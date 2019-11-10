ARKLR
Copeland propels Illinois State past Little Rock 75-70

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Zach Copeland sank three 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Illinois State held off Arkansas-Little Rock 75-70 on Sunday.

Dedric Boyd had 14 points off the bench, hitting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, for the Redbirds. Illinois State is 2-0 for the first time in seven years. Rey Idowu and Jaycee Hillsman pitched in with 12 points apiece.

Markquis Nowell had 28 points for the Trojans (1-1), hitting 10 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. Ruot Monyyong, Kris Bankston and Ben Coupet Jr. each scored 10. Coupet topped UALR with seven rebounds.

The two schools were playing for the first time in eight years.

+ 2 Ruot Monyyong made dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Ruot Monyyong 3.0
  Markquis Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Markquis Nowell 12.0
+ 1 Markquis Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Markquis Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Rey Idowu 15.0
+ 1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
Team Stats
Points 70 75
Field Goals 27-53 (50.9%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 29
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 20 17
Team 4 4
Assists 13 14
Steals 9 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
M. Nowell G
28 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
Z. Copeland G
19 PTS, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Little Rock 1-1 264470
home team logo Illinois State 2-0 304575
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Little Rock 1-1 67.0 PPG 34 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Illinois State 2-0 79.0 PPG 38 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
1
M. Nowell G 12.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 8.0 APG 36.4 FG%
2
Z. Copeland G 20.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 5.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Nowell G 28 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
2
Z. Copeland G 19 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
50.9 FG% 47.1
31.6 3PT FG% 41.7
83.3 FT% 70.8
Little Rock
Starters
M. Nowell
B. Coupet Jr.
K. Bankston
R. Monyyong
I. Palermo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Nowell 28 2 4 10/21 4/10 4/5 2 40 4 0 4 1 1
B. Coupet Jr. 10 7 3 3/4 2/3 2/2 5 37 1 0 3 0 7
K. Bankston 10 4 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 2 1 0 4
R. Monyyong 10 2 1 5/8 0/3 0/0 4 29 1 0 1 1 1
I. Palermo 2 2 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
K. Johnson
J. Lottie
A. Evans
S. Dunkum
R. Pippins
A. Besovic
T. Curtis II
H. Wyatt Jr.
N. Maric
J. Stulic
M. Lukic
S. Agudah
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Johnson 6 5 0 1/4 0/0 4/5 3 25 1 2 1 2 3
J. Lottie 2 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 2
A. Evans 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 0
S. Dunkum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Pippins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Besovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Curtis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Wyatt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Maric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stulic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lukic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Agudah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 24 13 27/53 6/19 10/12 20 200 9 4 15 4 20
Illinois State
Starters
Z. Copeland
J. Hillsman
R. Idowu
R. Torres
K. Fisher III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Copeland 19 0 4 6/9 3/6 4/4 2 33 2 0 3 0 0
J. Hillsman 12 2 1 2/5 2/5 6/6 4 25 1 1 3 1 1
R. Idowu 12 6 1 4/5 0/0 4/6 5 27 0 0 1 1 5
R. Torres 7 4 6 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 31 0 0 0 1 3
K. Fisher III 4 4 0 2/5 0/2 0/4 1 31 0 1 4 1 3
Bench
D. Boyd
A. Reeves
T. Bruninga
A. Ndiaye
L. Donnelly
D. Horne
M. Chastain
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
H. Beard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd 14 2 2 4/11 4/6 2/2 1 20 0 0 1 0 2
A. Reeves 3 0 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 13 1 1 1 0 0
T. Bruninga 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 1 0
A. Ndiaye 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 3 0
L. Donnelly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
D. Horne 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
M. Chastain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 25 14 24/51 10/24 17/24 16 200 4 4 15 8 17
NCAA BB Scores