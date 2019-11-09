CCTST
STJOHN

No Text

Heron lifts St. John's past Central Connecticut 87-57

  • Nov 09, 2019

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Mustapha Heron had 30 points as St. John's easily defeated Central Connecticut 87-57 on Saturday.

Heron shot 6 for 7 from behind the arc.

LJ Figueroa had 17 points and six assists for St. John's (2-0). Julian Champagnie added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Damien Sears had 11 rebounds for the home team.

Greg Outlaw had 11 points off the bench for the Blue Devils (0-2). Karrington Wallace led the team with 10 rebounds.

St. John's matches up against New Hampshire at home on Tuesday. Central Connecticut plays Arizona State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Damien Sears 16.0
  Jamir Reed missed layup 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Thomas O'Connell, stolen by Jamir Reed 18.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jamir Reed, stolen by Thomas O'Connell 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on Justin Cole, stolen by Jamir Reed 32.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Ola Olamuyiwa 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey Tennyson 1:03
  Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
+ 3 Trey Tennyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thai Segwai 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Jamir Reed 1:23
  Thomas O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
Team Stats
Points 57 87
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 34-76 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 15-30 (50.0%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 49
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 27 29
Team 5 6
Assists 10 19
Steals 4 10
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 21 15
Fouls 16 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
J. Coleman G
11 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
0
M. Heron G
30 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo CCSU 0-2 332457
home team logo St. John's 2-0 394887
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo CCSU 0-2 59.0 PPG 36 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo St. John's 2-0 109.0 PPG 45 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
0
G. Outlaw G 13.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.0 APG 33.3 FG%
0
M. Heron G 25.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
G. Outlaw G 11 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
0
M. Heron G 30 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
34.0 FG% 44.7
33.3 3PT FG% 39.3
50.0 FT% 53.3
CCSU
Starters
J. Coleman
Z. Newkirk
X. Wilson
K. Wallace
J. Reed
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Coleman 11 4 0 5/11 1/3 0/0 5 19 0 0 3 1 3
Z. Newkirk 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 0 0
X. Wilson 5 2 1 2/7 0/3 1/2 2 24 0 2 1 1 1
K. Wallace 4 10 1 1/5 0/0 2/6 2 20 0 1 1 2 8
J. Reed 0 2 2 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 26 2 0 2 0 2
Bench
G. Outlaw
M. Baker
T. Tennyson
S. Ayangma
T. Segwai
D. Marshall Jr.
O. Olamuyiwa
I. Krishnan
T. Rowe
J. Udofia
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Outlaw 11 4 3 3/9 0/1 5/9 3 21 1 0 0 2 2
M. Baker 7 4 0 2/6 2/4 1/2 0 22 0 0 5 1 3
T. Tennyson 6 2 1 1/3 1/1 3/6 0 19 0 1 3 0 2
S. Ayangma 5 6 1 2/3 0/0 1/3 2 18 0 0 3 0 6
T. Segwai 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
D. Marshall Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
O. Olamuyiwa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
I. Krishnan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Udofia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 34 10 18/53 6/18 15/30 16 200 4 4 21 7 27
St. John's
Starters
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
J. Champagnie
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 30 2 3 10/15 6/7 4/5 2 27 1 1 4 1 1
L. Figueroa 17 6 6 6/16 5/10 0/0 3 29 0 1 1 0 6
J. Champagnie 10 8 1 5/11 0/2 0/1 0 24 3 2 2 1 7
N. Rutherford 5 2 1 1/3 0/1 3/4 4 18 1 0 1 1 1
J. Roberts 4 7 3 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 26 1 4 0 2 5
Bench
D. Sears
M. Earlington
D. Caraher
G. Williams Jr.
J. Cole
T. O'Connell
R. Dunn
I. Steere
J. McGriff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sears 8 11 2 4/8 0/0 0/2 2 14 1 0 2 6 5
M. Earlington 5 3 0 2/6 0/1 1/2 4 15 1 0 1 2 1
D. Caraher 4 1 0 2/7 0/4 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 0 1
G. Williams Jr. 4 3 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 4 21 1 0 1 1 2
J. Cole 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
T. O'Connell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
R. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 43 19 34/76 11/28 8/15 24 200 10 8 15 14 29
NCAA BB Scores