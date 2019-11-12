Bowden helps Tennessee rally past Murray State 82-63
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jordan Bowden scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the second half as Tennessee rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Murray State 82-63 on Tuesday night.
Tennessee (2-0) shot 12 of 22 from 3-point range to earn its 28th consecutive home victory, extending the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. Tennessee hasn't lost at home since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
Murray State (1-1) made the Volunteers earn this one.
Tennessee scored the game's first basket but fell behind immediately afterward and wouldn't regain the lead until midway through the second half. The Vols then pulled away by scoring the game's final 16 points and shutting out Murray State over the last 7 minutes, 21 seconds.
Bowden shot 6 of 8 on 3-point attempts - including 5 of 6 in the second half - to spark the comeback. The senior guard's previous career high was 21 points.
Yves Pons added 19 points to post a career high in scoring for the second straight game. Lamonte' Turner had a career-high 14 assists to go along with five points. John Fulkerson added nine points and nine assists.
Tevin Brown scored 17 points, Jaiveon Eaves had 13 and KJ Williams added 10 for Murray State.
Murray State led by as many as 12 in the first half and took a 44-35 advantage into the locker room. Murray State shot 8 of 14 from 3-point range, controlled the glass and forced 10 turnovers during that dominant first-half performance.
But in the second half, Murray State was 1 of 9 from 3-point range and got outrebounded 25-12.
Tennessee trailed by 11 early in the second half before creeping back into the game with Bowden scoring seven points during a 10-1 run. The Vols finally tied the score at 54-all with 12:14 left when Turner drove the baseline and hit a layup for his first basket of the night.
The Vols pulled ahead for good 59-58 with 10:36 left on a Bowden 3-pointer that highlighted an 8-0 run. Murray State stayed close for a while but had no answers for Bowden,
BIG PICTURE
Murray State: The Racers lost the game but served notice they'll be competitive as they adjust to life without Ja Morant, the former All-America guard who went to the Memphis Grizzlies with the second overall pick in the NBA draft after leading the Racers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The final score didn't reflect the way Murray State controlled much of the game.
Tennessee: Bowden sparked the Vols' comeback, but Pons' performance also was noteworthy because it showed signs the junior's ready to deliver a breakthrough season. Pons has posted a career high in scoring in each of Tennessee's first two games, as he had 15 points in a season-opening victory over UNC Asheville last week. Pons had just 2.2 points per game last season.
UP NEXT
Murray State hosts Brescia on Saturday.
Tennessee faces No. 20 Washington in Toronto on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Yves Pons
|22.0
|Tevin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|+ 1
|Josiah-Jordan James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Josiah-Jordan James made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Shooting foul on Darnell Cowart
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson
|1:00
|Darnell Cowart missed jump shot
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by KJ Williams
|1:16
|John Fulkerson missed free throw
|1:16
|Shooting foul on Jason Holliday
|1:16
|+ 2
|John Fulkerson made dunk, assist by Lamonte Turner
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|82
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|29-58 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|17
|21
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Murray State 1-1
|69.0 PPG
|48 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Tennessee 2-0
|78.0 PPG
|54 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|41.1
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|54.5
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|17
|5
|6
|6/15
|5/10
|0/1
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Eaves
|13
|3
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Williams
|10
|5
|3
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|A. Smith
|6
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|D. Smith
|6
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|17
|5
|6
|6/15
|5/10
|0/1
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Eaves
|13
|3
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Williams
|10
|5
|3
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|A. Smith
|6
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|D. Smith
|6
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cowart
|9
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|5/5
|3
|19
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|D. Gilmore
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Carter Jr.
