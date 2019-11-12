Indiana uses free throws to pull away from North Alabama
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Indiana Hoosiers coach Archie Miller wanted Trayce Jackson-Davis to be more aggressive offensively and defensively.
He responded just the way Miller had hoped.
The highly-touted freshman scored a season-high 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked three shots and made 14 of 15 free throws Tuesday, leading the Hoosiers past North Alabama 91-65.
''I've been telling him this since 10th grade - he's going to get fouled a lot,'' Miller said. ''He's left-handed, kind of awkward, can draw fouls in different ways and he's always done that. Fourteen of 15 from the line, that's big.''
Actually, it was crucial.
A year ago, Indiana shot 65.5% from the line. On Tuesday, the Hoosiers were 37 of 45 from - largely because of Jackson-Davis and his revamped motion.
''Coach and I really just put an emphasis on not starting it down low and putting it up,'' Jackson-Davis said, describing the form. ''It's worked pretty well for me.''
Unbeaten Indiana (3-0) certainly won't complain.
And Jackson-Davis got plenty of help, too. Rob Phinisee finished with 13 points and six assists and redshirt freshman Jerome Hunter scored a season-high 12 points.
But the second-year Division I program sure didn't make it easy on the Hoosiers.
Jamari Blackmon made his first four 3-pointers and North Alabama stayed close throughout the first half despite committing 10 turnovers, drawing 17 fouls and having five shots blocked.
Indiana finally broke away with a 10-1 run late in the first half to take a 41-31 lead and was still clinging to a 50-43 edge 2 1/2 minutes into the second half.
Jackson-Davis answered with eight straight points to start a 15-2 spurt and the Lions (1-2) never recovered.
Blackmon scored 19 points while C.J. Brim and Christian Agnew each had 11 to lead North Alabama.
''I think our guys struggled a little bit with the physicality down low and unfortunately shots weren't going down,'' coach Tony Pujol said. ''I think what we struggled with was defending without fouling. When you send a team to the line 45 times, it's pretty hard to win that game.''
BIG PICTURE
North Alabama: A trip to Assembly Hall could have been intimidating and overwhelming. Instead, the Lions went toe to toe with the Hoosiers until the turnovers and mounting fouls finally took a heavy toll. The future looks bright for this young team, which had no seniors in the starting lineup.
Indiana: The Hoosiers remained poised as North Alabama refused to go away, then quietly put the game away with free throws and defense. Miller is one win away from his first 4-0 start since coming to Bloomington three years ago.
STAT SHEET
North Alabama: The Lions were called for 32 fouls, including a technical for flopping, and wound up with 22 turnovers. ... Midway through the second half, North Alabama had as many turnovers as rebounds (19). ... Two players fouled out and two more finished with four fouls. ... The Lions started 7 of 10 on 3s but went 0 for 4 from beyond the arc in the second half.
Indiana: Al Durham scored 11 points and Damezi Anderson had 10. ... Justin Smith had three points and two rebounds in 19 1/2 minutes. ... Jackson-Davis also drew eight fouls. ... Indiana's bench outscored North Alabama 46-23.
THE ROAR
Fans inside Assembly Hall cheered loudly as the Hoosiers started pulling away in the second half, saving their loudest applause for Jackson-Davis' spectacular alley-oop dunk from Anderson.
The second loudest roar came when Evansville's victory over No. 1 Kentucky was posted on the scoreboard. Indiana and Kentucky haven't played since 2016 but the rivalry lives on as evidenced by the students started chanting ''Ev-ans-ville.''
UP NEXT
After facing its second power-five opponent this season, North Alabama welcomes Samford on Saturday to start a nine-game stretch that includes no power-conference teams.
