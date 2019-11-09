INDST
DAYTON

No Text

Toppin scores 29 to lift Dayton past Indiana St. 86-81

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin had a career-high 29 points plus 12 rebounds as Dayton edged past Indiana State 86-81 on Saturday night.

Jalen Crutcher had 14 points and six assists for Dayton (1-0). Rodney Chatman added 12 points, four assists and three steals. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the home team.

Tyreke Key had 21 points for the Sycamores (0-1). Jordan Barnes added 19 points and nine rebounds. Christian Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Dayton plays Charleston Southern at home next Saturday. Indiana State plays Louisville on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Tyreke Key 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey Landers 1.0
  Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes 6.0
  Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Tyreke Key 13.0
+ 2 Jordan Barnes made layup 18.0
Team Stats
Points 81 86
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 29 22
Team 3 3
Assists 10 18
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Key G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
O. Toppin F
29 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana State 0-1 334881
home team logo Dayton 1-0 384886
UD Arena Dayton, OH
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Dayton 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
T. Key G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
O. Toppin F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 21 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
1
O. Toppin F 29 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
47.4 FG% 48.3
40.0 3PT FG% 25.9
77.8 FT% 70.0
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
J. Barnes
C. Williams
T. Williams
B. Kessinger
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 21 4 2 4/8 1/3 12/14 5 23 0 0 2 1 3
J. Barnes 19 9 4 8/16 3/7 0/0 1 37 0 0 1 1 8
C. Williams 14 8 2 5/10 1/1 3/3 0 30 1 0 1 0 8
T. Williams 6 1 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 4 24 0 0 2 0 1
B. Kessinger 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
T. Key
J. Barnes
C. Williams
T. Williams
B. Kessinger
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 21 4 2 4/8 1/3 12/14 5 23 0 0 2 1 3
J. Barnes 19 9 4 8/16 3/7 0/0 1 37 0 0 1 1 8
C. Williams 14 8 2 5/10 1/1 3/3 0 30 1 0 1 0 8
T. Williams 6 1 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 4 24 0 0 2 0 1
B. Kessinger 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
J. LaRavia
C. Neese
C. Bacote
C. Agbo
C. Barnes
T. Martin
D. Washington
B. Brinkmeyer
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. LaRavia 8 6 0 2/7 0/2 4/6 4 30 2 1 2 3 3
C. Neese 7 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 16 2 0 1 0 1
C. Bacote 2 3 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 3
C. Agbo 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 1 1 1
C. Barnes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 36 10 27/57 6/15 21/27 24 200 5 1 11 7 29
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
R. Mikesell
R. Chatman
C. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 29 12 3 10/16 1/3 8/11 3 36 0 2 2 3 9
J. Crutcher 14 2 6 5/11 0/5 4/4 2 33 1 0 1 1 1
R. Mikesell 12 4 3 4/8 0/4 4/7 2 30 0 1 1 1 3
R. Chatman 12 4 4 3/6 3/5 3/6 1 28 3 0 1 0 4
C. Johnson 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 1 1
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
R. Mikesell
R. Chatman
C. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 29 12 3 10/16 1/3 8/11 3 36 0 2 2 3 9
J. Crutcher 14 2 6 5/11 0/5 4/4 2 33 1 0 1 1 1
R. Mikesell 12 4 3 4/8 0/4 4/7 2 30 0 1 1 1 3
R. Chatman 12 4 4 3/6 3/5 3/6 1 28 3 0 1 0 4
C. Johnson 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 1 1
Bench
T. Landers
I. Watson
D. Cohill
J. Matos
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Landers 7 4 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 17 1 0 2 2 2
I. Watson 6 2 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 21 0 1 1 1 1
D. Cohill 4 1 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
J. Matos 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 31 18 29/60 7/27 21/30 19 200 5 5 9 9 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores