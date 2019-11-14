OKLAST
CHARLS

No Text

Dziagwa’s 7 3s lead Cowboys to 73-54 win over Charleston

  • AP
  • Nov 14, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Thomas Dziagwa wasn’t sure why it took Oklahoma State so long to get going. Once the Cowboys did, Dziagwa and the team put on a stellar performance they hope will pay dividends the rest of the season.

Dziagwa had 21 points off a career-best tying seven 3-pointers as Oklahoma State defeated College of Charleston 73-54 on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys trailed by nine points midway through the opening half, until Dziagwa heated up and lifted the team to its second 3-0 start in coach Mike Boynton’s three seasons.

“We kind of showed up late to the party,” Dziagwa said. “We rallied, banded together and fought through.”

Dziagwa’s shooting was a big reason why.

He hit three 3-pointers in a 13-4 run to close the opening half to tie things at 30 at the break. “That kind of stemmed the tide and shifted the momentum,” Boynton said.

Oklahoma State fell behind again early in the second half, 36-32, on Brevin Galloway��s three. Once again, Dziagwa got hot during a 15-0 run that put the game away.

Dziagwa, a senior from Florida, tied his career best on made threes, matching the seven he had in a loss to Texas last February.

“My job is to make shots when I’m open and be a threat out there,” he said. “Kudos to my teammates because they’re the reason I get open.”

Dziagwa came into the game just 2 of 5 from behind the arc this season. He was happy he could finally contribute the way he wanted.

Lindy Waters III scored 16 points for Oklahoma State while Cameron McGriff had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Jaylen McManus led the Cougars with 18 points. Grant Riller, who came in averaging 24 points, added 16.

Riller had 12 points in the first half as Charleston built its lead. He was held to just four points the final 20 minutes as the Cougars fell behind. “They caught fire in the second half and we stayed cold,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys deep, experienced roster wore down College of Charleston. Oklahoma State consistently made the extra pass and had a season high 20 assists. Unselfishness like that will give them a chance in the Big 12 Conference this year if the Cowboys continue to progress.

College of Charleston: The Cougars have had Power Five takedowns in the past, most notably defeating North Carolina in 2010 and LSU with Ben Simmons in 2015. But they’ll always have trouble when their outside touch is off. Riller was 0-of-4 on 3s and the team was just 5 of 27 from behind the arc overall.

SECOND HOME

Mike Boynton is from Brooklyn, New York. He’s got plenty of ties to South Carolina, though. Boynton spent four years playing for the Gamecocks, then was on staff at four Palmetto State schools including his alma mater before eventually winding up in Oklahoma. Ex-Gamecocks coach Eddie Fogler, who recruited Boynton to the South, was in the stands behind the bench cheering him on. “It’s always good to be back in the state, spent 13 years of my life here, met my wife here in Columbia (S.C.), so I have some familiarity,” he said.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State returns home to face Yale on Sunday.

College of Charleston starts a run of five games away from home at Marshall on Tuesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
I. Likekele
G. Riller
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
59.1 Field Goal % 47.4
33.3 Three Point % 25.0
86.7 Free Throw % 92.9
  Lost ball turnover on DeAngelo Epps, stolen by Keylan Boone 25.0
+ 2 Lindy Waters III made layup 46.0
+ 2 Jaylen McManus made jump shot, assist by Grant Riller 1:14
+ 1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
+ 1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 1:26
  Shooting foul on Zep Jasper 1:26
+ 2 Jaylen McManus made jump shot 1:59
+ 1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:28
+ 1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 2:28
  Shooting foul on DeAngelo Epps 2:28
+ 2 Brevin Galloway made jump shot, assist by Grant Riller 3:02
Team Stats
Points 73 54
Field Goals 28-54 (51.9%) 17-52 (32.7%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 5-27 (18.5%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 29
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 24 17
Team 4 3
Assists 20 9
Steals 10 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
T. Dziagwa G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
J. McManus F
18 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Oklahoma St. 3-0 304373
home team logo Charleston 2-1 302454
TD Arena Charleston, SC
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma St. 3-0 74.5 PPG 46 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo Charleston 2-1 79.0 PPG 40 RPG 9.0 APG
Key Players
4
T. Dziagwa G 4.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 0.0 APG 33.3 FG%
24
J. McManus F 9.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 0.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Dziagwa G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
24
J. McManus F 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
51.9 FG% 32.7
42.9 3PT FG% 18.5
88.9 FT% 93.8
Oklahoma St.
Starters
T. Dziagwa
L. Waters III
I. Likekele
C. McGriff
Y. Anei
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dziagwa 21 2 2 7/10 7/10 0/0 2 31 1 0 2 0 2
L. Waters III 16 2 3 6/8 2/4 2/2 2 32 3 0 1 0 2
I. Likekele 12 5 7 4/6 0/0 4/4 1 34 1 1 3 0 5
C. McGriff 8 10 5 3/11 0/3 2/2 1 37 1 0 0 3 7
Y. Anei 6 4 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 1 1 2 1 3
Bench
Ka. Boone
J. Laurent
A. Anderson III
Ke. Boone
C. Harris Jr.
T. Reeves
D. Mitchell
J. Hadlock
H. Roessink
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ka. Boone 10 3 2 5/9 0/0 0/1 3 18 1 1 1 1 2
J. Laurent 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
A. Anderson III 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2
Ke. Boone 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 2 1 0 1 0
C. Harris Jr. 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Roessink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 30 20 28/54 9/21 8/9 15 200 10 4 11 6 24
Charleston
Starters
J. McManus
G. Riller
B. Galloway
Z. Jasper
O. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McManus 18 4 0 6/13 2/5 4/4 1 34 0 0 2 1 3
G. Riller 16 4 8 5/14 0/4 6/6 1 36 3 0 2 1 3
B. Galloway 5 2 0 2/9 1/7 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 0 2
Z. Jasper 5 1 0 1/5 1/5 2/2 2 31 0 0 2 1 0
O. Smart 3 7 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 16 1 1 0 3 4
Bench
S. Miller
J. Richard
D. Epps
T. Reddish
S. Ndiaye
Q. McCluney
Z. Rabinowitz
B. Tucker
J. Pizano-McInnis
D. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Miller 3 4 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 3 3 1
J. Richard 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 3 0 2
D. Epps 2 2 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 6 1 0 1 0 2
T. Reddish 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 8 1 0 0 0 0
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pizano-McInnis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 26 9 17/52 5/27 15/16 12 200 7 1 14 9 17
NCAA BB Scores