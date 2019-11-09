DEL
SILL

No Text

Anderson's late buckets give Delaware win over S. Illinois

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) Kevin Anderson scored his only points of the game in the final seconds and Ryan Allen dropped in two free throws to seal Delaware's 56-54 victory over Southern Illinois in the Sunshine Slam on Saturday.

Anderson missed his first seven shots before driving for two straight layups to put the Blue Hens back out front 54-53 with 30 seconds remaining. Allen clinched it with two free throws with 7 seconds left to give the Blue Hens their first 3-0 start since the 1999-2000 season.

SIU's Barret Benson missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

The Salukis trailed throughout until they overcame a 13-point deficit late to go ahead 53-50 before Delaware finished on a 6-2 run.

Nate Darling led the Blue Hens with 18 points, nailing 4 of 8 from distance. Allen added 17 points.

Aaron Cook led Southern Illinois with 16 points.

The Blue Hens, who beat Oakland 56-53 Friday, will face Texas-San Antonio Sunday.

SIU (2-1) which beat UTSA 72-60 Friday, will face Oakland Sunday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois 38:41
  Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Barret Benson 3.0
  Nate Darling missed free throw 3.0
  Personal foul on Harwin Francois 3.0
+ 1 Aaron Cook Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Aaron Cook Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Anderson 4.0
+ 1 Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Ryan Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Cook Jr. 7.0
Team Stats
Points 56 54
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 23 26
Team 1 4
Assists 11 12
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
N. Darling G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
A. Cook Jr. G
16 PTS, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Delaware 3-0 342256
home team logo S. Illinois 2-1 243054
Silver Spurs Arena Kissimmee, FL
Silver Spurs Arena Kissimmee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Delaware 3-0 76.5 PPG 45.5 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 2-1 74.0 PPG 45.5 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
3
N. Darling G 22.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.0 APG 47.1 FG%
10
A. Cook Jr. G 14.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 4.0 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
N. Darling G 18 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
10
A. Cook Jr. G 16 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
38.9 FG% 40.0
25.0 3PT FG% 29.4
57.1 FT% 75.0
Delaware
Starters
N. Darling
R. Allen
J. Mutts
K. Anderson
C. Goss
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Darling 18 6 2 6/13 4/8 2/6 1 36 1 0 2 1 5
R. Allen 17 2 2 6/10 0/3 5/5 2 30 2 1 3 0 2
J. Mutts 5 12 2 2/6 0/0 1/2 5 35 1 0 3 6 6
K. Anderson 4 3 5 2/7 0/1 0/0 3 37 2 0 2 0 3
C. Goss 3 0 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. McCoy
J. Cushing
A. Novakovich
D. Painter
R. Gardner
D. Long
E. Asamoah
F. Rullo IV
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCoy 7 5 0 3/3 1/1 0/1 2 18 1 0 0 0 5
J. Cushing 2 1 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
A. Novakovich 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 1
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Asamoah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rullo IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 31 11 21/54 6/24 8/14 16 200 8 1 11 8 23
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Cook Jr.
E. McGill
M. Domask
B. Benson
H. Francois
Starters
A. Cook Jr.
E. McGill
M. Domask
B. Benson
H. Francois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cook Jr. 16 0 4 6/12 1/2 3/4 2 35 2 0 4 0 0
E. McGill 11 8 2 3/10 1/2 4/6 2 34 1 0 4 2 6
M. Domask 9 6 3 3/8 1/3 2/2 1 34 0 0 2 1 5
B. Benson 8 7 0 4/6 0/2 0/0 2 28 0 1 1 1 6
H. Francois 0 4 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
B. Gooch
L. Jones
T. Brown
R. Suggs Jr.
J. Gardner
B. Harvey
K. Davis
S. Dembele
W. Keller
S. Jeremic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Gooch 5 1 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
L. Jones 5 6 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 1 5
T. Brown 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
R. Suggs Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Keller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jeremic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 32 12 20/50 5/17 9/12 14 200 4 1 12 6 26
NCAA BB Scores