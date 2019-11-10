NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Zach Copeland sank three 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Illinois State held off Arkansas-Little Rock 75-70 on Sunday.

Dedric Boyd had 14 points off the bench, hitting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, for the Redbirds. Illinois State is 2-0 for the first time in seven years. Rey Idowu and Jaycee Hillsman pitched in with 12 points apiece.

Markquis Nowell had 28 points for the Trojans (1-1), hitting 10 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. Ruot Monyyong, Kris Bankston and Ben Coupet Jr. each scored 10. Coupet topped UALR with seven rebounds.

The two schools were playing for the first time in eight years.

