those positions, I'm going to try to find a way to score.''

Garza took over inside where forward Tyler Cook, Iowa's leading scorer last season before leaving for a professional career, left off.

''I just worked a lot over the summer, tried to get stronger,'' Garza said. ''Now that I moved into TC's position at the `5', I'm more of a true center, for sure.''

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa struggled early, with SIUE getting to within 26-22 late in the first half. But the Hawkeyes went on a 12-4 run, started by a 3-pointer from senior guard Jordan Bohannon, to close the half then opened the second half with a 17-8 run over the first six minutes.

Kenyon Duling and Cam Williams each had 10 points for SIUE (1-1).

BIG PICTURE:

Iowa went with a deep rotation - 10 players were used in the first half - and that rotation figures to grow as forward Cordell Pemsl returns from his suspension from his September arrest for drunken driving. McCaffery has never shied away from using a lot of players and will do so again, at least early in the season.

OPENING STREAK

Iowa has won nine consecutive season openers. The Hawkeyes have also won 60 of its last 64 home games against nonconference opponents and are 16-0 against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

STREAK SNAPPED

Bohannon's consecutive start streak ended at 96. Bohannon, coming off hip surgery in late May, entered the game at the 14:03 mark of the first half. Bohannon played 19 minutes, with nine points and four assists.

''He had a really good week, I thought, health-wise and practice-wise,'' McCaffery said. ''He was more like himself. He was aggressive. He made shots.''

''I felt good out there,'' said Bohannon, who hit his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, with 3:55 left. ''It helps when you hit your first shot. It boosted confidence. Nothing was really bothering me tonight.''

UP NEXT

Iowa gets its first conference-challenge game of the season when the Hawkeyes host DePaul in the Gavitt Games (Big Ten vs. Big East) on Monday.

SIUE plays at home against Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 60 87
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 27-32 (84.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 38
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 22 24
Team 3 7
Assists 11 17
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 25 8
Technicals 0 0
24
C. Williams G
10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
55
L. Garza C
20 PTS, 12 REB
12T
Team Stats
away team logo SIUE 1-1 60.5 PPG 37 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Iowa 1-0 87.0 PPG 45 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
1
K. Duling G 9.0 PPG 0.5 RPG 1.0 APG 58.3 FG%
55
L. Garza C 20.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 0.0 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Duling G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
55
L. Garza C 20 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
41.9 FG% 46.4
22.2 3PT FG% 32.0
100.0 FT% 84.4
SIUE
Starters
C. Williams
Z. Moore
A. Uzuegbunem
B. Jackson
T. Williford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Williams 10 5 3 5/11 0/2 0/0 3 22 1 0 4 1 4
Z. Moore 8 3 2 4/8 0/2 0/0 2 22 0 0 3 1 2
A. Uzuegbunem 6 7 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 1 6
B. Jackson 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 4 13 1 0 1 0 1
T. Williford 4 0 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 23 1 0 3 0 0
Bench
K. Duling
M. Adewunmi
L. Wright
S. Wright
I. James
J. Benton
T. Martin
D. Applewhite
E. Eze
B. Lindenmeyer
J. Best
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Duling 10 1 0 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 19 0 1 1 0 1
M. Adewunmi 6 2 0 3/7 0/1 0/0 3 16 1 1 0 0 2
L. Wright 4 6 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 3 3
S. Wright 4 2 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 20 1 0 2 0 2
I. James 3 0 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 17 1 0 2 0 0
J. Benton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Martin 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 4 0 1 0 0 1
D. Applewhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Eze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lindenmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 28 11 26/62 4/18 4/4 25 200 6 3 16 6 22
Iowa
Bench
J. Bohannon
R. Kriener
J. Toussaint
B. Evelyn
P. McCaffery
R. Till
A. Ash
N. Hobbs
C. Pemsl
M. Baer
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bohannon 9 2 4 2/5 1/4 4/4 0 19 0 0 0 0 2
R. Kriener 9 5 0 2/4 0/0 5/5 1 15 1 0 2 0 5
J. Toussaint 9 0 1 3/5 2/3 1/2 0 15 2 0 1 0 0
B. Evelyn 5 0 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 0
P. McCaffery 4 4 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 2 2
R. Till 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 5 2 1 0 0 1
A. Ash 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
N. Hobbs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 31 17 26/56 8/25 27/32 8 200 9 4 12 7 24
NCAA BB Scores