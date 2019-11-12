AF
ARMY

No Text

Swan lifts Air Force over Army 69-57

  Nov 12, 2019

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Ryan Swan had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Air Force to a 69-57 win over Army on Tuesday night.

The victory made Dave Pilipovich the fourth coach to reach 100 wins at Air Force and snapped a five-game losing streak to the Black Knights.

Lavelle Scottie had 17 points for Air Force (2-1). Sid Tomes added 10 points. Caleb Morris had 10 points for the visitors.

A.J. Walker, who led the Falcons in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Tucker Blackwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Black Knights (1-2). Matt Wilson added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Tommy Funk had seven assists.

Air Force plays TCU on the road on Monday. Army faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Monday.

Team Stats
Points 69 57
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 5-27 (18.5%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 4-10 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 35
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 30 29
Team 6 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 9 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 10 18
Technicals 0 0
12
L. Scottie F
17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
10
T. Blackwell G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
12
L. Scottie F 14.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 3.0 APG 34.6 FG%
10
T. Blackwell G 9.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 33.3 FG%
12
L. Scottie F 17 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
10
T. Blackwell G 22 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
S. Tomes
C. Joyce
A. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Scottie 17 6 1 7/13 1/3 2/3 0 33 2 0 2 1 5
R. Swan 10 10 2 4/8 0/1 2/4 0 29 5 0 1 2 8
S. Tomes 10 4 3 3/7 2/5 2/2 2 33 0 1 4 0 4
C. Joyce 9 4 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 4
A. Walker 7 6 1 1/7 0/2 5/6 3 27 0 1 2 0 6
Bench
C. Morris
K. Van Soelen
L. Brown
A. Kinrade
M. Taylor
N. Rene
I. Monson
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
D. Nelson
C. Murphy
M. Hill
N. Jackson
C. Haut
C. Vander Zwaag
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Morris 10 4 1 3/9 2/5 2/2 1 24 1 0 1 1 3
K. Van Soelen 6 0 2 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 17 1 0 0 0 0
L. Brown 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0
A. Kinrade 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Taylor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vander Zwaag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 34 11 23/56 9/25 14/18 10 200 9 2 13 4 30
Army West Point
Starters
T. Blackwell
M. Wilson
L. Grayson
T. Funk
A. King
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Blackwell 22 4 1 9/14 4/9 0/0 3 31 1 0 1 0 4
M. Wilson 12 14 0 6/10 0/0 0/3 1 33 2 0 2 3 11
L. Grayson 6 2 2 3/12 0/9 0/1 3 33 1 0 1 0 2
T. Funk 5 5 7 2/6 0/2 1/2 2 38 1 0 4 0 5
A. King 1 3 3 0/5 0/3 1/2 3 29 2 0 4 0 3
Bench
J. Caldwell
C. Mann
B. Kinker
J. Coleman
J. Scully
W. Culliton
L. Lawson
K. Smith
N. Finke
M. Madden
A. Duhart
B. Thiele
M. Lightfoot
B. Jensen
S. Parini
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Caldwell 4 1 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
C. Mann 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
B. Kinker 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 4 7 0 0 0 0 1
J. Coleman 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 1 0 2
J. Scully 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Culliton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Finke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Madden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Duhart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thiele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Parini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 32 14 24/58 5/27 4/10 18 200 7 1 14 3 29
