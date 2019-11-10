Copeland propels Illinois State past Little Rock 75-70
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Zach Copeland sank three 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Illinois State held off Arkansas-Little Rock 75-70 on Sunday.
Dedric Boyd had 14 points off the bench, hitting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, for the Redbirds. Illinois State is 2-0 for the first time in seven years. Rey Idowu and Jaycee Hillsman pitched in with 12 points apiece.
Markquis Nowell had 28 points for the Trojans (1-1), hitting 10 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. Ruot Monyyong, Kris Bankston and Ben Coupet Jr. each scored 10. Coupet topped UALR with seven rebounds.
The two schools were playing for the first time in eight years.
|+ 2
|Ruot Monyyong made dunk
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Ruot Monyyong
|3.0
|Markquis Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Markquis Nowell
|12.0
|+ 1
|Markquis Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Markquis Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Rey Idowu
|15.0
|+ 1
|Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|75
|Field Goals
|27-53 (50.9%)
|24-51 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|29
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Little Rock 1-1
|67.0 PPG
|34 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Illinois State 2-0
|79.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Nowell G
|12.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|8.0 APG
|36.4 FG%
|
2
|Z. Copeland G
|20.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Nowell G
|28 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|Z. Copeland G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|28
|2
|4
|10/21
|4/10
|4/5
|2
|40
|4
|0
|4
|1
|1
|B. Coupet Jr.
|10
|7
|3
|3/4
|2/3
|2/2
|5
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|K. Bankston
|10
|4
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|R. Monyyong
|10
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Palermo
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|6
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|J. Lottie
|2
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Evans
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Dunkum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Pippins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Besovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Curtis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wyatt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Maric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stulic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lukic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Agudah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|24
|13
|27/53
|6/19
|10/12
|20
|200
|9
|4
|15
|4
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Copeland
|19
|0
|4
|6/9
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Hillsman
|12
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|6/6
|4
|25
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|R. Idowu
|12
|6
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|R. Torres
|7
|4
|6
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|K. Fisher III
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/4
|1
|31
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Boyd
|14
|2
|2
|4/11
|4/6
|2/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Reeves
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Bruninga
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A. Ndiaye
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|L. Donnelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Horne
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Chastain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|25
|14
|24/51
|10/24
|17/24
|16
|200
|4
|4
|15
|8
|17
