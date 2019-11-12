LNGBCH
STNFRD

No Text

Delaire, Terry lead Stanford past the Beach, 86-58

  • AP
  • Nov 12, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Sophomore Jaiden Delaire scored a career-high 14 points and freshman Tyrell Terry also had 14 points in helping Stanford beat Long Beach State 86-58 on Tuesday night.

Oscar da Silva had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (3-0), which is off to its best start in three years.

Max De Geest scored 13 points to lead the Beach. Jordan Griffin, the team's lone senior, added 12.

Terry's dunk six minutes into the second half put the Cardinal ahead by 38 points.

Griffin sparked an 11-0 run for the Beach with a 3-pointer on the next possession but Stanford had the game well in hand by that point.

Stanford began pulling away after the first media timeout and eventually built a 21-point advantage with 4:43 left in the first half. Terry hit a layup with 17 seconds left in the half and Stanford took a 47-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cardinal took advantage of 12 Long Beach State turnovers in the first half to score 18 points. Stanford also outscored the Beach in the paint by a 30-8 margin.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State: The Beach has nine newcomers, including six freshmen, and three players coming off their redshirt seasons on the roster. Transfer Chance Hunter (Cerritos College) scored 40 points through his first two games. Freshman Joshua Morgan has also found early success.

Stanford: The combination of freshmen Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones has been making up for the lose of KZ Okpala, who left school early for the NBA draft after last season. Terry has shown a nice inside-outside game thus far and Jones has recorded all his points to date by way of the 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Long Beach State: The Beach meets its first ranked opponent of the season when it travels to No. 18 St. Mary's on Thursday.

Stanford: The Cardinal hosts nearby Santa Clara on Saturday night. Stanford plays its first road game at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Stanford 22.0
  Drew Cobb missed layup 24.0
+ 3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Beskind 29.0
+ 2 Max De Geest made jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Drew Cobb 46.0
  Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
+ 2 Drew Cobb made jump shot 1:01
+ 3 Sam Beskind made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac White 1:15
  Offensive rebound by Isaac White 1:21
  Keenan Fitzmorris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 2 Max De Geest made jump shot 1:41
Team Stats
Points 58 86
Field Goals 22-54 (40.7%) 35-65 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 21 25
Team 2 3
Assists 9 23
Steals 6 9
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 19 11
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
M. De Geest G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
J. Delaire F
14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo LBSU 1-2 223658
home team logo Stanford 3-0 473986
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo LBSU 1-2 69.5 PPG 36 RPG 7.5 APG
home team logo Stanford 3-0 71.5 PPG 34.5 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
10
M. De Geest G 0.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.0 APG 0.0 FG%
3
T. Terry G 12.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.5 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. De Geest G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
3
T. Terry G 14 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
40.7 FG% 53.8
30.4 3PT FG% 43.5
58.3 FT% 85.7
LBSU
Starters
C. Slater
J. Morgan
C. Hunter
M. Carter III
J. Roberts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Slater 7 1 2 3/11 1/6 0/1 3 24 1 0 1 0 1
J. Morgan 6 2 3 2/2 0/0 2/4 2 25 1 3 1 1 1
C. Hunter 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 2 0 1
M. Carter III 2 4 2 0/9 0/6 2/2 3 27 1 0 5 0 4
J. Roberts 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 1 1
Starters
C. Slater
J. Morgan
C. Hunter
M. Carter III
J. Roberts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Slater 7 1 2 3/11 1/6 0/1 3 24 1 0 1 0 1
J. Morgan 6 2 3 2/2 0/0 2/4 2 25 1 3 1 1 1
C. Hunter 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 2 0 1
M. Carter III 2 4 2 0/9 0/6 2/2 3 27 1 0 5 0 4
J. Roberts 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
M. De Geest
J. Griffin
T. Irish
D. Cobb
B. Jackson
J. Yan
R. Mansel
M. Apic
S. Knight
R. Rhoden
J. Rene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. De Geest 13 2 1 5/9 3/7 0/0 0 20 1 0 1 2 0
J. Griffin 12 0 0 5/6 2/3 0/0 0 14 1 0 2 0 0
T. Irish 6 3 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 1 1 2
D. Cobb 5 6 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 23 0 1 0 2 4
B. Jackson 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 2 0 0
J. Yan 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
R. Mansel 0 6 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 2 2 0 6
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rhoden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 28 9 22/54 7/23 7/12 17 200 6 7 19 7 21
Stanford
Starters
T. Terry
O. da Silva
S. Jones
D. Davis
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Terry 14 3 6 6/9 1/3 1/2 0 30 2 0 1 0 3
O. da Silva 12 7 4 4/8 0/0 4/4 3 24 2 0 2 1 6
S. Jones 9 5 2 3/7 3/6 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 2 3
D. Davis 8 2 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 4 23 1 0 2 0 2
B. Wills 7 3 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 26 2 1 2 0 3
Starters
T. Terry
O. da Silva
S. Jones
D. Davis
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Terry 14 3 6 6/9 1/3 1/2 0 30 2 0 1 0 3
O. da Silva 12 7 4 4/8 0/0 4/4 3 24 2 0 2 1 6
S. Jones 9 5 2 3/7 3/6 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 2 3
D. Davis 8 2 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 4 23 1 0 2 0 2
B. Wills 7 3 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 26 2 1 2 0 3
Bench
J. Delaire
I. White
J. Keefe
L. Kisunas
S. Beskind
R. Herenton
K. Fitzmorris
K. Pugh
N. Begovich
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Delaire 14 2 3 7/11 0/0 0/0 1 25 1 0 0 1 1
I. White 9 3 3 3/7 2/5 1/1 0 13 1 0 0 1 2
J. Keefe 6 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1
L. Kisunas 4 7 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 4 3
S. Beskind 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Herenton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Fitzmorris 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 1
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 35 23 35/65 10/23 6/7 12 200 9 1 11 10 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores