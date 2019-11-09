Toppin scores 29 to lift Dayton past Indiana St. 86-81
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin had a career-high 29 points plus 12 rebounds as Dayton edged past Indiana State 86-81 on Saturday night.
Jalen Crutcher had 14 points and six assists for Dayton (1-0). Rodney Chatman added 12 points, four assists and three steals. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the home team.
Tyreke Key had 21 points for the Sycamores (0-1). Jordan Barnes added 19 points and nine rebounds. Christian Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Dayton plays Charleston Southern at home next Saturday. Indiana State plays Louisville on the road on Wednesday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|1.0
|Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|6.0
|Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|13.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Barnes made layup
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|86
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|7-27 (25.9%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|29
|22
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dayton 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|47.4
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|25.9
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|29
|12
|3
|10/16
|1/3
|8/11
|3
|36
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9
|J. Crutcher
|14
|2
|6
|5/11
|0/5
|4/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Mikesell
|12
|4
|3
|4/8
|0/4
|4/7
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|R. Chatman
|12
|4
|4
|3/6
|3/5
|3/6
|1
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
