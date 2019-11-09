SUTAH
Oluyitan lifts S. Utah over Nebraska 79-78 in 2OT

  Nov 09, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Cameron Oluyitan hit a 10-foot jumper with 2 seconds remaining to give Southern Utah a 79-78 double-overtime win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Southern Utah (2-0) trailed Nebraska (0-2) by 11 at the half and led only twice in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Dwayne Morgan hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds to put the Thunderbirds up 69-66 with 4.7 seconds left. But Nebraska's Jervay Green hit a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to its first overtime.

Both teams struggled to score in the first overtime, sending the game to the second extra period tied at 69.

The Huskers took a 76-75 lead with 1:45 left in the second overtime on a pair of Dachon Burke free throws. But Southern Utah got a Harrison Butler dunk with 41 seconds left to cut the Nebraska lead to one, setting the stage for Oluytan's game winner.

Nebraska saw its halftime lead cut to one by Southern Utah's Jakolby Long, whose goaltended layup made the score 54-53 with 7:43 remaining. Cam Mack responded for Nebraska, hitting two jumpers to put the Huskers back up by five.

But Nebraska couldn't stretch the lead and Southern Utah used a 5 -0 spurt to go up 65-64 on Dre Marin's 3-pointer with 1:55 left.

Nebraska opened up a 14-point lead late in the first half against the cold-shooting Thunderbirds, who missed their first 11 3-point attempts and made just 30 percent of their shots in the half.

Morgan led Southern Utah with 19 points. Malzen Fausett had 13 points. Long had 11 points. Oluytan had 11 points and Long and Marin added 10 points each for the Thunderbirds.

Kevin Cross had 19 points to lead Nebraska. Green had 18 points and Burke and Mack had 13 points each.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Nebraska has struggled from the 3-point line in its first two games. The Huskers hit just 6 of 26 three-point attempts in their season-opening loss to UC Riverside Tuesday. Nebraska missed its first five shots from three-point range Saturday and finished 5 of 26.

Southern Utah: Saturday's game was the first in a three week stretch that will see the T-Birds play six of seven games on the road. Their only home game will come Nov. 29 against West Coast Baptist.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts South Dakota St. Friday

Southern Utah is at BYU Wednesday

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Harrison Butler 1.0
  Nebraska missed jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Cameron Oluyitan made jump shot, assist by Dre Marin 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Southern Utah 13.0
  Nebraska missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Harrison Butler made dunk, assist by Dwayne Morgan 42.0
+ 2 Kevin Cross made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 55.0
+ 1 Dwayne Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
+ 1 Dwayne Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws 1:20
  Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr. 1:20
+ 1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
Team Stats
Points 79 78
Field Goals 31-76 (40.8%) 27-73 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 5-26 (19.2%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 58 44
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 40 32
Team 5 4
Assists 10 15
Steals 7 9
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
25
D. Morgan F
19 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
K. Cross F
19 PTS, 5 REB
12OT2OTT
away team logo Southern Utah 2-0 26433779
home team logo Nebraska 0-2 37323678
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Southern Utah 2-0 110.0 PPG 47 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Nebraska 0-2 47.0 PPG 30 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
25
D. Morgan F 18.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 70.0 FG%
1
K. Cross F 4.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 10.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Morgan F 19 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
1
K. Cross F 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
40.8 FG% 37.0
17.4 3PT FG% 19.2
61.9 FT% 65.5
Southern Utah
Starters
D. Morgan
C. Oluyitan
D. Marin
A. Adams
J. Knight III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Morgan 19 11 1 6/16 0/4 7/8 4 35 2 1 4 4 7
C. Oluyitan 11 7 0 5/11 1/4 0/0 3 38 1 0 1 1 6
D. Marin 10 5 3 3/10 2/8 2/2 2 38 0 1 1 0 5
A. Adams 8 11 0 4/7 0/0 0/1 4 25 0 0 1 3 8
J. Knight III 2 2 1 1/7 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 3 3 1 1
Bench
M. Fausett
J. Long
H. Butler
D. N'Diaye
I. Madunic
J. Cornish
J. Hoppo
C. Verdugo
D. McEntire
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Fausett 13 8 1 5/10 1/5 2/6 0 24 0 1 3 2 6
J. Long 10 2 2 4/8 0/1 2/2 4 37 4 0 3 1 1
H. Butler 6 5 2 3/7 0/0 0/2 4 22 0 0 0 0 5
D. N'Diaye 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 1 1
I. Madunic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cornish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoppo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Verdugo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McEntire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 53 10 31/76 4/23 13/21 23 250 7 7 16 13 40
Nebraska
Starters
J. Green
D. Burke Jr.
H. Cheatham
Y. Ouedraogo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Green 18 8 1 6/18 2/8 4/6 2 46 3 1 2 2 6
D. Burke Jr. 13 4 2 4/10 1/4 4/4 4 33 1 1 1 0 4
H. Cheatham 4 5 1 1/3 0/0 2/5 3 35 2 1 1 0 5
Y. Ouedraogo 2 5 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 2 3
Bench
K. Cross
T. Thorbjarnarson
M. Kavas
S. Curtis
S. Stevenson
D. Walker
D. Banton
C. Easley
A. Arop
J. Piatkowski
C. Mack
B. Porter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cross 19 5 0 8/15 1/3 2/2 1 36 0 1 2 3 2
T. Thorbjarnarson 7 4 0 2/3 1/2 2/2 1 22 1 0 1 0 4
M. Kavas 2 2 0 0/3 0/2 2/4 2 19 0 0 0 0 2
S. Curtis 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Easley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Piatkowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 40 15 27/73 5/26 19/29 17 208 9 5 13 8 32
