Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers past Drexel, 62-57

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Steve Pikiell isn’t concerned when it comes to his team eking out victories against low-and mid-majors picked to finish in the bottom half of its respective league.

Instead, the fourth-year coach of a team that has legitimate postseason expectations for the first time in over a decade sees a Rutgers team that can grind out wins. That was the case for the second time in three games as Ron Harper Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Rutgers past Drexel 62-57 on Wednesday night.

“Enjoy the journey, enjoy every game,” Pikiell. “You guys all want to go to the end of the book. I like to enjoy the first few chapters. That’s the fun part of the game, so enjoy this team. They’re fun to watch. They’re getting better and we’ve started four sophomores, we play a lot of young guys, so people that say that - W’s. We’re 3-0 after three games and we’re going to keep getting better."

Drexel (2-2) had its first lead of the game at 29-28 with just over a minute left to play in the first half after a put-back layup on a fast break by Matey Juric, but Rutgers took it back on the next possession on a Geo Baker layup. James Butler’s second-chance layup put Drexel up 31-30 going into the half.

However, Rutgers would promptly take the lead in the second half on a Baker three-pointer on the fast break after Montez Mathis stripped the ball from Mate Okros.

Mathis would have back-to-back dunks off Drexel turnovers just under five minutes into the second half to make it 38-33, causing the Dragons to call a timeout with 15:35 to go. Drexel would re-tie the game at 47 on a Camren Winter three-pointer with 7:42 remaining, before taking a 50-49 advantage on a Jarvis Doles three-pointer from the left wing with 5:30 remaining.

It was the final lead Drexel would have, not scoring for nearly four minutes as Rutgers went on an 8-0 run. Drexel made a pair of free throws to cut it to 57-52 with 1:32 remaining.

“I thought we had really good looks,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. “We didn’t score a bunch, but I thought we had some looks where guys were open. … We didn’t make shots.”

Drexel was led by Zach Walton’s 11 points.

Baker added 13 points for Rutgers while Mathis added 12 points.

“You got to be ready to play 40 minutes every night,” Harper Jr. said. “You got to be ready to play 40, it doesn’t matter who you play. You see in the NCAA men’s basketball, there’s a little bit of a shakeup right now with a lot of teams getting upset, a lot of teams aren’t supposed to win, win because that’s just college basketball. Every basketball team is going to prepare for you so you can’t take any team for granted.”

FAST BREAK BUCKETS

Rutgers was most effective in transition when pushing the tempo, outscoring Drexel 26-2 in fast-break points.

BIG PICTURE

Drexel: Under the direction of fourth-year coach Zach Spiker, the Dragons were picked to finish eighth in the CAA preseason coaches’ poll, while sophomore guard Camren Winters was named to the All-CAA preseason second team.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will leave the cozy confines of the RAC for the first time when they travel to Toronto to take on St. Bonaventure in the third game of a tripleheader in the Naismith Classic before another three-game homestand of winnable games, making a perfect November possible.

UP NEXT

Drexel: At Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Rutgers: At St. Bonaventure in Toronto is for the third game of a tripleheader in the Naismith Classic on Saturday night.

Key Players
J. Butler
G. Baker
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
58.8 Field Goal % 47.1
Three Point % 26.7
72.7 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 2 Camren Wynter made layup 4.0
+ 1 Ron Harper Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jarvis Doles 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr. 13.0
  Jarvis Doles missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Mate Okros 25.0
+ 3 Coletrane Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Camren Wynter 27.0
+ 1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 57 62
Field Goals 21-65 (32.3%) 19-51 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 42
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 23 30
Team 3 5
Assists 10 8
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 0 0
5
Z. Walton G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
0
G. Baker G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Drexel 2-2 312657
home team logo Rutgers 3-0 303262
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Drexel 2-2 73.3 PPG 46 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Rutgers 3-0 79.5 PPG 48.5 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
5
Z. Walton G 12.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.0 APG 41.9 FG%
24
R. Harper Jr. G 9.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.5 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
Z. Walton G 11 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
24
R. Harper Jr. G 13 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
32.3 FG% 37.3
33.3 3PT FG% 23.5
75.0 FT% 80.0
Drexel
Starters
C. Wynter
S. Green
J. Butler
M. Juric
M. Okros
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Wynter 9 5 4 4/13 1/4 0/2 4 38 0 0 1 3 2
S. Green 6 4 0 2/5 2/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 1 3
J. Butler 6 8 3 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 37 1 1 1 3 5
M. Juric 6 4 0 2/7 0/2 2/2 3 32 2 0 3 2 2
M. Okros 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
Z. Walton
C. Washington
J. Doles
T. Kararinas
T. Bickerstaff
K. Lee
T. Perry Jr.
J. Adams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Walton 11 2 2 3/10 1/6 4/4 2 25 1 3 3 0 2
C. Washington 8 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
J. Doles 6 4 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 3 18 2 0 0 0 4
T. Kararinas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
T. Bickerstaff 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 2
K. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Perry Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 33 10 21/65 9/27 6/8 21 200 7 5 11 10 23
Rutgers
Starters
G. Baker
R. Harper Jr.
M. Mathis
M. Johnson
C. McConnell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Baker 13 4 4 5/12 1/5 2/2 3 36 2 2 3 1 3
R. Harper Jr. 13 8 1 3/7 2/5 5/6 0 31 2 1 0 0 8
M. Mathis 12 4 0 5/8 0/0 2/2 2 22 1 0 3 1 3
M. Johnson 5 6 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 20 0 3 2 2 4
C. McConnell 2 6 1 0/3 0/1 2/3 0 18 1 1 0 1 5
Bench
J. Young
A. Yeboah
S. Carter
M. Doucoure
P. Mulcahy
P. Kiss
J. Downes
L. Nathan
N. Brooks
D. Lobach
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young 8 0 1 2/6 0/1 4/4 2 23 1 0 1 0 0
A. Yeboah 7 3 0 2/7 1/4 2/4 1 21 0 0 1 0 3
S. Carter 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 0 2
M. Doucoure 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
P. Mulcahy 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 2 1
P. Kiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lobach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 37 8 19/51 4/17 20/25 13 200 7 8 13 7 30
NCAA BB Scores