The Hoosiers host Troy on Saturday for the first of four games in the Indiana Challenge.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|23.0
|James Anderson II missed jump shot
|25.0
|+ 2
|Jerome Hunter made jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson
|1:04
|C.J. Brim missed layup
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Diggs
|1:17
|De'Ron Davis missed layup
|1:19
|Lost ball turnover on Logan Windeler, stolen by Race Thompson
|1:29
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Diggs
|1:35
|Race Thompson missed layup
|1:37
|+ 1
|Tavon King made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|91
|Field Goals
|19-44 (43.2%)
|23-46 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-14 (50.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|37-45 (82.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|28
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|17
|20
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|7
|12
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|0
|9
|Turnovers
|21
|13
|Fouls
|31
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Alabama 1-2
|75.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Indiana 3-0
|91.5 PPG
|47 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Blackmon G
|6.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|19.0 FG%
|
4
|T. Jackson-Davis F
|10.5 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|64.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Blackmon G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|T. Jackson-Davis F
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|82.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blackmon
|19
|1
|2
|5/8
|4/5
|5/7
|1
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Brim
|11
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/1
|6/6
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Youngblood
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|1/3
|4
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. James
|4
|3
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|E. Littles
|2
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|17
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blackmon
|19
|1
|2
|5/8
|4/5
|5/7
|1
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Brim
|11
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/1
|6/6
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Youngblood
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|1/3
|4
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. James
|4
|3
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|E. Littles
|2
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|17
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Agnew
|11
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|2/2
|5
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Anderson II
|6
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. King
|4
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Diggs
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|L. Windeler
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Matic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ahmad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Redparth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Meloche
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|21
|7
|19/44
|7/14
|20/27
|31
|200
|9
|0
|21
|4
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson-Davis
|20
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|14/15
|2
|21
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|A. Durham
|11
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|3/3
|4
|30
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|J. Brunk
|6
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Franklin
|5
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|3
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson-Davis
|20
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|14/15
|2
|21
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|A. Durham
|11
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|3/3
|4
|30
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|J. Brunk
|6
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Franklin
|5
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|3
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Phinisee
|13
|2
|6
|4/8
|2/4
|3/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Hunter
|12
|1
|0
|4/9
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Anderson
|10
|3
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|6
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Thompson
|5
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|18
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Childress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bybee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chapman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shipp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|27
|12
|23/46
|8/21
|37/45
|23
|200
|6
|9
|13
|7
|20
-
PACORE
SEATTLE53
74
2nd 11:44
-
FRESNO
USD40
48
2nd 8:12
-
SDAKST
USC57
64
2nd 7:02
-
WASHST
SNCLRA56
64
2nd 2:15
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV52
98
2nd 0.0
-
TXARL
NEVADA49
57
2nd 9:48
-
PEPPER
CSN67
51
2nd 9:17
-
UNLV
CAL31
32
1st 3:49 PACN
-
OKLA
OREGST2
2
1st 19:08 ESP2
-
PITT
ROBERT71
57
Final
-
CREIGH
MICH69
79
Final
-
WESLEY
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
NH
STJOHN61
74
Final
-
NALAB
IND65
91
Final
-
WMMARY
WOFF80
79
Final
-
HOW
ND50
79
Final
-
WESCOL
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
PQ
ALCORN59
111
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
65
Final
-
PBU
LEHIGH42
72
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW45
88
Final
-
UMES
LONGWD55
85
Final
-
NNAS
HAMP63
95
Final
-
LAMAR
DUQ56
66
Final
-
GOSHEN
EMICH49
101
Final
-
CIT
UGA86
95
Final
-
EVAN
1UK67
64
Final
-
SCST
LIB39
65
Final
-
OCHILL
EKY43
129
Final
-
CARK
2DUKE54
105
Final
-
ECU
APPST62
68
Final
-
AF
ARMY69
57
Final
-
NKY
CSTCAR69
68
Final
-
CHATT
TROY74
68
Final
-
DELST
MANH74
85
Final
-
STBON
SIENA65
78
Final
-
MVSU
WMICH81
91
Final
-
NCAT
WCAR64
90
Final
-
MIZZOU
21XAVIER58
63
Final/OT
-
BRIDGE
RADFRD40
91
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM76
81
Final/OT
-
HARTFD
MARIST62
51
Final
-
NEAST
UMASS71
80
Final
-
DAVID
CHARLO58
71
Final
-
FAIR
HOLY68
63
Final/OT
-
WILEY
LATECH52
98
Final
-
FURMAN
CHARSO91
47
Final
-
NORFLK
MISS55
68
Final
-
RICE
NWST80
74
Final
-
CLEVST
MOST53
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXST48
75
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXAS54
67
Final
-
JACKST
TULANE79
88
Final
-
COPPST
LOYCHI76
72
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK43
66
Final
-
CHIST
EILL34
98
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNST78
79
Final
-
VALPO
SIUE89
76
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW53
103
Final
-
ORAL
TULSA67
74
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW60
86
Final
-
ALST
HOU56
84
Final
-
LALAF
TCU65
98
Final
-
NORL
SMU64
77
Final
-
NILL
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
22AUBURN
SALAB70
69
Final
-
BRSCIA
JAXST55
125
Final
-
MINN
BUTLER56
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
TNTECH85
80
Final/OT
-
COLCO
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP50
65
Final
-
DENVER
17UTAHST56
97
Final
-
MURYST
TENN63
82
Final
-
MIAMI
UCF79
70
Final
-
OUAZ
UTVALL70
101
Final
-
NDAK
8GONZAG66
97
Final
-
MOUNT
20WASH46
56
Final
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD58
86
Final
-
13MEMP
14OREG74
82
Final
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO38
104
Final