McCray scores 12 to carry Pacific over Florida A&M 76-54

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) Amari McCray had 12 points as Pacific easily beat Florida A&M 76-54 on Sunday at the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

Gary Chivichyan and Justin Moore added 11 points apiece for Pacific (2-1) and Broc Finstuen scored 10.

Daniss Jenkins, the Tigers' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, scored just two on 1-of-6 shooting.

M.J. Randolph and Brendon Myles each scored 12 points for the Rattlers (0-3).

Pacific faces Hawaii on the road on Monday. Florida A&M matches up against South Dakota on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

+ 1 Nasir Core made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Nasir Core made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Shooting foul on James Hampshire 21.0
+ 2 Broc Finstuen made dunk 22.0
  Lost ball turnover on Bryce Moragne, stolen by Broc Finstuen 25.0
  Lost ball turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Bryce Moragne 25.0
+ 2 Bryce Moragne made layup 34.0
  Turnover on Pacific 52.0
  Offensive rebound by James Hampshire 54.0
  Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot 54.0
+ 2 Bryce Moragne made jump shot, assist by MJ Randolph 1:52
Team Stats
Points 76 54
Field Goals 31-59 (52.5%) 18-46 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 8-18 (44.4%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 41 25
Offensive 12 3
Defensive 26 15
Team 3 7
Assists 14 8
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
A. McCray C
12 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
20
B. Myles G
12 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Pacific 2-1 334376
home team logo Florida A&M 0-3 282654
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 2-1 65.5 PPG 34 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo Florida A&M 0-3 50.0 PPG 44.5 RPG 7.5 APG
Key Players
2
A. McCray C 7.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
3
M. Randolph G 5.5 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.5 APG 25.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
A. McCray C 12 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
3
M. Randolph G 12 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
52.5 FG% 39.1
33.3 3PT FG% 29.4
44.4 FT% 59.1
Pacific
Starters
A. McCray
J. Moore
J. Tripp
D. Jenkins
A. Vereen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McCray 12 7 0 5/8 0/0 2/4 3 15 0 1 0 2 5
J. Moore 11 3 3 3/8 2/3 3/5 1 18 2 0 1 2 1
J. Tripp 8 8 2 4/6 0/0 0/2 2 28 3 0 1 2 6
D. Jenkins 2 0 1 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 0
A. Vereen 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
G. Chivichyan
B. Finstuen
P. Crockrell II
J. Hampshire
J. Bailey
S. Fritz
J. Price-Noel
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 11 2 0 3/9 3/8 2/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 2
B. Finstuen 10 1 1 5/6 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 0
P. Crockrell II 8 3 5 4/6 0/0 0/1 1 22 2 0 2 1 2
J. Hampshire 7 3 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 4 14 1 0 0 1 2
J. Bailey 5 6 1 2/4 1/3 0/2 1 22 0 1 0 1 5
S. Fritz 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 0 2 1 3
J. Price-Noel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 38 14 31/59 6/18 8/18 18 200 9 2 9 12 26
Florida A&M
Starters
M. Randolph
R. Melton Jr.
E. Desir
K. Reaves
D. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Randolph 12 2 4 4/4 0/0 4/8 2 36 1 0 3 0 2
R. Melton Jr. 5 1 1 2/11 1/6 0/0 1 31 0 0 3 1 0
E. Desir 5 2 0 0/2 0/0 5/8 3 22 1 0 0 0 2
K. Reaves 3 1 0 1/6 1/4 0/1 1 19 0 0 5 0 1
D. Jones 2 5 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 1 0 1 4
Bench
B. Myles
B. Moragne
N. Core
I. Umezurike
D. Smith
R. Leath Jr.
H. Murray Jr.
J. Williams
A. Dansoh
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Myles 12 2 0 5/10 2/6 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 2
B. Moragne 8 4 1 4/6 0/0 0/1 1 28 1 0 2 1 3
N. Core 7 1 2 1/3 1/1 4/4 2 16 0 0 2 0 1
I. Umezurike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Leath Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Murray Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dansoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 18 8 18/46 5/17 13/22 16 200 3 1 15 3 15
NCAA BB Scores