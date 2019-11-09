Yurtseven carries Georgetown past Cent. Arkansas 89-78
WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Georgetown got past Central Arkansas 89-78 on Saturday.
Yurtseven secured his double-double by halftime with 13 points and 12 boards as Georgetown led 52-42 after shooting 51%. On Wednesday, Yurtseven tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds in his debut as the Hoyas overcame a 19-point second-half deficit, closing the game on a 20-1 run to beat Mount St. Mary's.
Jagan Mosely had 13 points for Georgetown (2-0). Jamorko Pickett added 10 points.
Hayden Koval had 21 points for the Bears (1-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 15 points. Jaxson Baker had 12 points.
Georgetown takes on Penn State at home on Thursday. Central Arkansas faces Duke on the road on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|39.1
|62.5
|Three Point %
|44.4
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Bad pass turnover on Rylan Bergersen, stolen by Qudus Wahab
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|1.0
|Lewis McDaniel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Eddy Kayouloud
|8.0
|+ 3
|Hayden Koval made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Bergersen
|20.0
|Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Rylan Bergersen
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|49.0
|Rylan Bergersen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|89
|Field Goals
|28-73 (38.4%)
|33-66 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-36 (33.3%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|55
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|22
|37
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|17
|19
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|19
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cent. Arkansas 1-2
|66.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Georgetown 2-0
|81.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|H. Koval C
|9.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|35.7 FG%
|
44
|O. Yurtseven C
|20.0 PPG
|12.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|77.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. Koval C
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|O. Yurtseven C
|17 PTS
|15 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Koval
|21
|4
|1
|8/13
|4/5
|1/1
|2
|39
|2
|3
|2
|0
|4
|E. Kayouloud
|15
|6
|3
|6/18
|0/5
|3/4
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|D. Jones
|10
|0
|6
|3/8
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Bergersen
|8
|6
|4
|3/13
|0/6
|2/4
|4
|31
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|S. Shittu
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Koval
|21
|4
|1
|8/13
|4/5
|1/1
|2
|39
|2
|3
|2
|0
|4
|E. Kayouloud
|15
|6
|3
|6/18
|0/5
|3/4
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|D. Jones
|10
|0
|6
|3/8
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Bergersen
|8
|6
|4
|3/13
|0/6
|2/4
|4
|31
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|S. Shittu
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|12
|1
|1
|4/9
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. McDaniel
|9
|5
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|A. Weidenaar
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Chatham
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Cooper
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Olowokere
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Vanover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Munson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|26
|17
|28/73
|12/36
|10/14
|20
|200
|10
|3
|11
|4
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|17
|15
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|19
|0
|3
|4
|5
|10
|J. Mosely
|13
|3
|2
|4/4
|2/2
|3/3
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Pickett
|10
|7
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|24
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|M. McClung
|6
|4
|2
|1/10
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Akinjo
|5
|1
|7
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|17
|15
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|19
|0
|3
|4
|5
|10
|J. Mosely
|13
|3
|2
|4/4
|2/2
|3/3
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Pickett
|10
|7
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|24
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|M. McClung
|6
|4
|2
|1/10
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Akinjo
|5
|1
|7
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blair
|9
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|G. Alexander
|9
|5
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Allen
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. LeBlanc
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M. Gardner
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Q. Wahab
|4
|7
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ighoefe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Azinge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|50
|19
|33/66
|8/22
|15/20
|16
|200
|7
|6
|19
|13
|37
-
WRIGHT
MIAOH80
72
2nd 2:08
-
GAST
CHARLS62
61
2nd 11:50
-
LAFAY
STFRAN61
68
2nd 2:15
-
MORGAN
TEMPLE56
71
2nd 2:06
-
SUTAH
NEB59
64
2nd 4:09
-
PORTST
IND57
66
2nd 8:00
-
STNYBRK
12SETON33
37
2nd 17:43
-
PVAM
UCF22
31
1st 2:09
-
UMKC
OKLAST26
36
1st 1:04 ESP+
-
TEXSO
WICHST16
11
1st 5:58
-
UMBC
FGC24
29
1st 7:09
-
UTVALL
DENVER26
26
1st 3:36
-
LOYMD
CHIST37
26
1st 5:57
-
EDIN
CLEVST1
10
1st 17:33
-
NCCU
SFA38
40
1st 0.0
-
DEL
SILL34
24
1st 0.0
-
CARK
GTOWN78
89
Final
-
GWEBB
WCAR59
71
Final
-
NICHST
PITT75
70
Final
-
ROBERT
ND57
92
Final
-
ALCORN
LAMON72
73
Final/OT
-
NCASHV
CIT91
76
Final
-
SUNYPOLY
BU63
91
Final
-
UMASS
FAIR62
60
Final
-
HOLY
NH83
87
Final
-
HEIDE
OHIO50
88
Final
-
HOW
GWASH0
0138 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
IONA
LSALLE0
0153 O/U
+1
4:00pm NBCS
-
TEXST
AF0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MTSU
LPSCMB0
0144 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
STJOHN0
0151.5 O/U
-27
4:00pm FS2
-
WAGNER
PSU0
0135 O/U
-25.5
4:00pm
-
MNMTH
HOFSTRA0
0146 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
KSTATE
UNLV0
0133 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
NIOWA
NILL0
0130.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PEAY
WKY0
0149 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
NJTECH
PROV0
0146 O/U
-16.5
4:30pm
-
IOWAST
OREGST0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
CAN
BROWN0
0143 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
TNST
CHATT0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
PENN
RICE0
0147.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm
-
IDAHO
UCRIV0
0133 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
TXSA
OAK0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
5:30pm
-
ROCKY
MONST0
0
6:00pm
-
USD
LNGBCH0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
NORL
BUTLER0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
BALLST
EVAN0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
HIGHPT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
GETTY
MOUNT0
0
7:00pm
-
WMICH
MILW0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
WSCSTT
WISGB0
0
7:00pm
-
INDST
DAYTON0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LEHIGH
ALBANY0
0147 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
TEXAS
23PURDUE0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
VALPO
STLOU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
UCIRV
PEPPER0
0147 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
8GONZAG0
0139.5 O/U
-36
8:00pm ATSN
-
IUPUI
BRAD0
0138.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
ETNST
TNMART0
0149 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
WILL0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
BCU
13TXTECH0
0144.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm
-
STHRN
MURYST0
0142 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
OKLA
MINN0
0143.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm BTN
-
USM
SALAB0
0141 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0151 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
TXARL0
0142 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
MARMETH
TNTECH0
0
8:00pm
-
RI
7MD0
0144.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm FS1
-
PRINCE
SANFRAN0
0141 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
NMEX0
0163 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
SEATTLE0
0142 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
SDAKST
CSBAK0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
NEVADA0
0142.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm ATSN
-
CSFULL
STNFRD0
0140 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
BOISE
15OREG0
0136 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN