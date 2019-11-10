LOYMRY
RENO, Nev. (AP) Lindsey Drew had 24 points as Nevada narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 72-67 on Saturday night.

Jazz Johnson added 20 points for the Wolf Pack (1-1). Johncarlos Reyes had 10 points and Robby Robinson added nine rebounds.

Eli Scott scored 18 points for the Lions (1-1). Ivan Alipiev added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Nevada takes on Texas-Arlington at home on Tuesday. Loyola Marymount takes on Colorado State at home next Saturday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson 0.0
  Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev 4.0
  Kane Milling missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Kane Milling missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Nevada 4.0
  Ivan Alipiev missed layup 6.0
+ 1 Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Lindsey Drew missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos 10.0
Team Stats
Points 67 72
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-30 (23.3%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 40
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 23 28
Team 4 6
Assists 11 13
Steals 5 7
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
E. Scott G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
14
L. Drew G
24 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo LMU 1-1 363167
home team logo Nevada 1-1 324072
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 1-1 105.0 PPG 36 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Nevada 1-1 74.0 PPG 35 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
0
E. Scott G 13.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 9.0 APG 40.0 FG%
14
L. Drew G 30.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 8.0 APG 63.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
E. Scott G 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
14
L. Drew G 24 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
41.8 FG% 42.9
28.6 3PT FG% 23.3
78.9 FT% 77.3
LMU
Starters
E. Scott
I. Alipiev
P. Dortch
E. Johansson
J. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 18 5 3 6/13 0/1 6/8 5 26 0 0 4 1 4
I. Alipiev 13 9 0 5/13 2/8 1/1 2 34 0 0 0 0 9
P. Dortch 6 2 0 2/4 2/3 0/1 2 16 0 0 1 0 2
E. Johansson 5 4 0 1/4 1/4 2/2 2 31 1 0 1 0 4
J. Bell 4 1 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
J. Dos Anjos
D. Williams
K. Leaupepe
L. Zivanovic
L. Nekic
S. Sisoho Jawara
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
R. Seebold
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dos Anjos 8 2 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 1 1
D. Williams 8 2 4 2/5 0/1 4/5 2 14 3 0 0 0 2
K. Leaupepe 5 1 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 4 28 0 0 2 0 1
L. Zivanovic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Nekic 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Sisoho Jawara 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Seebold - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 26 11 23/55 6/21 15/19 22 200 5 0 10 3 23
Nevada
Starters
L. Drew
J. Johnson
J. Reyes
N. Zouzoua
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Drew 24 9 7 7/13 2/7 8/9 4 34 1 1 5 0 9
J. Johnson 20 5 1 6/13 4/10 4/4 1 39 2 0 3 1 4
J. Reyes 10 2 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 2 0
N. Zouzoua 9 2 4 2/10 1/5 4/5 1 35 1 0 0 0 2
R. Robinson 6 9 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 4 22 1 0 0 2 7
Bench
K. Hymes
K. Milling
Z. Meeks
J. Harris
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hymes 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 19 1 4 1 0 3
K. Milling 1 2 0 0/4 0/4 1/4 4 11 1 0 0 0 2
Z. Meeks 0 2 0 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 1 1
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 34 13 24/56 7/30 17/22 21 200 7 5 11 6 28
