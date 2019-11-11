YALE
Bouyea leads San Francisco to 84-79 OT win over Yale

  • AP
  • Nov 11, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jamaree Bouyea nailed a trey and followed with two free throws in overtime to help San Francisco to a 3-0 start, beating Yale 84-79 on Monday night.

Bouyea finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to post his first career double-double. Khalil Shabazz, who dropped in two free throws in the final seconds of the extra period to seal the win, totaled 17 points to go with 10 rebounds. Charles Minlend added 17 points for the Dons.

San Francisco was up 35-29 at the break, but Yale won the second half 43-37. Yale's Matthue Cotton drained a 3-pointer to tie it at 72-72 with three seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

Paul Atkinson was 9 of 10 from the free throw line to total 22 points for Yale (2-1). Cotton was 4 of 5 from distance for 16 points and Jordan Bruner chipped in 12 with eight rebounds.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea 3.0
  Eric Monroe missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Bruner 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz 11.0
  Jordan Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Atkinson 38.0
  Jordan Ratinho missed layup 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea 1:02
  Azar Swain missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 79 84
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 29-70 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 46
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 28 34
Team 3 1
Assists 10 11
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
P. Atkinson F
22 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
1
J. Bouyea G
21 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Yale 2-1 2943779
home team logo San Francisco 3-0 35371284
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Yale 2-1 84.0 PPG 46.5 RPG 19.0 APG
home team logo San Francisco 3-0 91.5 PPG 48 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
20
P. Atkinson F 19.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.5 APG 63.6 FG%
1
J. Bouyea G 13.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
20
P. Atkinson F 22 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
1
J. Bouyea G 21 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
38.1 FG% 41.4
37.0 3PT FG% 27.6
75.0 FT% 78.3
Yale
Starters
P. Atkinson
J. Bruner
E. Monroe
A. Swain
J. Gabbidon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Atkinson 22 8 0 6/12 1/1 9/10 3 35 1 1 1 2 6
J. Bruner 12 8 3 4/11 1/6 3/4 3 40 1 3 1 1 7
E. Monroe 10 3 5 3/8 1/3 3/3 3 35 0 0 1 0 3
A. Swain 8 6 1 2/14 2/9 2/2 2 36 1 0 3 0 6
J. Gabbidon 3 5 1 1/1 1/1 0/2 2 27 1 0 1 0 5
San Francisco
Starters
J. Bouyea
C. Minlend
J. Lull
J. Kunen
J. Ratinho
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bouyea 21 11 2 8/12 2/5 3/4 3 38 1 0 1 1 10
C. Minlend 17 5 2 7/14 1/5 2/3 0 33 1 0 1 2 3
J. Lull 8 6 0 3/9 0/0 2/2 3 35 0 1 3 2 4
J. Kunen 4 4 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 21 0 0 2 0 4
J. Ratinho 2 3 1 1/8 0/4 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 0 3
