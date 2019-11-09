CARK
Yurtseven carries Georgetown past Cent. Arkansas 89-78

  • Nov 09, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Georgetown got past Central Arkansas 89-78 on Saturday.

Yurtseven secured his double-double by halftime with 13 points and 12 boards as Georgetown led 52-42 after shooting 51%. On Wednesday, Yurtseven tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds in his debut as the Hoyas overcame a 19-point second-half deficit, closing the game on a 20-1 run to beat Mount St. Mary's.

Jagan Mosely had 13 points for Georgetown (2-0). Jamorko Pickett added 10 points.

Hayden Koval had 21 points for the Bears (1-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 15 points. Jaxson Baker had 12 points.

Georgetown takes on Penn State at home on Thursday. Central Arkansas faces Duke on the road on Tuesday.

Key Players
H. Koval
J. Akinjo
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
52.4 Field Goal % 39.1
62.5 Three Point % 44.4
75.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Bad pass turnover on Rylan Bergersen, stolen by Qudus Wahab 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen 1.0
  Lewis McDaniel missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Eddy Kayouloud 8.0
+ 3 Hayden Koval made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Bergersen 20.0
  Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Rylan Bergersen 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab 49.0
  Rylan Bergersen missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
Team Stats
Points 78 89
Field Goals 28-73 (38.4%) 33-66 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-36 (33.3%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 55
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 22 37
Team 5 5
Assists 17 19
Steals 10 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 11 19
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
H. Koval C
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
44
O. Yurtseven C
17 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 1-2 423678
home team logo Georgetown 2-0 543589
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 1-2 66.0 PPG 43 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Georgetown 2-0 81.0 PPG 43 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
15
H. Koval C 9.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.5 APG 35.7 FG%
44
O. Yurtseven C 20.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 1.0 APG 77.8 FG%
Top Scorers
15
H. Koval C 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
44
O. Yurtseven C 17 PTS 15 REB 2 AST
38.4 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 36.4
71.4 FT% 75.0
Cent. Arkansas
Starters
H. Koval
E. Kayouloud
D. Jones
R. Bergersen
S. Shittu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Koval 21 4 1 8/13 4/5 1/1 2 39 2 3 2 0 4
E. Kayouloud 15 6 3 6/18 0/5 3/4 4 35 1 0 2 0 6
D. Jones 10 0 6 3/8 2/5 2/3 0 17 1 0 0 0 0
R. Bergersen 8 6 4 3/13 0/6 2/4 4 31 3 0 2 2 4
S. Shittu 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
J. Mosely
J. Pickett
M. McClung
J. Akinjo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 17 15 2 7/10 0/0 3/5 3 19 0 3 4 5 10
J. Mosely 13 3 2 4/4 2/2 3/3 1 27 1 1 1 0 3
J. Pickett 10 7 1 4/7 2/3 0/1 1 24 0 1 2 3 4
M. McClung 6 4 2 1/10 0/4 4/4 2 18 2 0 1 0 4
J. Akinjo 5 1 7 2/8 1/3 0/0 0 23 1 0 3 1 0
