McCray scores 12 to carry Pacific over Florida A&M 76-54
HONOLULU (AP) Amari McCray had 12 points as Pacific easily beat Florida A&M 76-54 on Sunday at the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.
Gary Chivichyan and Justin Moore added 11 points apiece for Pacific (2-1) and Broc Finstuen scored 10.
Daniss Jenkins, the Tigers' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, scored just two on 1-of-6 shooting.
M.J. Randolph and Brendon Myles each scored 12 points for the Rattlers (0-3).
Pacific faces Hawaii on the road on Monday. Florida A&M matches up against South Dakota on Monday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Nasir Core made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Nasir Core made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|21.0
|+ 2
|Broc Finstuen made dunk
|22.0
|Lost ball turnover on Bryce Moragne, stolen by Broc Finstuen
|25.0
|Lost ball turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Bryce Moragne
|25.0
|+ 2
|Bryce Moragne made layup
|34.0
|Turnover on Pacific
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by James Hampshire
|54.0
|Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
|54.0
|+ 2
|Bryce Moragne made jump shot, assist by MJ Randolph
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|54
|Field Goals
|31-59 (52.5%)
|18-46 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-18 (44.4%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|25
|Offensive
|12
|3
|Defensive
|26
|15
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|14
|8
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Pacific 2-1
|65.5 PPG
|34 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Florida A&M 0-3
|50.0 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|7.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|A. McCray C
|7.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
3
|M. Randolph G
|5.5 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|25.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. McCray C
|12 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|M. Randolph G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|52.5
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|59.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. McCray
|12
|7
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|15
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|J. Moore
|11
|3
|3
|3/8
|2/3
|3/5
|1
|18
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Tripp
|8
|8
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|28
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|D. Jenkins
|2
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Vereen
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Randolph
|12
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Melton Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|2/11
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|E. Desir
|5
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Reaves
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|D. Jones
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Myles
|12
|2
|0
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Moragne
|8
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|N. Core
|7
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Umezurike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Leath Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Murray Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dansoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|18
|8
|18/46
|5/17
|13/22
|16
|200
|3
|1
|15
|3
|15
