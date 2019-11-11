Chandler with 17, Texas A&M rallies past UL-Monroe 63-57
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Guard Jay Jay Chandler scored 17 points and Texas A&M overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 63-57 on Monday night.
The Aggies trailed 36-26 with 17:08 remaining in the game when Chandler sank consecutive 3-pointers to pull the home team within four at 36-32.
Chandler then followed with two made free throws after a foul on his drive to the basket, giving ULM a 36-34 advantage. A&M (2-0) finally tied the game at 45-45 on a thunderous alley-oop dunk by forward Josh Nebo, who saw his first action of the season after missing training camp because of injury.
The Aggies finally grabbed a lead at 47-45 when Nebo blocked a shot and Chandler finished the resulting fast break with a dunk at the 7:52 mark. Nebo then upped the lead the Aggies wouldn't relinquish with another dunk, in lifting A&M to a 49-45 advantage.
Warhawks guard Michael Ertel led all scorers with 25 points, in making 6 of 13 3-pointers. ULM (2-1) hurt itself with 20 turnovers, including five by Tyree White.
The Aggies played before only a couple thousand fans in a 13,000-seat arena, in Buzz Williams' second game as A&M coach. The Warhawks started their season with home victories over Louisiana College and Alcorn State, the latter in overtime.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The Aggies defeated Northwestern State by 14 in their opener on Wednesday and were never really in any trouble. They overcame a 10-point second half deficit to prevail against the Warhawks, which should give them a lift on Friday against a top 10 foe.
ULM: The Warhawks can take plenty of heart in their first setback of the season, leading the Aggies by 10 in the second half before more talented A&M mounted a comeback.
UP NEXT
The Warhawks stay on the road against the SEC on Thursday at Mississippi State.
The Aggies hope to finally draw a decent home crowd when they host No. 8 Gonzaga on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|32.0
|Michael Ertel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 2
|Andre Gordon made dunk
|49.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tyree White, stolen by Andre Gordon
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyree White
|57.0
|Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|1:10
|Savion Flagg missed jump shot
|1:12
|Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|1:07
|Wendell Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Dadou Traore
|1:09
|+ 3
|Michael Ertel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JD Williams
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|63
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|20
|13
|Fouls
|17
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Ertel G
|15.5 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
0
|J. Chandler G
|11.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|60.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Ertel G
|25 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|J. Chandler G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ertel
|25
|9
|3
|9/17
|6/13
|1/1
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|J. Williams
|15
|5
|6
|6/21
|1/10
|2/4
|4
|40
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. White
|7
|6
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|3
|0
|5
|1
|5
|Y. White
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Efretuei
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chandler
|17
|3
|2
|5/8
|2/3
|5/7
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Gordon
|14
|2
|1
|6/10
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|29
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Flagg
|4
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|J. Aku
|4
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|W. Mitchell
|1
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/2
|1/3
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
-
YALE
SANFRAN79
84
OT 0.0
-
WINTHR
18MARYCA59
55
2nd 26.0
-
FAMU
SDAK68
76
2nd 5:55
-
CPOLY
NDAKST67
74
Final
-
PRESBY
VMI80
77
Final/OT
-
GASOU
UNF77
80
Final
-
USCUP
NCCU64
73
Final
-
ANDER
IUPUI55
72
Final
-
FARMST
STNYBRK44
91
Final
-
DRAKE
CINCY59
81
Final
-
NAZA
BUFF72
109
Final
-
FGC
DART49
55
Final
-
BGREEN
JVILLE75
59
Final
-
AVER
NCGRN51
109
Final
-
KENSAW
MERCER62
74
Final
-
KENTST
TOWSON84
80
Final/OT
-
SONO
MCNSE33
104
Final
-
SAMFORD
BELMONT63
95
Final
-
ELON
GATECH41
64
Final
-
FAU
BAMA59
78
Final
-
ALAM
UAB52
74
Final
-
XVRLA
SELOU70
77
Final
-
LAMON
TEXAM57
63
Final
-
HOWPN
TEXPA42
93
Final
-
TXAMCC
VANDY66
71
Final
-
DEPAUL
IOWA93
78
Final
-
BCU
NEBOM61
90
Final
-
UOP
HAWAII0
0131 O/U
-4.5
12:00am