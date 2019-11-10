Drew carries Nevada over Loyola Marymount 72-67
RENO, Nev. (AP) Lindsey Drew had 24 points as Nevada narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 72-67 on Saturday night.
Jazz Johnson added 20 points for the Wolf Pack (1-1). Johncarlos Reyes had 10 points and Robby Robinson added nine rebounds.
Eli Scott scored 18 points for the Lions (1-1). Ivan Alipiev added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Nevada takes on Texas-Arlington at home on Tuesday. Loyola Marymount takes on Colorado State at home next Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|0.0
|Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|4.0
|Kane Milling missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Kane Milling missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Nevada
|4.0
|Ivan Alipiev missed layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Lindsey Drew missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|72
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|24-56 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-30 (23.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|40
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|22
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|41.8
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|23.3
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Scott
|18
|5
|3
|6/13
|0/1
|6/8
|5
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|I. Alipiev
|13
|9
|0
|5/13
|2/8
|1/1
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|P. Dortch
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Johansson
|5
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Bell
|4
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Scott
|18
|5
|3
|6/13
|0/1
|6/8
|5
|26
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|I. Alipiev
|13
|9
|0
|5/13
|2/8
|1/1
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|P. Dortch
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Johansson
|5
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Bell
|4
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dos Anjos
|8
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Williams
|8
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Leaupepe
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Zivanovic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Nekic
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Seebold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|26
|11
|23/55
|6/21
|15/19
|22
|200
|5
|0
|10
|3
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Drew
|24
|9
|7
|7/13
|2/7
|8/9
|4
|34
|1
|1
|5
|0
|9
|J. Johnson
|20
|5
|1
|6/13
|4/10
|4/4
|1
|39
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Reyes
|10
|2
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|N. Zouzoua
|9
|2
|4
|2/10
|1/5
|4/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Robinson
|6
|9
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Drew
|24
|9
|7
|7/13
|2/7
|8/9
|4
|34
|1
|1
|5
|0
|9
|J. Johnson
|20
|5
|1
|6/13
|4/10
|4/4
|1
|39
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Reyes
|10
|2
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|N. Zouzoua
|9
|2
|4
|2/10
|1/5
|4/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Robinson
|6
|9
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hymes
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|K. Milling
|1
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|1/4
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Meeks
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bansuelo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Courseault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|34
|13
|24/56
|7/30
|17/22
|21
|200
|7
|5
|11
|6
|28
-
ROBERT
ND57
92
Final
-
NCASHV
CIT91
76
Final
-
CARK
GTOWN78
89
Final
-
ALCORN
LAMON72
73
Final/OT
-
NICHST
PITT75
70
Final
-
GWEBB
WCAR59
71
Final
-
SUNYPOLY
BU63
91
Final
-
HOLY
NH83
87
Final
-
UMASS
FAIR62
60
Final
-
HEIDE
OHIO50
88
Final
-
PORTST
IND74
85
Final
-
SUTAH
NEB79
78
Final/2OT
-
LAFAY
STFRAN72
73
Final
-
GAST
CHARLS80
84
Final
-
WRIGHT
MIAOH88
81
Final
-
MORGAN
TEMPLE57
75
Final
-
STNYBRK
12SETON57
74
Final
-
NCCU
SFA64
94
Final
-
UMBC
FGC65
61
Final
-
UTVALL
DENVER62
74
Final
-
UMKC
OKLAST51
69
Final
-
DEL
SILL56
54
Final
-
PVAM
UCF69
73
Final
-
TEXSO
WICHST63
69
Final
-
LOYMD
CHIST98
85
Final
-
EDIN
CLEVST54
79
Final
-
HOW
GWASH62
76
Final
-
IONA
LSALLE64
70
Final/OT
-
MTSU
LPSCMB73
70
Final
-
TEXST
AF71
78
Final
-
CCTST
STJOHN57
87
Final
-
SDGST
BYU76
71
Final
-
MNMTH
HOFSTRA74
94
Final
-
KSTATE
UNLV60
56
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
PSU64
91
Final
-
NIOWA
NILL64
54
Final
-
PEAY
WKY75
97
Final
-
NJTECH
PROV47
76
Final
-
IOWAST
OREGST74
80
Final
-
CAN
BROWN68
75
Final
-
TNST
CHATT57
59
Final
-
PENN
RICE61
80
Final
-
IDAHO
UCRIV51
58
Final
-
TXSA
OAK62
75
Final
-
ROCKY
MONST60
93
Final
-
USD
LNGBCH62
74
Final
-
NORL
BUTLER53
79
Final
-
BALLST
EVAN75
79
Final
-
HIGHPT
WOFF61
89
Final
-
GETTY
MOUNT58
75
Final
-
WMICH
MILW115
110
Final/3OT
-
WSCSTT
WISGB64
115
Final
-
INDST
DAYTON81
86
Final
-
LEHIGH
ALBANY74
70
Final
-
TEXAS
23PURDUE70
66
Final
-
VALPO
STLOU70
81
Final
-
UCIRV
PEPPER73
77
Final
-
ARKPB
8GONZAG60
110
Final
-
IUPUI
BRAD56
90
Final
-
ETNST
TNMART92
75
Final
-
STETSON
WILL77
75
Final
-
BCU
13TXTECH44
79
Final
-
STHRN
MURYST49
69
Final
-
OKLA
MINN71
62
Final
-
USM
SALAB69
75
Final
-
MCNSE
LALAF80
85
Final
-
TULSA
TXARL59
73
Final
-
MARMETH
TNTECH70
83
Final
-
RI
7MD55
73
Final
-
PRINCE
SANFRAN72
82
Final
-
CSN
NMEX70
97
Final
-
EWASH
SEATTLE74
66
Final
-
SDAKST
CSBAK93
91
Final/2OT
-
LOYMRY
NEVADA67
72
Final
-
CSFULL
STNFRD54
70
Final
-
BOISE
15OREG75
106
Final