NORFLK
MISS

No Text

Tyree's 21 points leads Mississippi past Norfolk State 68-55

  • AP
  • Nov 12, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Senior guard Breein Tyree scored 21 to help lift Mississippi to a 68-66 win over Norfolk State on Saturday evening.

After a sluggish start in the season-opener, Tyree, the Rebels' All-Southeastern Conference guard, helped them power through some early offensive struggles with 12 first-half points. The Spartans led for a good portion of the first half before a 14-5 surge from Ole Miss to close the half gave it a 40-35 halftime lead.

''I thought changing from our 1-3-1 into our 2-3 zone was the difference,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. ''That was really the first time we have had to go to it. It slowed things down. They couldn't drive the ball on top of us like they were able to in the first half.''

Norfolk State kept the game at arm's length and trailed by five with just over 10 minutes to play, but a 13-5 run by the Rebels over the next six minutes put the game out of reach. Sophomore K.J. Buffen had a career-high 23 points of his own and grabbed eight rebounds. Seven of his points came in the second half on 7-9 shooting. Buffen has had a strong start to this sophomore campaign and is flashing an improved offensive skillset.

''I am a lot stronger in my second year, so it is just easier,'' Buffen said. ''I am more comfortable out there.''

The Rebels held the Spartans to just six points over the final seven minutes. Norfolk State's backcourt tandem of Joe Bryant and Jermaine Bishop led the Spartans in scoring with 11 points apiece.

Tyree gets going offensively:

Tyree rectified a six-point performance on 2-of-9 shooting in the Rebels' season-opening win over Arkansas State. Head coach Kermit Davis though Tyree settled for a lot of jump shots in that game and Tyree did a much better job attacking the rim against the Spartans. He was 8-of-18 from the field and 2-of-8 from three-point range.

''He has to be who he is,'' Davis said. ''He is really good on the move. He has been settling. He needs to get to the rim in transition. I knew he would be better tonight.''

The Spartans suffered their first setback of the season and fell to 2-1

Big Picture

Ole Miss moved to 2-0 on the season and closes out a season-opening four-game homestand with Western Michigan Friday and Seattle Tuesday. The scoring the Rebels are getting from their backcourt between Shuler and Tyree, along with the emergence of Buffen as an offensive threat in the high post, bodes well for the Rebels as they await the return of sophomore forward Blake Hinson, who has been sidelined with a blood abnormality and is expected to be cleared to practice with contact within the next week.

UP NEXT:

Ole Miss hosts Western Michigan on Friday

Norfolk State returns home to face The Apprentice School on Thursday

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley 15.0
  Devante Carter missed jump shot 17.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Austin Crowley 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy 47.0
  Steven Whitley missed layup 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Steven Whitley 52.0
  Nyzaiah Chambers missed free throw 52.0
  Personal foul on Khadim Sy 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Norfolk State 53.0
  Devontae Shuler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
  Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
Team Stats
Points 55 68
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 23 27
Team 2 3
Assists 8 14
Steals 8 12
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
14
D. Carter G
12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
K. Buffen F
23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Norfolk State 2-1 352055
home team logo Ole Miss 2-0 402868
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Norfolk State 2-1 96.5 PPG 52.5 RPG 18.5 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 2-0 71.0 PPG 47 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
14
D. Carter G 12.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.5 APG 50.0 FG%
5
K. Buffen F 16.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 83.3 FG%
Top Scorers
14
D. Carter G 12 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
5
K. Buffen F 23 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
32.7 FG% 51.0
23.8 3PT FG% 33.3
76.2 FT% 64.7
Norfolk State
Starters
J. Bishop
J. Bryant Jr.
S. Whitley
S. Ricks
Y. Sidibe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop 11 2 1 2/11 2/6 5/6 2 29 2 0 2 0 2
J. Bryant Jr. 11 3 1 2/8 1/4 6/6 2 31 0 0 0 2 1
S. Whitley 8 8 1 3/11 0/3 2/5 4 28 1 0 7 3 5
S. Ricks 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 0 1
Y. Sidibe 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 1 1 1 1
Starters
J. Bishop
J. Bryant Jr.
S. Whitley
S. Ricks
Y. Sidibe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop 11 2 1 2/11 2/6 5/6 2 29 2 0 2 0 2
J. Bryant Jr. 11 3 1 2/8 1/4 6/6 2 31 0 0 0 2 1
S. Whitley 8 8 1 3/11 0/3 2/5 4 28 1 0 7 3 5
S. Ricks 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 0 1
Y. Sidibe 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 1 1 1 1
Bench
D. Carter
C. Ford
K. Hicks
K. Chavis
N. Chambers
C. Dawkins
J. White
D. Anderson
E. Kalogerias
T. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carter 12 7 2 5/8 0/1 2/2 1 30 2 1 3 1 6
C. Ford 3 5 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 23 0 1 1 1 4
K. Hicks 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 2
K. Chavis 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 2 0 0 0 1
N. Chambers 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Dawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kalogerias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 31 8 17/52 5/21 16/21 21 200 8 3 17 8 23
Ole Miss
Starters
K. Buffen
B. Tyree
D. Shuler
L. Rodriguez
K. Sy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Buffen 23 9 2 9/13 0/1 5/6 2 38 3 0 3 1 8
B. Tyree 21 3 3 8/18 2/8 3/3 0 36 3 0 1 0 3
D. Shuler 12 4 5 5/10 2/4 0/2 2 33 4 0 5 0 4
L. Rodriguez 5 5 1 2/2 0/0 1/4 1 24 2 1 0 2 3
K. Sy 2 7 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 25 0 2 0 1 6
Starters
K. Buffen
B. Tyree
D. Shuler
L. Rodriguez
K. Sy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Buffen 23 9 2 9/13 0/1 5/6 2 38 3 0 3 1 8
B. Tyree 21 3 3 8/18 2/8 3/3 0 36 3 0 1 0 3
D. Shuler 12 4 5 5/10 2/4 0/2 2 33 4 0 5 0 4
L. Rodriguez 5 5 1 2/2 0/0 1/4 1 24 2 1 0 2 3
K. Sy 2 7 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 25 0 2 0 1 6
Bench
A. Crowley
S. Hunter
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
A. Collum
B. Williams
J. Joiner
J. McBride
B. Hinson
S. Robinson
C. McKay
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Crowley 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 1 2
S. Hunter 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 3 15 0 0 1 0 1
C. Curry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Miller Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Collum 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
B. Williams 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 14 26/51 5/15 11/17 17 200 12 3 12 5 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores