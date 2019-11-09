PVAM
Ingram scores 16 to carry UCF past Prairie View 73-69

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dazon Ingram posted 16 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Prairie View 73-69 on Saturday.

Collin Smith had 14 points for Central Florida (1-0). Brandon Mahan added 12 points. Ceasar DeJesus had 11 points for the hosts.

Chance Ellis scored a career-high 29 points for the Panthers (1-1). Gerard Andrus added 14 points.

Central Florida matches up against Miami at home on Tuesday. Prairie View takes on Texas State on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Dajuan Madden made layup 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Lenell Henry 5.0
  Ceasar DeJesus missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Gerard Andrus 5.0
+ 3 Gerard Andrus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dajuan Madden 5.0
+ 2 Darin Green Jr. made dunk, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Collin Smith 25.0
  Chancellor Ellis missed layup 27.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
Team Stats
Points 69 73
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 17-28 (60.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 37
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 21 25
Team 9 3
Assists 14 17
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
C. Ellis G
29 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
D. Ingram G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Prairie View 1-1 254469
home team logo UCF 1-0 363773
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Prairie View 1-1 100.0 PPG 30 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo UCF 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
3
C. Ellis G 13.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.0 APG 62.5 FG%
00
D. Ingram G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Ellis G 29 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
12
D. Ingram G 16 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
38.3 FG% 42.6
52.4 3PT FG% 31.3
75.0 FT% 60.7
Prairie View
Starters
C. Ellis
G. Andrus
D. Madden
L. Henry
A. Lister
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ellis 29 1 1 9/16 8/12 3/3 0 27 0 0 0 0 1
G. Andrus 14 7 2 4/8 3/4 3/4 5 26 1 0 3 3 4
D. Madden 7 5 5 3/5 0/0 1/2 4 28 1 0 1 0 5
L. Henry 4 6 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 1 7 1 5
A. Lister 3 2 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 19 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
F. Williams
D. Williams
J. Jackson
T. Bynum
L. Sneed
C. Coleman
J. Hedgeman
D. Patterson
D. Cox
W. Covington IV
J. Daniels
D. Edgar II
M. Grant
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Williams 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 10 0 0 0 2 0
D. Williams 4 3 1 1/12 0/3 2/2 3 20 1 0 1 1 2
J. Jackson 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 2 1
T. Bynum 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 17 0 0 2 0 1
L. Sneed 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 1
C. Coleman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hedgeman 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 2 0 0
D. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Covington IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edgar II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 14 23/60 11/21 12/16 23 200 4 1 18 10 21
UCF
Starters
D. Ingram
C. Smith
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
M. Milon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ingram 16 7 2 4/9 1/3 7/11 3 36 2 1 3 3 4
C. Smith 14 5 4 6/9 1/3 1/3 3 32 1 2 3 0 5
C. DeJesus 11 5 3 3/4 2/3 3/4 4 25 1 0 3 0 5
F. Bertz 8 7 2 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 3 4
M. Milon 0 2 0 0/5 0/4 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
B. Mahan
D. Green Jr.
A. Diggs
I. Doumbia
D. Fuller Jr.
S. Mobley
Y. Alok
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
T. Johnson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Mahan 12 4 1 4/6 2/4 2/4 4 16 0 0 3 2 2
D. Green Jr. 8 0 0 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
A. Diggs 3 3 1 0/2 0/1 3/4 0 12 0 1 1 0 3
I. Doumbia 1 1 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 8 1 1 0 0 1
D. Fuller Jr. 0 0 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 34 17 23/54 10/32 17/28 19 200 6 5 15 9 25
NCAA BB Scores