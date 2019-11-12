Swan lifts Air Force over Army 69-57
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Ryan Swan had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Air Force to a 69-57 win over Army on Tuesday night.
The victory made Dave Pilipovich the fourth coach to reach 100 wins at Air Force and snapped a five-game losing streak to the Black Knights.
Lavelle Scottie had 17 points for Air Force (2-1). Sid Tomes added 10 points. Caleb Morris had 10 points for the visitors.
A.J. Walker, who led the Falcons in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
Tucker Blackwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Black Knights (1-2). Matt Wilson added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Tommy Funk had seven assists.
Air Force plays TCU on the road on Monday. Army faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Tucker Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk
|20.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
|58.0
|Tommy Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 1
|A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:07
|+ 1
|A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:07
|Personal foul on Lonnie Grayson
|1:07
|+ 2
|Matt Wilson made floating jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson
|1:30
|A.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|+ 1
|A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|57
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|5-27 (18.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|35
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|30
|29
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|10
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Air Force 2-1
|78.5 PPG
|33.5 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Army West Point 1-2
|67.0 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|L. Scottie F
|14.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|34.6 FG%
|
10
|T. Blackwell G
|9.0 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Scottie F
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|T. Blackwell G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.1
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|18.5
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|17
|6
|1
|7/13
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|33
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|R. Swan
|10
|10
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|29
|5
|0
|1
|2
|8
|S. Tomes
|10
|4
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|C. Joyce
|9
|4
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Walker
|7
|6
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|27
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Morris
|10
|4
|1
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Van Soelen
|6
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Kinrade
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Monson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Pierre-Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vander Zwaag
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|34
|11
|23/56
|9/25
|14/18
|10
|200
|9
|2
|13
|4
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Blackwell
|22
|4
|1
|9/14
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Wilson
|12
|14
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|33
|2
|0
|2
|3
|11
|L. Grayson
|6
|2
|2
|3/12
|0/9
|0/1
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Funk
|5
|5
|7
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|A. King
|1
|3
|3
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Caldwell
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Mann
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Kinker
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Coleman
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Scully
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Culliton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Finke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Madden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Duhart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Thiele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lightfoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Parini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|32
|14
|24/58
|5/27
|4/10
|18
|200
|7
|1
|14
|3
|29
