Goodman leads Penn past La Salle 75-59 in Big 5 opener

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Devon Goodman scored 21 points and AJ Brodeur added 20 points with 13 rebounds as Penn defeated La Salle 75-59 on Wednesday night in the opener of the Big 5 series at the Palestra.

Ryan Betley had 18 points and eight rebounds for Penn (2-1), which pulled away with a 17-0 run early in the second half.

Jordan Dingle, who led the Quakers in scoring heading into the contest with 23 points per game, had 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Isiah Deas and freshman Ayinde Hikim came off the bench to score 31 points for the Explorers (1-1) - Deas 17 and Hikim 14. Scott Spencer had six rebounds.

David Beatty, who led the Explorers in scoring coming into the matchup with 15.0 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Penn held a 47-30 advantage on the boards, including 31 defensive rebounds. The Quakers also scored 25 points off turnovers and had 13 assists. Brodeur led with four.

Penn matches up against Lafayette on the road on Tuesday. La Salle plays Temple at home on Saturday.

---

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
S. Spencer
J. Dingle
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
24.0 Pts. Per Game 24.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
33.3 Field Goal % 42.3
40.0 Three Point % 28.6
100.0 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Christian Ray 12.0
  Lucas Monroe missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Lucas Monroe missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Christian Ray 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Monroe 25.0
  Scott Spencer missed jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Devon Goodman made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Devon Goodman made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Saul Phiri 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Betley 52.0
  Scott Spencer missed jump shot 54.0
Team Stats
Points 59 75
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 28-69 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 47
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 23 29
Team 4 5
Assists 5 13
Steals 9 8
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 15 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
I. Deas G
17 PTS
home team logo
12
D. Goodman G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo La Salle 1-1 223759
home team logo Pennsylvania 2-1 274875
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo La Salle 1-1 70.0 PPG 50 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Pennsylvania 2-1 71.0 PPG 36 RPG 8.5 APG
Key Players
10
I. Deas G 2.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.0 APG 25.0 FG%
12
D. Goodman G 6.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.0 APG 22.2 FG%
Top Scorers
10
I. Deas G 17 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
12
D. Goodman G 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 40.6
21.4 3PT FG% 25.0
66.7 FT% 75.0
La Salle
Starters
E. Croswell
S. Spencer
S. Phiri
D. Beatty
S. Kenney
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Croswell 8 4 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 4 17 1 0 2 1 3
S. Spencer 5 6 0 2/9 1/4 0/0 1 27 1 0 2 0 6
S. Phiri 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 0
D. Beatty 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 24 0 1 2 0 4
S. Kenney 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
I. Deas
A. Hikim
J. Kimbrough
C. Ray
B. Stone
C. Moore
M. Diagne
J. Clark
A. Lafond
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Deas 17 0 0 7/13 1/2 2/4 3 24 0 1 3 0 0
A. Hikim 14 0 3 6/8 0/0 2/2 3 28 4 1 3 0 0
J. Kimbrough 4 3 0 1/5 0/0 2/4 0 16 0 1 0 0 3
C. Ray 4 5 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 23 3 0 3 0 5
B. Stone 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diagne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 26 5 24/56 3/14 8/12 15 200 9 4 16 3 23
Pennsylvania
Starters
D. Goodman
A. Brodeur
R. Betley
E. Scott
J. Dingle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Goodman 21 5 1 8/17 1/5 4/6 3 37 2 0 2 0 5
A. Brodeur 20 13 4 8/18 0/2 4/4 1 33 1 2 2 7 6
R. Betley 18 8 2 6/12 4/9 2/2 1 33 2 1 0 0 8
E. Scott 6 4 2 2/4 1/3 1/1 0 26 0 0 2 2 2
J. Dingle 5 4 3 2/10 0/3 1/1 1 37 1 0 3 0 4
Bench
B. Washington
J. Simmons
M. Martz
L. Monroe
R. Jerome
M. Jackson
M. Wang
G. Ryan
A. Imegwu
K. Mijakowski
M. Lorca-Lloyd
J. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Washington 5 4 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 13 2 0 3 2 2
J. Simmons 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 2 2 0
M. Martz 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 1
L. Monroe 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
R. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Imegwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mijakowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lorca-Lloyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 42 13 28/69 7/28 12/16 9 200 8 3 15 13 29
NCAA BB Scores