Vermont takes out St. Bonaventure on Lamb's double-double
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Vermont held off St. Bonaventure 61-59 on Friday night.
Lamb's 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line overcame a 3-for-12 shooting performance from the field including 0 for 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Catamounts - in their season opener - stretched their 28-24 halftime led to a 10-point margin after a pair of Everett Duncan free throw with 6:25 remaining. Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch converted layups for the Bonnies in the last seconds for the game's final score.
Duncan had 14 points for Vermont.
Lofton had 14 points and six assists for the Bonnies (0-2). Welch added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Amadi Ikpeze posted 11 points and nine rebounds.
Vermont faces Bucknell on the road on Sunday. Saint Bonaventure takes on Siena on the road on Tuesday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Dominick Welch made layup
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ben Shungu, stolen by Dominick Welch
|3.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Lofton made layup
|3.0
|+ 1
|Stef Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Lofton made layup
|3.0
|Stef Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Stef Smith
|7.0
|Matt Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|16.0
|Everett Duncan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|59
|Field Goals
|17-48 (35.4%)
|19-61 (31.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-20 (15.0%)
|4-27 (14.8%)
|Free Throws
|24-34 (70.6%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|44
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|28
|31
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|20
|25
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Vermont 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|St. Bonaventure 0-2
|53.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|35.4
|FG%
|31.1
|
|
|15.0
|3PT FG%
|14.8
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lamb
|15
|10
|3
|3/12
|0/7
|9/10
|4
|31
|1
|1
|2
|1
|9
|E. Duncan
|14
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|9/11
|3
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Shungu
|7
|5
|4
|2/4
|1/2
|2/4
|4
|26
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|S. Smith
|7
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Giddens
|4
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|14
|5
|6
|4/13
|1/6
|5/6
|2
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Welch
|13
|11
|3
|4/10
|2/8
|3/4
|4
|37
|2
|1
|4
|3
|8
|A. Ikpeze
|11
|9
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|A. Vasquez
|5
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|B. Planutis
|4
|9
|1
|2/11
|0/5
|0/0
|4
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|8
-
16BAYLOR
WASH59
48
2nd 8:10 ESPN
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST34
58
2nd 17:18
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA40
51
2nd 8:44
-
SIMPU
SACST26
66
2nd 5:56
-
UIW
NCOLO46
55
2nd 15:10
-
PORT
USC23
33
1st 5:38 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO29
42
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII0
0130.5 O/U
-17.5
12:00am