Anderson's late buckets give Delaware win over S. Illinois
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) Kevin Anderson scored his only points of the game in the final seconds and Ryan Allen dropped in two free throws to seal Delaware's 56-54 victory over Southern Illinois in the Sunshine Slam on Saturday.
Anderson missed his first seven shots before driving for two straight layups to put the Blue Hens back out front 54-53 with 30 seconds remaining. Allen clinched it with two free throws with 7 seconds left to give the Blue Hens their first 3-0 start since the 1999-2000 season.
SIU's Barret Benson missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.
The Salukis trailed throughout until they overcame a 13-point deficit late to go ahead 53-50 before Delaware finished on a 6-2 run.
Nate Darling led the Blue Hens with 18 points, nailing 4 of 8 from distance. Allen added 17 points.
Aaron Cook led Southern Illinois with 16 points.
The Blue Hens, who beat Oakland 56-53 Friday, will face Texas-San Antonio Sunday.
SIU (2-1) which beat UTSA 72-60 Friday, will face Oakland Sunday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|38:41
|Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|3.0
|Nate Darling missed free throw
|3.0
|Personal foul on Harwin Francois
|3.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Aaron Cook Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Kevin Anderson
|4.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Cook Jr.
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|54
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|20-50 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|36
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Delaware 3-0
|76.5 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|21.0 APG
|S. Illinois 2-1
|74.0 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|N. Darling G
|22.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
10
|A. Cook Jr. G
|14.5 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|4.0 APG
|59.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Darling G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|A. Cook Jr. G
|16 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Darling
|18
|6
|2
|6/13
|4/8
|2/6
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|R. Allen
|17
|2
|2
|6/10
|0/3
|5/5
|2
|30
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|J. Mutts
|5
|12
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|35
|1
|0
|3
|6
|6
|K. Anderson
|4
|3
|5
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Goss
|3
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Darling
|18
|6
|2
|6/13
|4/8
|2/6
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|R. Allen
|17
|2
|2
|6/10
|0/3
|5/5
|2
|30
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|J. Mutts
|5
|12
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|35
|1
|0
|3
|6
|6
|K. Anderson
|4
|3
|5
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Goss
|3
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCoy
|7
|5
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Cushing
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Novakovich
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Asamoah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Rullo IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|31
|11
|21/54
|6/24
|8/14
|16
|200
|8
|1
|11
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cook Jr.
|16
|0
|4
|6/12
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|35
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|E. McGill
|11
|8
|2
|3/10
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|34
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|M. Domask
|9
|6
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|B. Benson
|8
|7
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|H. Francois
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cook Jr.
|16
|0
|4
|6/12
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|35
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|E. McGill
|11
|8
|2
|3/10
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|34
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|M. Domask
|9
|6
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|B. Benson
|8
|7
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|H. Francois
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Gooch
|5
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Jones
|5
|6
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|T. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Suggs Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jeremic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|32
|12
|20/50
|5/17
|9/12
|14
|200
|4
|1
|12
|6
|26
