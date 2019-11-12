AUBURN
SALAB

No Text

Okoro's layup lifts No. 22 Auburn past South Alabama, 70-69

  • AP
  • Nov 12, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Coach Bruce Pearl has worked wonders as Auburn's basketball coach, leading the Tigers to their first Final Four last season.

Now, he's trying to do the same for the entire state of Alabama. Friday night at Mobile's Mitchell Center went a long way toward accomplishing that.

Freshman Isaac Okoro made a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift the No. 22 Tigers to a 70-69 victory over South Alabama in front of 10,068 enthusiastic fans - the most to ever see a game in the arena.

''There was some good college basketball played around the country tonight, but there wasn't a better environment any better than what was in Mobile tonight,'' Pearl said.

Samir Doughty twice rebounded missed 3-pointers for the Tigers (3-0), setting up the game-winning shot. Okoro hit the shot while falling down in the lane and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but it didn't matter.

Andre Fox hit back-to-back 3-pointers in between an Okoro basket to give South Alabama a 69-68 lead with 28 seconds left. That capped a 22-8 South Alabama run.

Okoro had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Auburn. Jamal Johnson scored 14 and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Anfernee McLemore also had 14 points while Doughty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Fox led the Jaguars (2-1) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds. Josh Ajayi scored 15.

''We want to win these kinds of game and we want to be expected to win them,'' said second-year South Alabama coach Richie Riley. ''We're not there yet, but we're chasing it. Our guys aren't happy with playing them close.''

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers made 10 of 24 3-pointers, but were just 12 of 22 from the free throw line.

South Alabama: Trailed by 10 points with four minutes left. Fox scored 11 of the Jaguars' final 13 points. Lost by 40 to Auburn last season.

MISSING STAR

Thrae Mitchell is the preseason Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. But because of early foul trouble he played only two minutes in the first half. He finished with five points.

EMERGING STAR

Okoro was a 5-star recruit last year. He showed it Tuesday night. ''We had number 23,'' Pearl said. ''No. 23 is pretty good. He's not afraid. He obviously made the big play at the end.''

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Cal State, Northridge Friday night.

South Alabama visits Chattanooga Friday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Herb McGee 3.0
  Isaac Okoro missed free throw 3.0
  Shooting foul on Josh Ajayi 3.0
+ 2 Isaac Okoro made layup 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty 5.0
  J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty 13.0
  Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 3 Andre Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Ajayi 29.0
+ 2 Isaac Okoro made dunk 45.0
+ 3 Andre Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herb McGee 1:04
Team Stats
Points 70 69
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 38
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 23 26
Team 3 0
Assists 13 11
Steals 3 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
I. Okoro F
15 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
22
A. Fox G
23 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo 22 Auburn 3-0 383270
home team logo South Alabama 2-1 303969
Mitchell Center Mobile, AL
Mitchell Center Mobile, AL
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Auburn 3-0 79.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo South Alabama 2-1 78.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
23
I. Okoro F 14.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 73.3 FG%
22
A. Fox G 13.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.5 APG 30.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
I. Okoro F 15 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
22
A. Fox G 23 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 44.1
41.7 3PT FG% 40.0
54.5 FT% 64.7
Auburn
Starters
I. Okoro
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
D. Purifoy
A. Wiley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Okoro 15 6 6 6/12 0/2 3/6 1 35 2 2 2 2 4
S. Doughty 10 10 2 3/5 1/2 3/3 3 31 0 0 3 3 7
J. McCormick 9 4 2 3/9 3/7 0/3 2 32 0 1 4 1 3
D. Purifoy 2 4 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 25 1 0 1 1 3
A. Wiley 2 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 5 10 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. McLemore
J. Johnson
A. Flanigan
D. Cambridge
B. Akingbola
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
J. Williams
T. Jones
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McLemore 14 4 1 5/9 2/5 2/4 3 26 0 0 0 1 3
J. Johnson 14 1 0 4/6 4/5 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 1
A. Flanigan 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 0
D. Cambridge 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
B. Akingbola 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 2 0 1 0
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 33 13 24/54 10/24 12/22 16 200 3 5 11 10 23
South Alabama
Starters
A. Fox
J. Ajayi
C. Lott
D. Coleman
T. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fox 23 10 0 9/17 3/5 2/3 4 39 1 0 0 2 8
J. Ajayi 15 9 3 6/10 1/1 2/2 4 28 0 1 2 4 5
C. Lott 9 6 1 3/8 0/0 3/4 1 35 0 0 2 1 5
D. Coleman 8 4 1 3/9 1/3 1/4 1 29 2 0 2 2 2
T. Mitchell 5 3 4 1/4 0/2 3/4 3 22 1 1 1 0 3
Bench
H. McGee
K. Curry
J. Ayeni
K. Morris
J. Pettway
S. Iorio
D. Ballard
T. Locure
A. Sizemore
A. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. McGee 5 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 20 3 0 1 0 1
K. Curry 4 4 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 2 2
J. Ayeni 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 12 1 1 1 1 0
K. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pettway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Iorio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Locure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sizemore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 38 11 26/59 6/15 11/17 21 200 8 3 9 12 26
NCAA BB Scores