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Holliday
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|31
|17
|23/56
|9/23
|8/11
|19
|200
|4
|4
|12
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|26
|2
|1
|8/15
|6/8
|4/5
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Y. Pons
|19
|4
|1
|8/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|38
|0
|4
|2
|1
|3
|J. Fulkerson
|9
|9
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|L. Turner
|5
|5
|14
|2/12
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|39
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|J. James
|5
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|26
|2
|1
|8/15
|6/8
|4/5
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Y. Pons
|19
|4
|1
|8/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|38
|0
|4
|2
|1
|3
|J. Fulkerson
|9
|9
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|L. Turner
|5
|5
|14
|2/12
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|39
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|J. James
|5
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Nkamhoua
|8
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|J. Johnson
|7
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Kent
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Gaines
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Pember
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Bailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|34
|21
|29/58
|12/22
|12/18
|15
|199
|4
|6
|8
|9
|25
-
PACORE
SEATTLE80
109
2nd 1:44
-
PEPPER
CSN88
72
2nd 1:59
-
TXARL
NEVADA67
75
2nd 2:29
-
FRESNO
USD55
55
2nd 0.0
-
UNLV
CAL44
42
2nd 18:34 PACN
-
OKLA
OREGST16
19
1st 6:36 ESP2
-
PITT
ROBERT71
57
Final
-
CREIGH
MICH69
79
Final
-
NH
STJOHN61
74
Final
-
HOW
ND50
79
Final
-
WESLEY
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
65
Final
-
WMMARY
WOFF80
79
Final
-
NALAB
IND65
91
Final
-
PBU
LEHIGH42
72
Final
-
PQ
ALCORN59
111
Final
-
WESCOL
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
LAMAR
DUQ56
66
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW45
88
Final
-
UMES
LONGWD55
85
Final
-
NNAS
HAMP63
95
Final
-
MIZZOU
21XAVIER58
63
Final/OT
-
GOSHEN
EMICH49
101
Final
-
CIT
UGA86
95
Final
-
EVAN
1UK67
64
Final
-
OCHILL
EKY43
129
Final
-
CARK
2DUKE54
105
Final
-
ECU
APPST62
68
Final
-
AF
ARMY69
57
Final
-
NKY
CSTCAR69
68
Final
-
SCST
LIB39
65
Final
-
DELST
MANH74
85
Final
-
BRIDGE
RADFRD40
91
Final
-
STBON
SIENA65
78
Final
-
MVSU
WMICH81
91
Final
-
NCAT
WCAR64
90
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM76
81
Final/OT
-
DAVID
CHARLO58
71
Final
-
NEAST
UMASS71
80
Final
-
CHATT
TROY74
68
Final
-
HARTFD
MARIST62
51
Final
-
FAIR
HOLY68
63
Final/OT
-
WILEY
LATECH52
98
Final
-
NORFLK
MISS55
68
Final
-
RICE
NWST80
74
Final
-
FURMAN
CHARSO91
47
Final
-
CHIST
EILL34
98
Final
-
LALAF
TCU65
98
Final
-
22AUBURN
SALAB70
69
Final
-
CLEVST
MOST53
73
Final
-
NORL
SMU64
77
Final
-
COPPST
LOYCHI76
72
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK43
66
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNST78
79
Final
-
ORAL
TULSA67
74
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW53
103
Final
-
JACKST
TULANE79
88
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXAS54
67
Final
-
PVAM
TEXST48
75
Final
-
VALPO
SIUE89
76
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW60
86
Final
-
ALST
HOU56
84
Final
-
NILL
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
BRSCIA
JAXST55
125
Final
-
MINN
BUTLER56
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
TNTECH85
80
Final/OT
-
COLCO
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
MURYST
TENN63
82
Final
-
MOUNT
20WASH46
56
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP50
65
Final
-
OUAZ
UTVALL70
101
Final
-
NDAK
8GONZAG66
97
Final
-
13MEMP
14OREG74
82
Final
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD58
86
Final
-
MIAMI
UCF79
70
Final
-
DENVER
17UTAHST56
97
Final
-
WASHST
SNCLRA62
70
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV52
98
Final
-
SDAKST
USC66
84
Final