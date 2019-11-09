Heron lifts St. John's past Central Connecticut 87-57
JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Mustapha Heron had 30 points as St. John's easily defeated Central Connecticut 87-57 on Saturday.
Heron shot 6 for 7 from behind the arc.
LJ Figueroa had 17 points and six assists for St. John's (2-0). Julian Champagnie added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Damien Sears had 11 rebounds for the home team.
Greg Outlaw had 11 points off the bench for the Blue Devils (0-2). Karrington Wallace led the team with 10 rebounds.
St. John's matches up against New Hampshire at home on Tuesday. Central Connecticut plays Arizona State on the road on Thursday.
---
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
|16.0
|Jamir Reed missed layup
|18.0
|Lost ball turnover on Thomas O'Connell, stolen by Jamir Reed
|18.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jamir Reed, stolen by Thomas O'Connell
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on Justin Cole, stolen by Jamir Reed
|32.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Ola Olamuyiwa
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Trey Tennyson
|1:03
|Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|+ 3
|Trey Tennyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thai Segwai
|1:16
|Defensive rebound by Jamir Reed
|1:23
|Thomas O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|87
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|34-76 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-30 (50.0%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|49
|Offensive
|7
|14
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|21
|15
|Fouls
|16
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CCSU 0-2
|59.0 PPG
|36 RPG
|15.0 APG
|St. John's 2-0
|109.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|34.0
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|53.3
|
