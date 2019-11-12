Delaire, Terry lead Stanford past the Beach, 86-58
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Sophomore Jaiden Delaire scored a career-high 14 points and freshman Tyrell Terry also had 14 points in helping Stanford beat Long Beach State 86-58 on Tuesday night.
Oscar da Silva had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (3-0), which is off to its best start in three years.
Max De Geest scored 13 points to lead the Beach. Jordan Griffin, the team's lone senior, added 12.
Terry's dunk six minutes into the second half put the Cardinal ahead by 38 points.
Griffin sparked an 11-0 run for the Beach with a 3-pointer on the next possession but Stanford had the game well in hand by that point.
Stanford began pulling away after the first media timeout and eventually built a 21-point advantage with 4:43 left in the first half. Terry hit a layup with 17 seconds left in the half and Stanford took a 47-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Cardinal took advantage of 12 Long Beach State turnovers in the first half to score 18 points. Stanford also outscored the Beach in the paint by a 30-8 margin.
BIG PICTURE
Long Beach State: The Beach has nine newcomers, including six freshmen, and three players coming off their redshirt seasons on the roster. Transfer Chance Hunter (Cerritos College) scored 40 points through his first two games. Freshman Joshua Morgan has also found early success.
Stanford: The combination of freshmen Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones has been making up for the lose of KZ Okpala, who left school early for the NBA draft after last season. Terry has shown a nice inside-outside game thus far and Jones has recorded all his points to date by way of the 3-pointer.
UP NEXT
Long Beach State: The Beach meets its first ranked opponent of the season when it travels to No. 18 St. Mary's on Thursday.
Stanford: The Cardinal hosts nearby Santa Clara on Saturday night. Stanford plays its first road game at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 25.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Stanford
|22.0
|Drew Cobb missed layup
|24.0
|+ 3
|Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Beskind
|29.0
|+ 2
|Max De Geest made jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Drew Cobb
|46.0
|Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|+ 2
|Drew Cobb made jump shot
|1:01
|+ 3
|Sam Beskind made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac White
|1:15
|Offensive rebound by Isaac White
|1:21
|Keenan Fitzmorris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|+ 2
|Max De Geest made jump shot
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|86
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|35-65 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|38
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|9
|23
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|7
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|11
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|M. De Geest G
|0.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|0.0 FG%
|
3
|T. Terry G
|12.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. De Geest G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|T. Terry G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Terry
|14
|3
|6
|6/9
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|O. da Silva
|12
|7
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|24
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|S. Jones
|9
|5
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Davis
|8
|2
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Wills
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Terry
|14
|3
|6
|6/9
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|O. da Silva
|12
|7
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|24
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|S. Jones
|9
|5
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Davis
|8
|2
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Wills
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Delaire
|14
|2
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. White
|9
|3
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|1/1
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Keefe
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Kisunas
|4
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|S. Beskind
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Herenton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Fitzmorris
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|35
|23
|35/65
|10/23
|6/7
|12
|200
|9
|1
|11
|10
|25
