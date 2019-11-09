SDGST
Schakel, Feagin hit late 3s to lift San Diego State over BYU

  Nov 09, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Jordan Schakel and KJ Feagin each drained a 3-pointer late to help San Diego State get past BYU 76-71 on Saturday.

Schakel hit 5 of 7 from deep and finished with 19 points and Malachi Flynn added 17 points while dishing out five assists for SDSU (2-0) which halted a six-game losing streak in Provo. Feagin finished with 12 points. Nathan Mensah had seven points to go with 11 rebounds.

SDSU was up 36-29 at the break. The Cougars started fast in the second half to go ahead 42-40 after Jake Toolson nailed a 3-pointer with 16:00 remaining. BYU pushed its advantage to 54-46 after a Toolson jumper with 12:48 remaining. The Cougars were still out front 65-60 with 4:18 left before the Aztecs rallied. Schakel and Aguek Arop hit back-to-back treys to tie it at 65-65 before Matt Mitchell made two free throws and Feagin drained his second 3-pointer to take the lead for good.

Toolson had 18 points to lead BYU (1-1) with TJ Haws adding 13 and Alex Barcello chipping in 11.

Team Stats
Points 76 71
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 43 27
Offensive 11 2
Defensive 27 23
Team 5 2
Assists 12 16
Steals 5 11
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
20
J. Schakel G
19 PTS, 5 REB
5
J. Toolson G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
Marriott Center Provo, UT
San Diego State
Starters
J. Schakel
M. Flynn
K. Feagin
N. Mensah
Y. Wetzell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Schakel 19 5 0 7/9 5/7 0/0 2 26 0 0 3 1 4
M. Flynn 17 1 5 6/17 2/5 3/4 4 38 3 0 3 0 1
K. Feagin 12 5 1 3/8 2/4 4/4 1 33 0 0 0 2 3
N. Mensah 7 11 1 3/4 0/0 1/4 1 23 0 0 1 5 6
Y. Wetzell 2 6 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 1 2 0 6
Bench
M. Mitchell
A. Arop
T. Pulliam
K. Johnson
N. Narain
A. Seiko
J. Mensah
C. Giordano
M. Pope
J. Barnett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 9 6 2 2/6 0/2 5/6 2 22 0 0 4 0 6
A. Arop 8 2 0 4/9 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 2 0
T. Pulliam 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 1 1
K. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
N. Narain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seiko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Barnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 38 12 27/61 9/20 13/18 15 200 5 1 14 11 27
Brigham Young
Starters
J. Toolson
T. Haws
A. Barcello
D. Nixon
K. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toolson 18 4 4 7/13 2/5 2/2 2 32 2 0 1 0 4
T. Haws 13 4 6 5/14 1/5 2/3 3 32 2 1 2 2 2
A. Barcello 11 2 0 4/7 1/2 2/4 0 28 3 0 2 0 2
D. Nixon 7 5 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 5 29 0 0 1 0 5
K. Lee 5 1 0 1/5 0/1 3/3 1 16 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
C. Harding
Z. Seljaas
E. Troy
T. Knell
Y. Childs
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harding 9 3 2 2/3 1/2 4/4 1 23 1 0 1 0 3
Z. Seljaas 8 3 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 5 19 2 0 0 0 3
E. Troy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
T. Knell 0 3 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 3
Y. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 25 16 25/56 8/24 13/16 18 200 11 1 8 2 23
