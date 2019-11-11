LAMON
Chandler with 17, Texas A&M rallies past UL-Monroe 63-57

  • AP
  • Nov 11, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Guard Jay Jay Chandler scored 17 points and Texas A&M overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 63-57 on Monday night.

The Aggies trailed 36-26 with 17:08 remaining in the game when Chandler sank consecutive 3-pointers to pull the home team within four at 36-32.

Chandler then followed with two made free throws after a foul on his drive to the basket, giving ULM a 36-34 advantage. A&M (2-0) finally tied the game at 45-45 on a thunderous alley-oop dunk by forward Josh Nebo, who saw his first action of the season after missing training camp because of injury.

The Aggies finally grabbed a lead at 47-45 when Nebo blocked a shot and Chandler finished the resulting fast break with a dunk at the 7:52 mark. Nebo then upped the lead the Aggies wouldn't relinquish with another dunk, in lifting A&M to a 49-45 advantage.

Warhawks guard Michael Ertel led all scorers with 25 points, in making 6 of 13 3-pointers. ULM (2-1) hurt itself with 20 turnovers, including five by Tyree White.

The Aggies played before only a couple thousand fans in a 13,000-seat arena, in Buzz Williams' second game as A&M coach. The Warhawks started their season with home victories over Louisiana College and Alcorn State, the latter in overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies defeated Northwestern State by 14 in their opener on Wednesday and were never really in any trouble. They overcame a 10-point second half deficit to prevail against the Warhawks, which should give them a lift on Friday against a top 10 foe.

ULM: The Warhawks can take plenty of heart in their first setback of the season, leading the Aggies by 10 in the second half before more talented A&M mounted a comeback.

UP NEXT

The Warhawks stay on the road against the SEC on Thursday at Mississippi State.

The Aggies hope to finally draw a decent home crowd when they host No. 8 Gonzaga on Friday.

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller 32.0
  Michael Ertel missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 2 Andre Gordon made dunk 49.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tyree White, stolen by Andre Gordon 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyree White 57.0
  Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg 1:10
  Savion Flagg missed jump shot 1:12
  Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg 1:07
  Wendell Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Dadou Traore 1:09
+ 3 Michael Ertel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JD Williams 1:50
Team Stats
Points 57 63
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 12-21 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 24 21
Team 2 2
Assists 12 9
Steals 9 8
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 20 13
Fouls 17 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Ertel G
25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
J. Chandler G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UL-Monroe 2-1 302757
home team logo Texas A&M 2-0 224163
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo UL-Monroe 2-1 68.5 PPG 50.5 RPG 9.0 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 2-0 77.0 PPG 38 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
2
M. Ertel G 15.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.5 APG 43.3 FG%
0
J. Chandler G 11.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Ertel G 25 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
0
J. Chandler G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
41.8 FG% 42.6
28.6 3PT FG% 41.7
60.0 FT% 57.1
UL-Monroe
Starters
M. Ertel
J. Williams
T. White
Y. White
C. Efretuei
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ertel 25 9 3 9/17 6/13 1/1 1 40 2 0 2 2 7
J. Williams 15 5 6 6/21 1/10 2/4 4 40 3 0 4 0 5
T. White 7 6 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 3 34 3 0 5 1 5
Y. White 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 1 0
C. Efretuei 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 1 3 3 1
Bench
D. Traore
E. Ifejeh
D. Bernard
J. Nicholas
D. Brock
J. Hodge
L. Powell
E. Olonade
L. Phillips
Z. Simmons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Traore 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 6 0 2 0
E. Ifejeh 2 5 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 5
D. Bernard 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 3 0 1
J. Nicholas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olonade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 33 12 23/55 8/28 3/5 17 200 9 7 20 9 24
Texas A&M
Starters
J. Chandler
A. Gordon
S. Flagg
J. Aku
W. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chandler 17 3 2 5/8 2/3 5/7 2 27 2 0 1 0 3
A. Gordon 14 2 1 6/10 2/2 0/0 0 29 3 0 1 1 1
S. Flagg 4 5 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 38 1 0 5 2 3
J. Aku 4 6 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 1 1 2 4
W. Mitchell 1 1 0 0/6 0/2 1/3 2 20 0 0 3 0 1
Bench
Q. Jackson
J. Nebo
E. Miller
M. French
Y. Gultekin
T. Starks
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
C. McNeilly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Jackson 12 6 3 3/9 1/3 5/5 1 27 1 0 0 2 4
J. Nebo 7 4 2 3/3 0/0 1/4 1 18 1 3 1 1 3
E. Miller 4 4 0 2/7 0/1 0/2 1 20 0 0 1 2 2
M. French 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Gultekin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McNeilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 9 23/54 5/12 12/21 7 200 8 4 13 10 21
NCAA BB Scores