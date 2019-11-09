Schakel, Feagin hit late 3s to lift San Diego State over BYU
PROVO, Utah (AP) Jordan Schakel and KJ Feagin each drained a 3-pointer late to help San Diego State get past BYU 76-71 on Saturday.
Schakel hit 5 of 7 from deep and finished with 19 points and Malachi Flynn added 17 points while dishing out five assists for SDSU (2-0) which halted a six-game losing streak in Provo. Feagin finished with 12 points. Nathan Mensah had seven points to go with 11 rebounds.
SDSU was up 36-29 at the break. The Cougars started fast in the second half to go ahead 42-40 after Jake Toolson nailed a 3-pointer with 16:00 remaining. BYU pushed its advantage to 54-46 after a Toolson jumper with 12:48 remaining. The Cougars were still out front 65-60 with 4:18 left before the Aztecs rallied. Schakel and Aguek Arop hit back-to-back treys to tie it at 65-65 before Matt Mitchell made two free throws and Feagin drained his second 3-pointer to take the lead for good.
Toolson had 18 points to lead BYU (1-1) with TJ Haws adding 13 and Alex Barcello chipping in 11.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|7.0
|Pts. Per Game
|7.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|44.4
|Three Point %
|37.5
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Trevin Knell
|2.0
|Malachi Flynn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on TJ Haws
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Nathan Mensah
|3.0
|Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|11.0
|Nathan Mensah missed free throw
|11.0
|Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Nathan Mensah
|11.0
|TJ Haws missed free throw
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|71
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|27
|Offensive
|11
|2
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 2-0
|77.0 PPG
|70 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Brigham Young 1-1
|76.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|J. Schakel G
|15.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|71.4 FG%
|
5
|J. Toolson G
|7.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Schakel G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Toolson G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Schakel
|19
|5
|0
|7/9
|5/7
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Flynn
|17
|1
|5
|6/17
|2/5
|3/4
|4
|38
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|K. Feagin
|12
|5
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|N. Mensah
|7
|11
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|Y. Wetzell
|2
|6
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|9
|6
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|22
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|A. Arop
|8
|2
|0
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|T. Pulliam
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Narain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Seiko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|38
|12
|27/61
|9/20
|13/18
|15
|200
|5
|1
|14
|11
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toolson
|18
|4
|4
|7/13
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Haws
|13
|4
|6
|5/14
|1/5
|2/3
|3
|32
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|A. Barcello
|11
|2
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|28
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Nixon
|7
|5
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|K. Lee
|5
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harding
|9
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Z. Seljaas
|8
|3
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Knell
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Y. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pearson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|25
|16
|25/56
|8/24
|13/16
|18
|200
|11
|1
|8
|2
|23
