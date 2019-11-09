Garza's double-double helps Iowa to 87-60 win over SIUE.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) It wasn't an overstatement, Fran McCaffery said.
Asked about junior center Luka Garza, McCaffery, Iowa's basketball coach said, ''He's one of the hardest working guys I've ever been around. That's no exaggeration. He never takes a possession off at either end.''
Garza showed that work ethic on Friday night, opening the season with a double-double and Iowa pulled away in the second half for an 87-60 win over SIU-Edwardsville.
Garza, Iowa's leading returning scorer from a team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawkeyes won their season opener.
It was the sixth double-double of Garza's career.
''I think we just really followed the game plan,'' said Garza, who had 14 points and seven rebounds in the first half. ''We really wanted to get the ball inside. I was just able to be put into great positions by my teammates who tried to get me the ball. And when they put me into those positions, I'm going to try to find a way to score.''
Garza took over inside where forward Tyler Cook, Iowa's leading scorer last season before leaving for a professional career, left off.
''I just worked a lot over the summer, tried to get stronger,'' Garza said. ''Now that I moved into TC's position at the `5', I'm more of a true center, for sure.''
Joe Wieskamp had 16 points for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa struggled early, with SIUE getting to within 26-22 late in the first half. But the Hawkeyes went on a 12-4 run, started by a 3-pointer from senior guard Jordan Bohannon, to close the half then opened the second half with a 17-8 run over the first six minutes.
Kenyon Duling and Cam Williams each had 10 points for SIUE (1-1).
BIG PICTURE:
Iowa went with a deep rotation - 10 players were used in the first half - and that rotation figures to grow as forward Cordell Pemsl returns from his suspension from his September arrest for drunken driving. McCaffery has never shied away from using a lot of players and will do so again, at least early in the season.
OPENING STREAK
Iowa has won nine consecutive season openers. The Hawkeyes have also won 60 of its last 64 home games against nonconference opponents and are 16-0 against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.
STREAK SNAPPED
Bohannon's consecutive start streak ended at 96. Bohannon, coming off hip surgery in late May, entered the game at the 14:03 mark of the first half. Bohannon played 19 minutes, with nine points and four assists.
''He had a really good week, I thought, health-wise and practice-wise,'' McCaffery said. ''He was more like himself. He was aggressive. He made shots.''
''I felt good out there,'' said Bohannon, who hit his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, with 3:55 left. ''It helps when you hit your first shot. It boosted confidence. Nothing was really bothering me tonight.''
UP NEXT
Iowa gets its first conference-challenge game of the season when the Hawkeyes host DePaul in the Gavitt Games (Big Ten vs. Big East) on Monday.
SIUE plays at home against Valparaiso on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Mike Adewunmi made dunk
|18.0
|Lost ball turnover on Austin Ash, stolen by Mike Adewunmi
|25.0
|Bad pass turnover on Iziah James, stolen by Riley Till
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by SIU-Edwardsville
|50.0
|Iziah James missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Riley Till
|52.0
|+ 1
|Riley Till made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Riley Till made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Personal foul on Shamar Wright
|1:03
|Lost ball turnover on Shamar Wright, stolen by Riley Till
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Shamar Wright
|1:22
|Patrick McCaffery missed jump shot
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|87
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|27-32 (84.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|25
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|41.9
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|84.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|10
|5
|3
|5/11
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Z. Moore
|8
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Uzuegbunem
|6
|7
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Jackson
|5
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Williford
|4
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|23
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|10
|5
|3
|5/11
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Z. Moore
|8
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Uzuegbunem
|6
|7
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Jackson
|5
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Williford
|4
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|23
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Duling
|10
|1
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. Adewunmi
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|L. Wright
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|S. Wright
|4
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|I. James
|3
|0
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Benton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Martin
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Applewhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Eze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lindenmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|28
|11
|26/62
|4/18
|4/4
|25
|200
|6
|3
|16
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|20
|12
|0
|7/13
|0/1
|6/10
|0
|26
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9
|J. Wieskamp
|16
|4
|2
|5/10
|3/7
|3/3
|1
|28
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|C. McCaffery
|7
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Fredrick
|4
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Nunge
|2
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|20
|12
|0
|7/13
|0/1
|6/10
|0
|26
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9
|J. Wieskamp
|16
|4
|2
|5/10
|3/7
|3/3
|1
|28
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|C. McCaffery
|7
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Fredrick
|4
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Nunge
|2
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|9
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Kriener
|9
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Toussaint
|9
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|15
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Evelyn
|5
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. McCaffery
|4
|4
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|R. Till
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ash
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Hobbs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Pemsl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vanderloo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|31
|17
|26/56
|8/25
|27/32
|8
|200
|9
|4
|12
|7
|24
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO71
81
Final
-
PORT
USC65
76
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII52
65
Final