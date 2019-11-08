UVM
Vermont takes out St. Bonaventure on Lamb's double-double

  • Nov 08, 2019

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Anthony Lamb scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Vermont held off St. Bonaventure 61-59 on Friday night.

Lamb's 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line overcame a 3-for-12 shooting performance from the field including 0 for 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Catamounts - in their season opener - stretched their 28-24 halftime led to a 10-point margin after a pair of Everett Duncan free throw with 6:25 remaining. Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch converted layups for the Bonnies in the last seconds for the game's final score.

Duncan had 14 points for Vermont.

Lofton had 14 points and six assists for the Bonnies (0-2). Welch added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Amadi Ikpeze posted 11 points and nine rebounds.

Vermont faces Bucknell on the road on Sunday. Saint Bonaventure takes on Siena on the road on Tuesday.

---

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Dominick Welch made layup 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ben Shungu, stolen by Dominick Welch 3.0
+ 2 Kyle Lofton made layup 3.0
+ 1 Stef Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 2 Kyle Lofton made layup 3.0
  Stef Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Bobby Planutis 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Stef Smith 7.0
  Matt Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis 16.0
  Everett Duncan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
Team Stats
Points 61 59
Field Goals 17-48 (35.4%) 19-61 (31.1%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 4-27 (14.8%)
Free Throws 24-34 (70.6%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 41 44
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 28 31
Team 6 1
Assists 15 11
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 20 25
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
A. Lamb F
15 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
K. Lofton G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Vermont 1-0 283361
home team logo St. Bonaventure 0-2 243559
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Vermont 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 0-2 53.0 PPG 43 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
00
A. Lamb F PPG RPG APG FG%
0
K. Lofton G 8.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 27.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
A. Lamb F 15 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
0
K. Lofton G 14 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
35.4 FG% 31.1
15.0 3PT FG% 14.8
70.6 FT% 77.3
Vermont
Starters
A. Lamb
E. Duncan
B. Shungu
S. Smith
D. Giddens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lamb 15 10 3 3/12 0/7 9/10 4 31 1 1 2 1 9
E. Duncan 14 2 3 2/5 1/4 9/11 3 35 0 0 0 0 2
B. Shungu 7 5 4 2/4 1/2 2/4 4 26 0 0 5 1 4
S. Smith 7 1 2 2/10 1/4 2/4 1 30 1 0 4 0 1
D. Giddens 4 5 0 2/5 0/0 0/1 1 16 0 1 0 1 4
Bench
R. Davis
R. Duncan
D. Demuth
B. Patella
A. Deloney
J. Speidel
S. Nash
K. Garrison
D. Adiang
N. Fiorillo
E. Beckett
I. Powell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Davis 8 6 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 2 24 2 1 2 2 4
R. Duncan 4 3 2 2/4 0/1 0/1 3 19 2 0 1 1 2
D. Demuth 2 2 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 2
B. Patella 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
A. Deloney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adiang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fiorillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Beckett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 15 17/48 3/20 24/34 20 200 6 3 14 7 28
St. Bonaventure
Starters
K. Lofton
D. Welch
A. Ikpeze
A. Vasquez
B. Planutis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 14 5 6 4/13 1/6 5/6 2 40 1 0 1 2 3
D. Welch 13 11 3 4/10 2/8 3/4 4 37 2 1 4 3 8
A. Ikpeze 11 9 0 5/9 0/0 1/2 3 29 0 0 1 3 6
A. Vasquez 5 2 1 1/5 1/3 2/2 3 20 0 1 1 0 2
B. Planutis 4 9 1 2/11 0/5 0/0 4 29 3 0 2 1 8
Bench
J. Winston
M. Johnson
A. Okoli
R. Carpenter
J. Adaway
O. Osunniyi
J. English
M. Lacewell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Winston 10 4 0 2/5 0/1 6/8 0 15 1 0 0 1 3
M. Johnson 2 1 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 4 20 2 0 1 1 0
A. Okoli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Carpenter 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 1 1
J. Adaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Osunniyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. English - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lacewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 43 11 19/61 4/27 17/22 25 200 9 2 11 12 31
