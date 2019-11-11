Bouyea leads San Francisco to 84-79 OT win over Yale
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jamaree Bouyea nailed a trey and followed with two free throws in overtime to help San Francisco to a 3-0 start, beating Yale 84-79 on Monday night.
Bouyea finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to post his first career double-double. Khalil Shabazz, who dropped in two free throws in the final seconds of the extra period to seal the win, totaled 17 points to go with 10 rebounds. Charles Minlend added 17 points for the Dons.
San Francisco was up 35-29 at the break, but Yale won the second half 43-37. Yale's Matthue Cotton drained a 3-pointer to tie it at 72-72 with three seconds remaining to send it to overtime.
Paul Atkinson was 9 of 10 from the free throw line to total 22 points for Yale (2-1). Cotton was 4 of 5 from distance for 16 points and Jordan Bruner chipped in 12 with eight rebounds.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|3.0
|Eric Monroe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Bruner
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
|11.0
|Jordan Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Atkinson
|38.0
|Jordan Ratinho missed layup
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|1:02
|Azar Swain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|84
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|29-70 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-27 (37.0%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|46
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|28
|34
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Yale 2-1
|84.0 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|19.0 APG
|San Francisco 3-0
|91.5 PPG
|48 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|P. Atkinson F
|19.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|63.6 FG%
|
1
|J. Bouyea G
|13.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Atkinson F
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|J. Bouyea G
|21 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|37.0
|3PT FG%
|27.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Atkinson
|22
|8
|0
|6/12
|1/1
|9/10
|3
|35
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|J. Bruner
|12
|8
|3
|4/11
|1/6
|3/4
|3
|40
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|E. Monroe
|10
|3
|5
|3/8
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Swain
|8
|6
|1
|2/14
|2/9
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|J. Gabbidon
|3
|5
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cotton
|16
|1
|0
|4/6
|4/5
|4/7
|3
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Dike
|6
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Alausa
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Yess
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mahoney
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jarvis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|33
|10
|24/63
|10/27
|21/28
|20
|225
|5
|4
|7
|5
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bouyea
|21
|11
|2
|8/12
|2/5
|3/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10
|C. Minlend
|17
|5
|2
|7/14
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Lull
|8
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|J. Kunen
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Ratinho
|2
|3
|1
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Shabazz
|17
|10
|3
|5/9
|3/5
|4/6
|2
|20
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|R. Raitanen
|9
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|4/5
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T. Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ryuny
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jurkatamm
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D. Milstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bieker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hawthorne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Visser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nwabueze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|45
|11
|29/70
|8/29
|18/23
|17
|225
|6
|2
|10
|11
|34
