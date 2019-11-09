Ingram scores 16 to carry UCF past Prairie View 73-69
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dazon Ingram posted 16 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Prairie View 73-69 on Saturday.
Collin Smith had 14 points for Central Florida (1-0). Brandon Mahan added 12 points. Ceasar DeJesus had 11 points for the hosts.
Chance Ellis scored a career-high 29 points for the Panthers (1-1). Gerard Andrus added 14 points.
Central Florida matches up against Miami at home on Tuesday. Prairie View takes on Texas State on the road on Tuesday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Dajuan Madden made layup
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Lenell Henry
|5.0
|Ceasar DeJesus missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Gerard Andrus
|5.0
|+ 3
|Gerard Andrus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dajuan Madden
|5.0
|+ 2
|Darin Green Jr. made dunk, assist by Ceasar DeJesus
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|25.0
|Chancellor Ellis missed layup
|27.0
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|73
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|10-32 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|17-28 (60.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|37
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|9
|3
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Prairie View 1-1
|100.0 PPG
|30 RPG
|17.0 APG
|UCF 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|38.3
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|60.7
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Williams
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Williams
|4
|3
|1
|1/12
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Jackson
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Bynum
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Sneed
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Coleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hedgeman
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Covington IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Edgar II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|31
|14
|23/60
|11/21
|12/16
|23
|200
|4
|1
|18
|10
|21
